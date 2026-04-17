deNutrients - News to Use

deNutrients - News to Use

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Roman S Shapoval's avatar
Roman S Shapoval
15h

Thanks for reporting on this Jennifer!

I'll be having a beekeeper who hasn't had one instance of colony collapse since using a shungite powder for his hives, and the bees love it so much they'll actually bring it into the hive.

We're doing a live Q&A webinar with Derek the beekeeper on this topic on Thurs May 7th 7pm EST in case you're interested?

https://www.thepowercouple.ca/pl/2148765505

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1 reply by Jennifer Depew, R.D.
Chris's avatar
Chris
12h

I'm concerned with the black nature ,darkness of this rock betraying us w negative energy in the end somehow, someway..

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1 reply by Jennifer Depew, R.D.
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