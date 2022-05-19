COVID UPDATE: What is the truth? - Blaylock

Russel L Blaylock, retired neurosurgeon, has recently published an overview of the COVID-19 policies and their effects on health and death. The details are grim and lengthy but will be familiar to those who have been following alternative news sources for the last two years. Others may be surprised by the devastating story as it is described.





Truth is important, and making it available as an audio version seemed important to me, for people who would rather listen to a long article than read it.





Link to the article pdf: https://surgicalneurologyint.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/04/11548/SNI-13-167.pdf

Link to an article about the bad batches: Vaccine batches vary systematically in toxicity and are distributed to unsuspecting Americans by three companies: researcher. James Hill, MD, JD.





Series about the excess death rates in the UK by a different author at John Dee's Almanac:





Disclaimer: This information is provided for educational purposes within the guidelines of Fair Use. While I am a Registered Dietitian this information is not intended to provide individual health guidance. Please see a health professional for individual health care purposes.