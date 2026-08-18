For readers more interested in human health than data center inefficiency… [*yes, something hinky seems to be happening regarding surveillance goals, but that isn’t really the AI’s fault], another tidbit in the series by Ramsey was enlightening.

Cell membranes with an outer coating of structured water layering are more resistant to viral entry — including SARS-CoV-2 and other viruses. (Ramsey, 2023b)

The structured water Exclusion Zone (EZ) layer, first described by Gerald Pollack, is electrically active. It stores energy to support mitochondria (Ramsey, 2023a), and its negative charge can help reduce positively charged viruses (Ramsey, 2023b). It also seems protective against cells becoming non-productive “senescent” cells. (Ramsey, 2023a)

Albert Szent-Györgyi predicted this in the 1960s — a “high electronic charge potential” at the cell surface. He was about 50 years ahead of his time.

The EZ water zone has a stored energy potential up to -180 mV — enough to decompose water back into protons, electrons, and molecular oxygen. (Ramsey, 2023a)

What Supports Structured Water?

Magnesium, niacin (B3), zinc, manganese — needed for methylation and energy metabolism

Vitamin D and vitamin K2 — electrolyte balance and calcium direction to bone matrix instead of soft tissue calcification

Sunshine, red/infrared light — structures water

Daily full-range movement — “keep moving, just at a slower pace”

Aging and infection risk are linked to the loss of structured water in our cells. Being slightly more alkaline than acidic is an underlying risk factor for losing that structure.

Keep moving, keep glistening.

“In addition to recycling ADP, NAD+, and NADP [*magnesium and niacin metabolism], EZ water’s negative and positive charged zones act as the stored electrochemical potential to supply energy for cell metabolic needs [11, 82].The existence of a BSW interfacial water zone with a high electronic charge potential was predicted by Szent-Gyorgyi in the early 1960s [180]. As it turns out, Szent-Gyorgyi was about 50 years ahead of his time, and his predictions about cell bioenergetics took a rather long and tedious journey to fruition and success. This scientific journey included discoveries of energized CD [coherent] domains that led to energized BSW interfacial water with quasi-free electrons that eventually led to the discovery of an EZ water zone with a non-biological electrical potential up to -180 mV of energy, which was briefly summarized in the first section of this review. In short, the BSW interfacial water, aka EZ water zone, has a stored energy “potential” that allows energized water to decompose back to protons, electrons, and molecular oxygen (O2) [47-51, 84, 116, 181].” (Ramsey, 2023a)

Aging and infection risk seems to be directly linked to our internal amount of structured water versus lower energy “bulk” or “Liquid water”.

Remaining active, just at a slower pace, is health preserving as we age. If we want to waltz at our own 100th birthday party… then we need to keep dancing up to that point.

Structured water contains a quantum energy field and rhythmic movement, whether walking, dancing, or knitting and crocheting, help to form and support the organized layering.

The body is not a static machine. It is a flowing system. Every rhythmic motion — the pulse of a walk, the sway of a dance, the repetitive motion of handwork — creates micro-currents, gentle pressure waves, and subtle electromagnetic fields that nudge water molecules into coherent order.

We are not just moving our bodies. We are structuring our internal water.

Disclaimer: This information is being provided for educational purposes within the guidelines of Fair Use and is not intended to provide individual health care guidance.

References

Ramsey, Craig, (2023a), Part 1: Biologically Structured Water (BSW) - A Review (Part 1): Structured Water (SW) Properties, BSW and Redox Biology, BSW and Bioenergetics, December 2023, Journal of Basic & Applied Sciences 19:174-201, DOI: 10.29169/1927-5129.2023.19.15, CC BY-NC 4.0, https://www.researchgate.net/publication/376613600_Biologically_Structured_Water_BSW_-_A_Review_Part_1_Structured_Water_SW_Properties_BSW_and_Redox_Biology_BSW_and_Bioenergetics

Ramsey, Craig, (2023b), Biologically Structured Water-A Review (Part 2): Redox Biology, Plant Resilience, SW Drinking Water Types, BSW Water and Aging, BSW Water and Immunity, J. of Basic & Applied Sciences, 19:207-229, Dec. 2023, DOI: 10.29169/1927-5129.2023.19.17, CC BY-NC 4.0, https://www.researchgate.net/publication/377448361_Biologically_Structured_Water-A_Review_Part_2_Redox_Biology_Plant_Resilience_SW_Drinking_Water_Types_BSW_Water_and_Aging_BSW_Water_and_Immunity

Ramsey, C.L. (2023c). Biologically Structured Water (BSW) - A Review (Part 3): Structured Water (SW) Generation, BSW Water, Bioenergetics, Consciousness and Coherence. J of Basic & Applied Sciences, 19, 230-248. DOI: 10.29169/1927-5129.2023.19.18. https://www.researchgate.net/publication/377979157_Biologically_Structured_Water_BSW_-_A_Review_Part_3_Structured_Water_SW_Generation_BSW_Water_Bioenergetics_Consciousness_and_Coherence

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