Crankiness - lack of sleep

Crankiness from being overheated and thirsty or dehydrated may be bad for health, and for a good night's sleep - which might be part of the cause of the health risks. Our brain is cleared of toxins during sleep hours. During normal sleep the body and brain are cooler than during awake hours, and the brain is smaller in size which allows more fluid movement and white blood cell activity. The white blood cells' autophagy and apoptosis functions are more active in the brain during sleep hours. Autophagy and brain health was a topic discussed in the Hangry and Hanxious Part Two episodes.

Insomnia tips - cooling the forehead with a reusable freezer gel pack wrapped in fabric may help if insomnia is a problem. The body normally cools down before sleep and it doesn't happen as well with insomnia. Dimethyl-glycine (DMG) is an amino acid that has inhibitory effects in the brain. Taking a 1/2 teaspoon of the powder supplement DMG in a glass of water before bed might help slow down the brain activity and temperature to a point where relaxing and falling asleep might be easier.

This episode is in three parts. The Trailer includes an overview and hormones that may cause crankiness. The Main section gets into more detail about the potential negative effects for brain health of being chronically overheated, dehydrated, and unable to sleep well. The final Bonus section includes a few tips that might help you get to sleep if insomnia is a problem.

Image quote: "Be patient where you sit in the dark, the dawn is coming." - Rumi

