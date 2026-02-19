Subscribe
GLP-1 Medication Class-Action Lawsuit is Picking Up Speed
Why bitter tasting phytonutrients are a better appetite suppressor/GLP-1 hormone stimulator ... less deadly, less likely to cause blindness or loss of…
13 hrs ago
Jennifer Depew, R.D.
Companion Planting, Synergy in Indigenous American's Three (or Four) Sisters
Hand harvesting allows for more diverse gardening where plants can help support each other's growth. Foraging spring greens is included at the end of…
24 hrs ago
Jennifer Depew, R.D.
Shopping and Storage Tips for Basic Pantry Items that have Supply Chain Issues
A video about basic foods we may take for granted.
Feb 18
Jennifer Depew, R.D.
GLP-1 drug production creates excessive environmental solvent waste - eat bitter phytonutrients for a natural GLP-1 promoter (or nicotine…
I noticed an alarming headline in my Microsoft auto-news feed and it led me to Futurism and lots of clickbait alarming titles. Ozempic really is…
Feb 16
Jennifer Depew, R.D.
Even 2028 Exp. date Dry Beans may be a risk; hot warehouses is why buying supplements at Fullscript or iHerb may be better than Amazon.
Bean photos and one cat pic.
Feb 15
Jennifer Depew, R.D.
Cats, Niacin and Glyphosate (and more moldy dry beans)
Brief post, Happy Valentine's Day
Feb 15
Jennifer Depew, R.D.
Another Teacher who now Homeschools her Children Shares a Math Lesson
1877 math book for 1st & 2nd graders compared to a modern set of math textbooks for 1st and 2nd grade.
Feb 10
Jennifer Depew, R.D.
New Sabrina Wallace video and PDF on biofield and "electronic prescriptions"
Brief mention of the Dry Eye Syndrome topic too....tear film layering likely involves quantum energy fields too
Feb 10
Jennifer Depew, R.D.
Dry Eye Syndrome & Meibomian Glands
Long post, a deep dive on the condition and varied potential causal factors... many conditions have many causes rather than one cause/one medication…
Feb 6
Jennifer Depew, R.D.
Rewriting past trauma by reframing and revisiting the past
Cognitive therapy from a quantum conscious perspective
Feb 6
Jennifer Depew, R.D.
Eye health is connected to inflammation load
Delphinidin for Dry Eye Syndrome versus adverse risks of Polysorbate glycol as "lubricating eye drops," with a warning "Not for Internal Use."
Feb 5
Jennifer Depew, R.D.
IgG4, glyphosate, helminths, and CoV era (& liver and kidney labs).
Glyphosate herbicide disrupts microbiome beneficials, leaving vulnerability for negative fungus and/or helminths (worms); and seems linked to CoV per…
Feb 2
Jennifer Depew, R.D.
