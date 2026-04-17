Shungite is a black, carbon-based stone found only in Karelia, Russia. It is not a crystal. It is a mineraloid—like obsidian, it has no long-range crystalline structure. But it has something else that is remarkable: fullerenes (cage-like carbon molecules, including C₆₀ “buckyballs”).

These fullerenes are the key for EMF protection: they are electron acceptors and antioxidants. They can absorb and neutralize free radicals, toxins, and—crucially—electromagnetic radiation.

I mentioned structured water briefly in a podcast episode, a new addition to my old series ‘How Are You Feeling?’ (Spotify)

This post provides more detail on making structured water with shungite and why to do so … absorbs EMF and adsorbs toxins … sponge-like effect for clarifying water (pre-filtered of larger particles though). Shungite authenticity tips are discussed first, followed by more information about the stone properties and use for absorbing EMF in a computer room or by having it near your cellphone.

Shungite sold online might be fake and may be over-priced.

To check for authenticity: Real shungite is electrically capable of activating a touchscreen unless it needs to be cleared of stored energy…like ringing out a wet sponge so it can absorb more water.

Air bubbles on shungite rocks in a glass bottle of water.

Structuring water with Shungite rock or other crystals

The image is shungite in a glass bottle of pre filtered water. The air bubbles collecting on the rock is called nucleation and may also suggest the stones are shungite …energetically active. Shungite rock but also other crystals, will help organize the energy of the water, ‘structuring’ it, but this would not be the same as filtering water.

Putting shungite rocks in water or sunshine are ways to clear the absorbed energy from having used it to absorb EMF from a laptop or cellphone (~ weekly clearing is needed).

Rotating stones between a water bottle and laptop location, for EMF absorption, would make sense. The time in water clears the rocks after being near the laptop for a week. The water becomes structured for drinking, and then can be refilled for another day’s use, or dry off the rocks and use them near the laptop again. This could be an easy system for improving health in two ways. I have four rocks near the cellphone or laptop and four in the glass bottle of water … and one extra is in my pocket.

Ideally: First reduce EMF at the source.

Turning off WiFi at night or using a wired computer would be more effective though at reducing EMF than having a few chunks of shungite around your digital devices.

Prices vary online and range pretty high for “EMF absorbing pendant to wear around your neck” …save your money for chunks that you set near the laptop instead.

I spent $14.99 for 1/4 pound of polished stones which turned out to be 9 pieces. Check for authenticity by seeing if the stones can be used to operate a touchscreen device (capacitance).

Real shungite is electrically active in a way that can make touchscreens work, allowing it to be used as a stylus if not too pointed of an edge, some surface contact is needed.

Shungite that is cleared can be used like a stylus on a touchscreen as long as enough of a flat surface is touching the screen rather than a tiny corner. That is a way to check if a purchase is the real deal. Real shungite may have a sooty black powder on the surface that blackens your fingertips and that is real, and is like charcoal soot chemically but is shungite if it makes the touchscreen work.

Polished shungite rocks, natural source of fullerene ‘buckyballs’ which have antioxidant properties.

I have a variety of ways to make structured water beverages now, but they all add something to the water while the shungite is structuring pure water and leaves the water so crystal clear it seems like a fresh mountain spring…. There might be a slight “rock” taste, or activated charcoal taste but it is subtle.

Glass bottles with rooibus and pomegranate rind suntea (left) and shungite water (right).

Image - Two types of structured water beverages: Left—Suntea, yellowish, made with a little rooibus tea and pomegranate peel and Right—shungite rocks in water. It is critical to use a glass bottle for making any structured water beverage as plastic interferes.

Suntea: Polyphenols in herbal or caffeinated tea, or pomegranate or persimmon leaves or peel, or citrus peel, or edible sumac, or evergreen needles, etc., are helping organize the electrical activity of the water, similarly to the crystals, but either method takes a day or a few and the infrared warmth of sunshine or an infrared space heater helps speed up the structuring.

Amethyst and other clean quartz crystals can also be used to structure water and special glass bottles with a crystal in it are available for sale…but for a price…

Budget saving tip: just use any clean glass bottle that has a wide enough opening to add your clean pieces of shungite or quartz.

Time matters: Just dipping an amethyst or shungite into water and taking it out again soon would not allow for enough time for the water to form organized layers of the negative and positive charged particles in the water (H+ and OH-).

Shungite Properties

Property: Details

Composition: Carbon (up to 99%), with fullerenes (C₆₀, C₇₀, etc.)

