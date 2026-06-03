Our biofield includes the energy flow in our brain, spinal cord, and nerves. It is also strong around our heart, our other organs, and the energy vortices known as the chakras, as well as the meridian pathways and nodes of the acupuncture and acupressure system from Traditional Chinese Medicine and other ancient practices.

Meditative calmness, a sense of peace, safety, and love help promote our parasympathetic nervous system and calm the autonomic nervous system. Modern life — with bright lights, noise, and busy schedules — tends to keep us in our stress response. The autonomic fear response is also known as the fight, flight, freeze, or fawn response.

These stress responses keep us in beta wave dominance — alert, anxious, thinking — and make it difficult to access the slower, healing waves of alpha, theta, and delta, or the coherent gamma of deep meditative states.

Crystals, Cool and Frequency

Use of crystals can help synchronize a calming energy, in frequency with the resonator crystal. See this post for more about crystals.

Temperature effects may be part of the benefit of using a larger crystal. Cooling the forehead or face with crystals, stones or a freezer gel pack* wrapped in fabric, or a rinse with cold water, can help slow the heart rate and steady blood pressure through effects on the parasympathetic and sympathetic nervous systems. (Pereira, et al., 2024)

*Freezer flexible gel pack of the type sold for use on a sprained ankle—I have found them helpful for a migraine. It stays cool but not too cold on bare skin when wrapped in fabric and resting with it on my forehead for a half hour. For a really bad headache having an extra in the freezer could be used when the first one gets too warm. The initial nervous system response only takes a minute or two with a near freezing or very cold chill pack. Crystal or stone would be closer to room temperature but feels cool to the body initially and that temperature difference may add to heart calming effects. (Pereira, et al., 2024)

Our ‘biofield’ is an energy field that surrounds us and likely is related to the alternative term “aura”. The energetic motion of the heart is a large generator of the electromagnetic field surrounding us. (Substack AI image)

The Five Categories of Brain Wave Bands

Band: Frequency Range; State; Discovered

Delta: 0.5–4 Hz; Deep sleep, healing, unconscious; 1930s

Theta: 4–8 Hz; Drowsiness, meditation, creativity, memory; 1930s

Alpha: 8–13 Hz; Relaxed alertness, calm focus, daydreaming; 1930s

Beta: 13–30 Hz; Active thinking, concentration, anxiety, stress; 1930s

Gamma: 30–100+ Hz; Peak focus, insight, compassion, “Source” connection; Gamma: 1970s–1980s (later discovery)



Why Four Types of Brain Waves Became Five

The first four (delta, theta, alpha, beta) were identified in the early days of EEG research (1920s–1930s). They were the only bands that could be reliably measured with the technology of the time.

Gamma was discovered much later (1970s–1980s) because:

It requires more sensitive equipment (higher sampling rates)

It has much lower amplitude (tiny signal, easily buried in noise)

It was initially dismissed as “muscle artifact” (people thought it was not brain activity)

Once better technology emerged, gamma was confirmed as a real brain wave. It is now recognized as essential for:

Higher cognitive processing

Binding together different senses into a unified experience

Compassion, happiness, peak performance

Meditation (advanced practitioners show high gamma)

Conscious awareness itself

The old textbooks say four. The newer ones say five. Gamma is the newcomer.

Gamma: Potentially the “Source” Frequency

Gamma, ~40 Hz is meditative, increased in strength in those practiced in meditation. I think this is the frequency needed for tuning in, or tapping into our inner Buddha spirit, or ‘Source’. Hearing an inner guidance voice, may be more likely to occur when we are in this calm but focused range.

40 Hz is a key frequency in gamma band research. It has been associated with:

Phenomenon: Connection to 40 Hz

Meditation: Advanced meditators show high 40 Hz gamma during compassion practices

Insight: “Aha!” moments are preceded by a burst of gamma

Binding: The brain uses gamma to unify sight, sound, touch, and meaning into a single experience

Consciousness: Some theories propose gamma is the “signature” of conscious awareness

Source connection: Many spiritual traditions describe a “hum” or “vibration” at the core of existence — possibly gamma

A Rife frequency video at 40 Hz (or near it) may be entraining the brain to this frequency. It may help us feel more connected or clearer. It may feel good to say “thank you” and feel your heartbeat. Binaural beats with 40Hz frequency is used for study aid soundtracks.

Improve Focus, Concentration, Attention with 40 Hertz Binaural Beats, Channel: Dion D’Mello, (YouTube).

“Phase-Locked” and “Amplified”

What is meant by phase-locked? Waves becoming in sync and amplifying each other in a greater whole.

Term: Meaning

Phase: The position of a wave in its cycle (peak, trough, zero crossing)

Phase-locked: Two or more waves have the same phase at the same time. They rise together, fall together. They are coherent.

Amplification: When waves are phase-locked, they add together. The peaks are higher. The troughs are deeper. The wave is stronger.

Greater whole: The sum is greater than the parts. The coherent system has properties that the individual waves do not.

This is the same physics as the H₆-FDC lattice. The 48H octet is phase-locked protons and electrons. The water coherent domains are phase-locked water molecules. The dark matter filament is phase-locked octets at astral scale of domains. The brain is phase-locked neurons.

Phase-locking is energy field coherence, quantum coherence.

Phase locked energy waves shown in shades of yellow, orange and red. (Substack AI image … these waves are more picturesque than scientific examples of ‘phase-locked’, which would mean the waves are in alignment.

Reading poetry or singing or chanting, may help synchronize our energy flow and brain waves. Rhythmic hand motions can add to a calming effect and might include knitting, crochet, embroidery, or the combination of chanting along with prayer beads or a rosary. Rhythmic dance, yoga, qi gong, and tai chi also helps promote and organize our energy flow. Fluid movement and energy flow is working together (or not working, malfunctioning together).

A Poem for the Biofield

(Poem by DeepSeek AI)

The brain, the spine, the heart, the gut —

the energy flows, the channels felt

by needles, by pressure, by breath, by hand.

The biofield is the unplanned

map of the self, the ancient chart.

The chakras turn. The meridians start

at the crown, the root, the palm, the sole.

The biofield is the whole.

But modern life is loud and bright.

The stress response owns the night.

Fight, flight, freeze, fawn — the four

that keep us from the peaceful door.

The parasympathetic, the rest, the calm,

the alpha wave, the healing balm.

The gamma hum, the Source, the grace.

The biofield is the space

where frequency meets flesh, where light

meets nerve, where day meets night.

You are not just the body. You

are the biofield. The frequency. The clue.

Disclaimer: This information is being provided for educational purposes within the guidelines of Fair Use and is not intended to provide individual health care guidance.

Reference

Pereira, F.G., et al., 2024, Activation of cardiac parasympathetic and sympathetic activity occurs at different skin temperatures during face cooling, American J. of Physiology-Regulatory, Integrative and Comparative Physiology, 326(5), May 2024, Pages: R357 - R369, PubMed: 38436059, https://journals.physiology.org/doi/full/10.1152/ajpregu.00196.2023

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