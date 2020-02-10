Being allowed to be curious may help with problem solving. It takes trial and error, repetition with slight variations, to work on a solution. It can take persistence over years or even generations to work on solutions for long term problems.

This Bonus section, Forest Bathing, Terpenes, and Stress Reduction, includes more about terpenes & the benefits of spending time in the forest, called forest bathing, "bathing" in the moist air of the forest, with the aroma of terpenes that vary with the types of trees. The terpenes are absorbed when inhaled and can help ill health or asthma and difficulty breathing. Terpenes also have stress reducing properties of the fragrant chemical group.

3 part episode:

The Trailer section, Problem Solving and Terpenes, expands on the story of my toddler appetite for houseplants - it may have been problem solving at a toddler level. Genetics was needed to help solve the problem for me, fragrant, and bitter tasting, terpenes in the houseplant may have attracted toddler me to sample them. (Childhood story mentioned in episode: Curiosity and Intrinsic Motivation. Podcast, Transcript

The Main section, Problem Solving and Stress, discusses how emotions and stress can affect our problem solving and decision making and the negative effects of stress that may occur in anyone - like in the episode Hangry and Hanxious part 2, NMDA Receptors & Dopamine, (Podcast, Transcript), *Stress can increase glutamate, which activates NMDA receptors, which leads to elevated levels of dopamine.

Image : an evergreen Redwood Tree.

Transcript/Reference List