Crystal system: Amorphous (mineraloid)

Hardness: 3.5–4 [will fracture easily if dropped, or may break easily…not ideal for jewelry)

Color: Black, sometimes with a metallic luster

Function: Absorber* (with unique electron-accepting properties) (*absorbs energy rather than being a Resonator/amplifier like quartz)

Shungite is often called the “EMF protection stone.” It does not resonate. It absorbs and neutralizes. It acts like a sponge for electromagnetic noise. It is particularly effective for setting near digital devices, but will need to be cleared/cleaned weekly:

Wi-Fi routers

Cell phones

Computers

Smart meters

General EMF pollution

Unlike obsidian (which is a broad-spectrum absorber), shungite has a specific affinity for electromagnetic radiation because of its fullerenes. It is the stone of the digital age.

Shungite Water

Shungite can structure water because the fullerenes act as templates. Buckyball, fullerenes, are like droplet or sphere of carbon forming an open cages of 60 carbon atoms connected in 20 hexagons and 12 pentagons. Water molecules organize into a hexagonal lattice around them. The result is a more ordered, liquid crystalline state. You can feel the difference in your mouth — slippery, viscous, seeming “wetter” than tap water.

Shungite also adsorbs (attracts and clings onto) toxins (chlorine, heavy metals, bacteria) similarly to activated charcoal. It is a good water purifier.

What shungite does not do: It does not remove deuterium. It does not protect you from EMF if you drink the shungite water (placing the shungite near a router helps absorb EMF from the source, drinking the water does not protect you from EMF, structured water is better for the gut and gut microbiome though). Shungite water is not a miracle cure for anything in particular.

How to make shungite water:

Clean the shungite (rinse well — it will smudge, that is normal). Place it in a glass jar of water (filtered or spring water is best). Let it sit overnight (4–12 hours). Drink. Notice the mouthfeel. Compare to tap water. Reuse the shungite. Rinse occasionally. It does not wear out quickly.

Caution: Do not boil shungite. Do not put it in a dishwasher. It is carbon. It can break. Hand wash with cool or room-temperature water.

The tiny air bubbles on the piece of shungite in the photo are nucleation sites. Shungite is carbon. Carbon is hydrophobic (water-repellent) in some regions and hydrophilic (water-attracting) in others. The surface is rough, porous, and chemically complex. When you put it in water, dissolved gases (oxygen, nitrogen, carbon dioxide) come out of solution and collect on the surface.

Structured Water: Many Ways to Make It

Structured water is water that has been organized into a liquid crystalline state. It feels smoother, tastes “wetter,” and may be more hydrating. You can make it at home, with or without crystals.

Methods:

Sun tea: Brew tea in a glass jar in the sun. The polyphenols in tea structure the water. The sunlight adds energy. Rooibus is a caffeine free tea, green or black tea, herbal teas, rosemary spice ~ evergreen needles, persimmon or pomegranate leaves, raspberry leaves, fresh or dried pomegranate or citrus peel, mango peel, Benefits and Cautions : Oxalate content of the Rooibus, green and black tea may be reduced with the low temperature of the suntea/infrared space heater tea brewing method compared to boiling water. Over steeping can lead to an excess of bitter tannins that may be irritating to the gut and a stronger diuretic.

Infrared: Place a glass bottle of water in front of a space heater (IR element) or in the sun. Leave for a few hours or overnight.

Diatomaceous earth: Add a pinch (food grade) to a glass bottle of water. Leave in the sun for three days. The silica structures the water. (Strain or let settle before drinking.)

Borax: Add 1/8 teaspoon to 1 liter of water in a glass bottle. (Controversial; do your own research. This is not officially recommended, but has been used traditionally/folk medicine for boron supplementation.)

Vortexing: Use a hand mixer with a teaspoon of MCT oil or ghee per cup of water. Blend for 30 seconds. The vortex structures the water. The oil is optional (it helps, but water alone also works).

Churned tea: Tibetan po cha — tea churned with yak butter (or ghee) and salt. The churning structures the water. The butter adds nutrition.

Crystals: Place a clean crystal (quartz, shungite, amethyst, etc.) in a glass bottle of water. Leave in the sun for a day or overnight. The crystal’s surface structures the water.

River rocks: Place clean, silica-rich rocks (beach stones, river rocks) in a glass or ceramic bowl of water. Leave in the sun. The rocks structure the water. Change the water regularly.

The key: Surface + sunlight + time. The container matters — glass is best. Plastic is not ideal (it may leach and does not structure water). Ceramic is good. Metal is not recommended.

Crystal water bottles: You do not need to buy a special bottle. Any glass bottle with a clean crystal inside (quartz, shungite, etc.) works the same. Leave it in the sun. That is it.

Disclaimer: This information is being shared for educational purposes within the guidelines of Fair Use and is not intended to provide individual health care guidance.

Share