Problem Solving and Stress

Being allowed to be curious may help with problem solving. It takes trial and error, repetition with slight variations, to work on a solution. It can take persistence over years or even generations to work on solutions for long term problems. This Main section goes into more detail about problem solving and the negative effects of stress that may occur in anyone - like in Hangry and Hanxious part 2, NMDA Receptors and Dopamine, increased glutamate may be causing over-activity but from the stress rather than from diet. (Popoli 2011)

This episode has three parts:

The Trailer section, Problem Solving and Terpenes, expands on the story of my toddler appetite for houseplants - it may have been problem solving at a toddler level. Genetics was needed to help solve the problem for me.

The Bonus section includes more information about terpenes and the benefits of spending time in the forest, called forest bathing, because the moist air that is being inhaled is the bath. Depending on the forest and types of trees the aroma and types of terpenes might vary.

Image : Eucalyptus tree.

*Glutamate activates NMDA receptors which leads to elevated levels of dopamine.

