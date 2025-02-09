Cinnamon Swirl Pancakes, looks like a cinnamon roll but the frosting is cream cheese based instead of icing. - standard gluten and sugar, etc recipe - but they do list Pure Maple Syrup - so a win! and cream cheese icing on cinnamon pancakes does sound good: FeedingtheFrasers.com https://feedingthefrasers.com/cinnamon-swirl-pancakes/

Swirled sourdough pancakes could be yours with some effort and a dried culture packet - grow your family tree to be more diverse with beneficial microbes who live in harmony with you and each other - symbionts are buddies, who share a body. You get to pick the restaurant menu for your buddies.

Interconnectedness of life - The Phylogenetic Tree of Life

National Geographic, The Phylogenetic Tree of Life, free pdf download: https://images.nationalgeographic.org/image/upload/v1645782721/EducationHub/files/tree-life.pdf.

Easy Sourdough Pancakes Recipe, CulturesForHealth.com, https://culturesforhealth.com/blogs/recipes/sourdough-recipe-sourdough-pancakes

Sourdough dried culture packets - pick based on flour type you plan to feed it. https://culturesforhealth.com/collections/sourdough

The Gluten free sourdough starter kit includes a jar that has measurement lines, and that is convenient but a quart Mason jar would work just fine, a cloth cover to allow some air flow is needed rather than a lid, secure a fabric circle with a rubber band or the kit has one with elastic sewn in. https://culturesforhealth.com/collections/sourdough/products/san-fransisco-sourdough-starter-jar-kit-copy

Gluten free dried culture packet is available and brown rice flour is recommended with it, and then other gluten free flours can be added to the batter with a 1/4 or 1/2 cup of starter - more in ratio to additional flour in the pancake or bread batch will make more acidic tasting baked goods.

I tried this (the gluten free version) and was successful. It is work, a chore, to maintain the pace of feeding and using a sourdough culture. Breakfast pancakes every day would be a daily use and refeeding of it routinely.

Refeeding the culture: Adding fresh water and flour after removing some but not all of the growing culture from the cloth covered glass jar.

Supplies: a quart mason jar or large -tall not wide ideally, GLASS jar. *Plastic is not good for living things or for use when making structured water or structured water Suntea.

Keep the sourdough culture warm but not over hot. Room temperature, 74 degrees is good. If baking occurs less often, then weekly feedings will support it in the refrigerator.

Keeping a sourdough culture going is like keeping a family pet or farm animal tended to daily or regularly. The microbes run out of food and create too much acidic waste so removing some is important or the jar can get too full and overflow.

The culture can double in size and then deflate again as it produces gaseous waste. When refeeding more water and flour is added, about half as much flour as water. If the culture jar contains about 2 cups of culture when puffy, then you might remove 1/2 cup of starter and feed it with 1/4 cup of flour and 1/2 cup of water.

Trix like interpretation of the different species found in sourdough cultures - yeasts, Lactobacillus predominate and Bacillus subtilis species in smaller amounts.

Sourdough culture or Trix cereal in a glass jar?

The gold to seek in the following story is Rhetorical Techniques, they are as common as pyrite in a pyrite cave. I won't even mention the tent that collapsed in the blizzard, or the sourdough starter that froze solid — those are stories for another campfire. (apophosis)

Answer key is available if interested let me know that you are a fan of Rhetoric.

