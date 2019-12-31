deNutrients - News to Use

How are you feeling?
Do people really want to know?
Dec 31, 2019

How are you feeling? --Do people really want to know, when they ask you that? What should you say? Friendly exchanges can strengthen social bonding while negative moods can negatively affect other's good mood.

Disclaimer: This information is provided for educational purposes within the guidelines of Fair Use. It is not intended to provide individual guidance. Please seek a health care provider for individualized health care guidance.

