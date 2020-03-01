This Bonus episode, Love Flavor and Fragrance, includes beneficial foods that help reduce inflammation - which may help reduce obsessive thinking and make forgiving - letting go - a little easier, by reducing excess calcium and NMDA receptor activity. Too much inflammation can lead to over-activity of NMDA receptors which can cause excess dopamine which may cause compulsive thoughts or behaviors, (willie 2014), and over the long term may be part of the degenerative problem leading to Alzheimer's Dementia. (Sil 2015) *This episode gets into biology in some detail and I should try to shorten it up, skip to the Double Bonus episode for a summary & focus on healing foods if that is more your interest:

The Double Bonus episode, Nrf2 - The Grocery List, has an overview of the health benefits and an extended list of foods that may help reduce inflammation by inhibiting the inflammatory pathways and increasing immune function and beneficial antioxidant production.

The Trailer, Love & Forgiveness, has a Goal for the day - love forgiveness, and a wish for a Happy Valentine's Day! and hope for everyone to have an enjoyable day, today and everyday! A funny quote by Mark Twain was also shared - “Forgiveness is the fragrance that the violet sheds on the heel that has crushed it.” - so funny, so sad, and so true - it turns out. The Main episode, Forgiveness - The Scent of Violets, takes us on a journey around the internet in search of the scent of violet.



Image: wild iris, which contain alpha-methyl-ionone, which also has a more delicate floral odor than the violet/woody aroma of alpha or beta-ionone. (colognoisseur.com).