The call of the wild beckoned, a siren song through the treacherous Rockies and the endless expanse of the Oregon Trail, luring hopeful dreamers far north where the promise of gold whispered freedom from their mundane lives. From the comfort of their settled East Coast farms or newly smoky confines of urban industry, the Alaskan Gold Rush hopefuls dreamed of gold as plentiful as the stones in their fields, promising riches just for the taking, once they braved the untold hardships beyond the Rockies. Majestic mountains, mighty and merciless, mocked the dreamers’ meager hopes, yet their hearts held hopes higher than the heavens. Oh, it's just a bit of cold; no need to worry, even if we’re shivering so hard the cabin walls are shaking… Or is that the blizzard’s howling wind? They sought warmth in the cold, wealth in the wilderness, yet their hearts ached with the weight of dreams unmet, stirring pity in the pines that stood silent witnesses. Yet, upon arrival, the Alaskan Gold Rush explorers found no easy riches; instead, the earth offered up its Fool's Gold, glistening deceptions scattered like the false hopes they'd carried, a mockery of their long journey to the North. There were sparkles to be found, deceiving the hopeful miners with golden chunks gathered as easily as pebbles at a beach - the rumors were true! But no, pyrite is "Fool's Gold", iron ore, not golden ore. No wonder they had been deceived - pyrite did look like real gold! But after their long, arduous journey, it was all just a false promise, their Fool's paradise. The Gold Rush miners would have dug through mountains, rivers, and hills, searching high and low, day and night, for that elusive gold. But the reality was, gold wasn't in the peaks, gold wasn't in the valleys, gold wasn't in plain sight, so logic whispered it might be hidden in the river's silt, right at the runoff at the river bend where the gold mine's wooden channel ends. Trust us, we miners who’ve panned for ages, know the river’s secrets; finding gold is as elusive as catching a shadow, yet we persist with seasoned skill. As seasoned prospectors, we know the mountains hold more than just pine and rock; they cradle the earth's golden tears. Gold, hidden in plain sight yet unseen; hopeful Alaskan Gold Rush dreamers had sought high in the mountains and dug deep into caves, but their patient panning struck gold in the silt at the river’s bend. The miners panned and sifted and searched, in rivers, mountains, without map, without guide, for the glint of gold. We will pan in the river, we will pan in the cold, we will pan until gold gleams; for every pan without gold proves the river’s depths hold more. In the icy, invigorating inlets, the river whispered of gold's secrets to the hopeful miners. The river rushed, roared, and rattled, as miners panned, prayed, and persevered, each action echoing their unyielding quest for gold. The river whispered secrets of gold, a golden thread weaving through the icy veins of the mountain, yet it was a fickle friend, promising riches but delivering mostly rocks. In the harsh cold, they found warmth in their dreams; in the face of possible failure, they held onto hope. The sound of the river was like a lullaby, 'swish, swish,' soothing the weary after a day panning for gold. In the icy river’s flow, they realized gold wasn’t just a metal but a symbol of hope, a cold lesson learned in the relaxing scent of pine-covered mountains. With the morning sun, miners savored Sourdough Flapjacks, a taste of comfort in the wild, fueling their spirit for another day's toil.” The gold miners panned and prayed and hoped and dreamed, yet panning, shivering, starving, often led to their conquering nothing more than their desire to explore. They risked their time, their health, their very lives, not just for gold, but for a dream, a legacy, a future forged in the river’s flow. They lost their patience and their gold in the river’s current, yet said, ‘It’s just a minor setback,’ as if the loss were but a pebble in their path." The dreamers lost their way and their heart to the mountains, and in the mountain’s cold, their heart found its way back to gold in the warming flicker of their campfire’s friendly flames. Amidst the pine-scented air, the Alaskan Gold Rush explorers realized the true treasure was not just the gold but the journey through nature's rugged beauty.

Suntea:

Add herb or tea leaves to a large glass jar of water depending on your needs and available jars. A spoonful of tea herbs for a quart or liter bottle is generally plenty of flavor. More could be used for a more potent batch of medicinal strength tea.

Put the lid on the jar, for clean and secure purposes.

Leave the bottle in the sun all day, or near an infrared space heater or near your campfire, or simply leave it sit overnight. The polyphenols in the tea or herb ingredients will lead to the structuring of the water without heat being needed. The flavor tends to be milder though without some added heat.

As time lapses it can become too strong. Tannins in the leaves can become too bitter and excessive from tea leaves or pomegranate peel that is over-steeped.

Search my archives for ‘structured water’ for a series about that and books by Gerald Pollack are included. A search for ‘Suntea’ will also have some results surface. The secret of healthy cytoplasm may be polyphenols to help structure our internal ocean in a quantum flow of protons and electrons.

Disclaimer: This information is being shared for educational purposes within the guidelines of Fair Use and is not intended to provide individual health care guidance.