Curiosity Types and UX Design

Bonus: UX Design focuses on improving user experience by planning user expectations and habits into software or product design. Curiosity types may help with design focused on what type of curiosity is motivating the consumer to seek out the product or website.

Main: Curiosity and Intrinsic Motivation. The feeling of curiosity may be similar to intrinsic motivation - an internal drive to explore, learn, practice and improve skills. We may have more intrinsic motivation or curiosity about something when we have two things: competence - the challenge is reasonably matched to our current skill level - it would be achievable with some effort, and autonomy - freedom to try without severe risks linked to any potential mistakes. Extrinsic motivation is an external force encouraging or coercing action - a school grade or job bonus is linked to the effort. Being allowed to be curious may help children and adults to achieve better success with grades, decisions, and even long term mental health.

Trailer: Curiosity, an overview.

Image Quote: "Climb mountains not so the world can see you, but so you can see the world." - David McCullough Jr.

How Are You Feeling? episode: Perseverance and Self Control - the dACC. The dACC part of the brain, the dorsal Anterior Cingulate Cortex, may be a center for processing input from other areas of the brain that have to do with current physical sensations, thoughts, and emotional feelings.

