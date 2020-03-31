Infection, Panic, Self care, and Unity.

Fear in a fearful situation is sensible but can become disabling if it causes you to freeze into indecision or panic and make poor decisions.

The current risk of infection from the novel SARS-CoV-2 strain of a coronavirus is real and fearful, especially for people working in essential services where there is a lot of interaction with others, and for people in high risk groups for having a more severe case if infected. The simple point that I find comforting is knowing that when well nourished the body's own defenses against infection are pretty good, and our immune function can be aided by additional nutrients and phytonutrients.





It's okay to cry. Emotional tears seem to help remove some stress hormones - so let the tears flow when you can. (aao.org) Eating foods with B vitamins, vitamin C and other antioxidants can help replace the excess nutrients you are using to detoxify stress chemicals.





Image: Hands held in the shape of a heart with rays of sunlight shining over a mountain landscape.

Many healing foods and phytonutrients were mentioned in the Nrf2 - The Grocery List episode.

