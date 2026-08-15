What if aging is not about time, but about losing structure in our body fluids?

By “structuring” water, I mean encouraging the water molecules to form coherent, energetically active layers. At the heart of this is quantum hydrogen (my model, rather than standardly accepted jargon)—proton and electron “tunneling” is the flow of electrons (negative charge) and protons (positive charge) which gives structured water its distinct properties: a smoother mouthfeel, feeling a sense of better hydration, and, at the molecular level, a more ordered arrangement of water molecules in a hexagonal, ice-like, crystalline structure.

This is not a new age concept. It is well-documented physics, observed in everything from cell membranes to glacier meltwater.

The good news? We don’t need expensive equipment to structure water at home. A glass bottle, a few days of sunlight or gentle infrared heat, and a bit of patience will do the trick. The water will do the rest.

*More information on methods to structure your own water or beverages, are linked later in this post (from my archived posts).

While working on the data center redesign, I found a series of articles about structured water in the environment and living plants and animals or humans.

“A third dehydration review by Hooper et al. [91] states that the percentage of body water content decreases from 70 to 60 to 50%, respectively, in newborn babies, childhood, and older adults. These human dehydration reviews generally agree about a 10 to 20% loss in water content as young adults mature into their sixties and seventies. An abundance of medical literature has shown that even a conservative loss of 10 to 15% water content due to aging has proven to be strongly correlated to many age-related diseases [85-87]. No medical research has yet evaluated the effects of SW drinking water on age-related diseases. However, a few water drinking studies have shown that SW water is associated with human longevity and that rehydration at the cell level can be enhanced.” (CC By Ramsey, 2023, Part 2, p 8)

So, newborns and younger people do tend to be “juicier” than older adults on average, and drinking structured water beverages or foods can help retain more structuring within our body fluids.

The article goes on to discuss or evaluate the multiple products for sale, a confusing array of expensive products… but worth it? I would say yes and no… worth it for health benefits, but more expensive than necessary. All we have to do to structure water is to put (filtered) water in a glass bottle and leave it in the sunshine or in front of an infrared space heater for a few days.

There are also other methods, but the simple infrared from sunshine or a space heater do work. Infrared is gentle—it doesn't destroy the water the way boiling or UV overexposure can.

Infrared from sunlight — or even a space heater — can help structure water. As for filtration, I’ve been using an inexpensive PUR pitcher (plastic) with a charcoal filter that is cone shaped and might create a vortex effect (which would increase structure). The filtered water is more structured than tap but pouring it into a glass bottle and leaving it in the sun for three days structures it further. The mouthfeel changes — it becomes smoother, more slippery. Structured water beverages just feel better on the tongue. Good wine and quality vodka are more structured than tap water — and dropping or shaking a bottle disrupts that structure. That’s why stirred martinis may actually preserve the structure better than shaken ones — though James Bond, being James Bond, apparently preferred it harsher.

James Bond was not a biophysicist. But if he had been, he might have ordered his martini stirred — not because it is elegant, but because it preserves the structure.

Glass is important for structuring water compared to plastic bottles. The plastic interferes with structuring. Plastic can leach compounds that disrupt water structure; glass is inert and allows the infrared to pass through cleanly.

Previous posts have a variety of methods that will structure liquids.

And more recently (includes a more compact list of methods and the addition of quartz or shungite to a glass bottle for structuring water overnight). Shungite research found greater longevity for people living in the mountainous region who drank the shungite structured naturally sourced water. (Ignatov [141-142], cited by Ramsey, 2023/Part 2, p 10)

Structured water is part of optimal health and “aging” is loss of it, rather than inevitably linked to number of birthdays someone has celebrated. Why do some people stay active and cognitively sharp into their 90’s or 100’s while others barely make it past age 50 or 60? Various reasons, but structured body fluid and more efficient mitochondria are a factor.

We don’t need to buy expensive bottled water though. Just wash a large glass bottle and fill it with clean water (even tap water if that is your available choice) and place it in the sunshine for ~ three days. For faster results, add a few small, clean, pieces of quartz or shungite to the bottle—they naturally structure water.

Note that the topic of dehydration is complex.

Adequate electrolytes—sodium, potassium, and magnesium—are essential for balance. Overly acidic body conditions are a health negative. Phosphorus, another electrolyte, tends to be excessive in modern diets and beverages. Calcium relative to magnesium is often out of balance, though the actual missing factor may be vitamin K2—linked to gut dysbiosis, which would impair its production by beneficial bacterial species. Meanwhile, magnesium intake can be low or poorly absorbed during times of stress.

Staying hydrated is important, but hydration alone is not enough—it is about structuring the water and balancing the minerals and acidity that allow it to do its work.

Disclaimer: This information is being provided for educational purposes within the guidelines of Fair Use and is not intended to provide individual health care guidance.

References

Ramsey, Craig, (2023), Biologically Structured Water-A Review (Part 2): Redox Biology, Plant Resilience, SW Drinking Water Types, BSW Water and Aging, BSW Water and Immunity, J. of Basic & Applied Sciences, 19:207-229, Dec. 2023, DOI: 10.29169/1927-5129.2023.19.17, CC BY-NC 4.0, https://www.researchgate.net/publication/377448361_Biologically_Structured_Water-A_Review_Part_2_Redox_Biology_Plant_Resilience_SW_Drinking_Water_Types_BSW_Water_and_Aging_BSW_Water_and_Immunity

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