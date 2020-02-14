deNutrients - News to Use

deNutrients - News to Use
How are you feeling?
Love & Forgiveness
Jennifer Depew, R.D.'s avatar
Jennifer Depew, R.D.
Feb 14, 2020

Goal for the day - love forgiveness.  Happy Valentine's Day!

I'm keeping it brief for now, a trailer, and hope for everyone to have an enjoyable day, today and everyday!

Main episode: Forgiveness - The Scent of Violets.

Bonus episode: Love Flavor and Fragrance.

Double Bonus episode: Nrf2 - The Grocery List.

Image: Wild yellow violets.

Email - jen@peace-is-happy.org

Twitter - @denutrients

Webpage - peace-is-happy.org/how are you feeling / Blog post with this Trailer episode - peace-is-happy.org/post/love-and-forgiveness

Disclaimer: This information is provided for educational purposes within the guidelines of Fair Use. It is not intended to provide individual guidance. Please seek a health care provider for individualized health care guidance.

