Mindfulness - calm during the storm.

Mindfulness and meditation practice can help the brain learn to react more calmly at anytime. Mindfulness need not be thought of as mysterious, it may be as simple as taking time to smell the flowers while you are on a walk - being present in the moment. Attitudes that can help with developing mindfulness habits were described in a book by Jon Kabat-Zinn, MD: Full Catastrophe Living: Using the Wisdom of Your Body and Mind to Face Stress, Pain, and Illness, Review: (goodreads.com).

Eating mindfully means being focused on the chewing, taste, texture, aroma, and appearance of a meal. It can help to slow down while eating and pay attention to fullness signals. The food you swallow can take 20 minutes to reach the stomach - if you eat very quickly you may become overfull as that last 20 minutes of food travels from the mouth into the already full stomach.

Email - jen@peace-is-happy.org

Twitter - @denutrients

Webpage - peace-is-happy.org/how are you feeling

Transcript/Reference list

Jon Kabat-Zinn, Full Catastrophe Living: Using the Wisdom of Your Body and Mind to Face Stress, Pain, and Illness, (1990, 2013 revised edition).

Disclaimer: This information is provided for educational purposes within the guidelines of Fair Use. It is not intended to provide individual guidance. Please seek a health care provider for individualized health care guidance.