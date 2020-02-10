Problem Solving and Terpenes

Being allowed to be curious may help with problem solving. It takes trial and error, repetition with slight variations, to work on a solution. It can take persistence over years or even generations to work on solutions for long term problems. This episode expands on the story of my toddler appetite for houseplants - it may have been problem solving at a toddler level. Genetic screening was needed to help solve the problem for me.

The Main section, Problem Solving and Stress, goes into more detail about problem solving and the negative effects of stress that may occur in anyone - like Hangry and Hanxious, increased glutamate may be causing over-activity but from the stress rather than from diet. (Popoli 2011)

The Bonus section, Forest Bathing, Terpenes, and Stress Reduction, includes more information about terpenes and the benefits of spending time in the forest, called Shinrin Yoku in Japanese, or forest bathing in English. The moist forest air that is being inhaled can contain calming and healing aromatic terpenes. Depending on the forest and types of trees the aroma and types of terpenes might vary.

Image: Geranium plant, round fringed leaves, with white daisies, in an outdoor planter.

*Glutamate activates NMDA receptors which leads to elevated levels of dopamine.

