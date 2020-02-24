The Trailer has a Goal for the day - love forgiveness, and a wish for a Happy Valentine's Day! and hope for everyone to have an enjoyable day, today and everyday! A funny quote by Mark Twain was also shared - “Forgiveness is the fragrance that the violet sheds on the heel that has crushed it.” - so funny, so sad, and so true - it turns out.

The Main episode, Forgiveness - The Scent of Violets, takes us on a journey around the internet in search of the scent of violet.

The Bonus episode, Love Flavor and Fragrance, includes beneficial foods that help reduce inflammation - which may help reduce obsessive thinking and make forgiving - letting go - a little easier, by reducing excess calcium and NMDA receptor activity. Too much inflammation can lead to over-activity of NMDA receptors which can cause excess dopamine which may cause compulsive thoughts or behaviors, (willie 2014), and over time may be part of the degenerative problem leading to Alzheimer's Dementia. (Sil 2015)

The Double Bonus episode, Nrf2 - The Grocery List, has an overview of the health benefits and an extended list of foods that may help reduce inflammation by inhibiting the inflammatory pathways and increasing immune function and beneficial antioxidant production.

Image: Purple violets and one of their heart shaped green leaves, and white Lily-of-the-Valley flowers which contain alpha-ionone, which also has a violet/woody aroma.

Plan ahead for a special spring treat Homemade Crystallized Violets Recipe, by Laura, YourGuardianChef.com.

