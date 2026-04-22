Crystals of quartz, silicon, have made a modern world of devices that communicate or count time more efficiently and accurately than older mechanical devices.

Depending on the structure crystals can resonate and send or receive a frequency varied by their shape and type. Or other types absorb energy and some are neutral to electromagnetic fields (EMF). Some of the absorptive types can be grounding and protective against EMF energy but sponge like, the absorptive capacity needs to be cleared regularly if exposed to energy fields regularly.

Quartz Photo by J Yeo on Unsplash

Resonator:

Function: Amplifies energy, sends, receives, synchronizes.

Effect: Increases coherence up to a point of over-stimulation. Use in limited sessions for healing rather than wearing as all day jewelry.

Examples: Quartz, amethyst, apatite, citrine, carnelian

Absorber:

Function : Absorbs energy, grounds, dissipates; sponge like can become ‘full’ and need to be cleared with a water or salt water rinse, sound frequency, sun or moonlight, smudging smoke, leaving it on selenite crystal overnight, or even burying in soil overnight.

Effect : Decreases energetic noise, calming. Helpful for all day use in jewelry, pocket stones, or as larger pieces kept on display for clearing energy in a room.

Examples: Obsidian, shungite, jade, malachite, howlite, sodalite, alabaster, soapstone.

Mixed-type example: Lapis lazuli is a deep blue Absorber rock matrix interlaced with piezoelectric pyrite metal (Fool’s Gold), which makes it a weak Resonator in addition to the Absorber effects. Bluer chunks that have little pyrite would be Absorbers. It may have a white colored stone inclusion that is also absorptive of energy rather than resonant and amplifying energy.

Quartz: The Resonator That Runs the World

Quartz is not just a pretty crystal, though it is common. It is the most widely used resonator on Earth. We interact with quartz every day, often without knowing it. It is in our watches, phones, computers, and our cars. It keeps time, filters signals, and stabilizes frequencies. It is the silent partner in modern technology.

And it is also a tool for our health, our energetic, quantum coherence—it is a stone we can hold, wear, or place in our environment to resonate with our own body’s field.

Energy Absorbing Room Decor

Ideally do not leave large chunks or pillars of resonant stones in areas with strong EMF as the resonant crystal would be amplifying the EMF.

Use Absorbers for decorative EMF control in rooms with a modem or other digital devices. Obsidian, hematite, shungite, and other black stones tend to be strong Absorbers, while pale alabaster, soapstone, and marble would be gentler Absorbers (and less tolerant of water). Colorful granites, jade, jasper, unakite and malachite are also Absorbers of energy, calming. Biologic shell and pearl are also calming absorbers.

“Crystal Eggs” — a mix of black Absorber stones and some transparent white quartz Resonators. Photo by Luz Mendoza on Unsplash

Larger pieces that remain whole will be stronger, whether a Resonator or Absorber, than tiny pieces or drilled beads. Absorber energy functions will be less disrupted by drilling than resonant crystals. The crystal is a continuous matrix, aligned molecules, while a ‘rock’ or glass-like obsidian is more like a sand mix that was compressed or melted into one chunk.

Three polished mineral spheres, about 4-5 inches in diameter. Absorbers of unknown type.

What Is Quartz?

Property Details

Crystal system: Trigonal (a subclass of hexagonal)

Composition: Silicon dioxide (SiO₂) – one of the most abundant minerals on Earth

Hardness: 7 on Mohs scale (hard, durable)

Piezoelectric: Yes. Generates an electrical charge under pressure, and deforms under an electrical charge.

Structure: Helical chains of silicon and oxygen. The helix is chiral—it has a handedness (left or right).

The chirality of quartz is essential. It is not a neutral crystal. It has a twist. That twist is the same geometry—expressed at a larger scale—as the chiral H_torsion in the H₆-FDC model.

Quartz in Technology—

Technology Application: How Quartz Helps Our Devices Work

Watches and clocks: A quartz crystal oscillates at a precise frequency (32,768 Hz) when an electric current is applied. That oscillation keeps time.

Radios and phones: Quartz filters select specific frequencies, allowing signals to be sent and received without interference.

Computers: Q uartz oscillators generate the clock signals that synchronize processors.

Sensors Quartz pressure sensors, accelerometers, and gyroscopes are used in cars, drones, smartphones.

Ultrasound: Quartz transducers convert electrical signals into sound waves and back, creating images of the body.

Laser systems: Quartz is used to stabilize laser frequencies in medical devices, manufacturing, and research.

Every time you check the time, make a call, or use a GPS, you are using quartz. It is the resonator that runs the world.

Curveball, no GPS quartz here (Image: old-fashioned handheld compass against a landscape of tall evergreen trees, time for a hike in the mountains). Photo by Jamie Street on Unsplash

Harmonic Distortion… out of synch. Chaotic, distorted energy from various modern devices and household wiring can be overloading our system. Having more natural materials in the home might help absorb some of the excess. Ringing a bell might help align the frequencies with that of the bell. Our music choices and background sounds can affect us in ways we may not realize, discordant, or organizing and calming.

This is a Figure from a 1941 U.S War Dept. Tech Manual that my grandfather owned and which my dad thinks he wrote one long ago summer when a 7-year-old boy was wondering why there were no summer camping trips like normal.

Chanting, humming, singing, reading rhythmic poetry, or walking, hiking and other rhythmic exercises can help align our energy which may help promote health of our mitochondria, our microbiome and our whole self.

Disclaimer: This information is being provided for educational purposes within the guidelines of Fair Use and is not intended to provide individual health care guidance.

Share