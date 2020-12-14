Ether Pop - Universal Consciousness

Ether may be the life energy known as Chi or prana. It flows like water and is attracted to water. Ether is part of us and everything, and is throughout the universe. It has been measured in a few different ways by scientists in the area of astrophysics and in life sciences in humans and plants. It can be seen as blueish light in wet sand occasionally and may be the healing force in a wet sand or mud pack.





Physics took a wrong turn in 1887 and is still on that wrong path of thinking that the long standing theory of ether filling space was proven wrong - null. No, zero effect was not measured, simply a smaller force of energy was measured than the 1887 experiment hypothesis had stated - so null results. Null means hypothesis was not proven, it does not mean 'zero'.





See Physics took a wrong turn in 1887 and the meaning of null. - The first in a short series.





Love and hate - we are a mixture and ether may respond in quantum ways responding to positive or negative thought - proof of that? No, Do we need more negativity though? No. Universal consciousness may involve quantum entanglement of free pairs of quarks - which can contain a holographic amount of information about a thing - or living being possibly.





The Edinburgh Lectures on Mental Science, a book by Thomas Troward includes similar ideas about ether and the mental power of positive thinking. It was written in the 1920s before ether theory was completely dismissed due to Albert Einstein's work on relativity and gravity. Read online (gutenberg.org).





Image quote: "Dancing is not just getting up painlessly, like a leaf blown on the wind; dancing is when you tear your heart out and rise out of your body to hang suspended between the worlds." -Rumi





