Richard Feynman took his Bat Cave with him.... critical thinking is a laboratory within your own mind.

I haven’t posted recently because …. I wrote a book instead:

The book I published focuses on Abraham Lincoln’s life and wisdom with quotes from other wise voices too. Can the Emancipation Proclamation motivate us to break free from our own emotional chains, blockers that become embedded within us during childhood and throughout life from media and social cues.

‘Break Free from Emotional Chains: Wisdom from Lincoln and Others’

Hardcover – March 21, 2026, (Amazon)

Kindle ebook - (Amazon)

‘Breaking Free, 6 by 9-inch journal, 110 pages: “I can’t” -> “I can try!”’ - March 13, 2026, Paperback, blank lined journal with quotes on every other page - (Amazon)

I uploaded a couple other versions, but they aren’t ‘live’ yet on Amazon and I mixed up the lined journal with the full book version. This is me learning how to ride the bicycle of self-publishing, with a few wobbles. And maybe falling off a few times is part of the learning process.

Nine cents worth of wisdom? The Lincoln penny has been a shiny friend in our pocket, but is now being retired from the U.S. money supply in 2026. It is worth pausing to appreciate the wisdom exemplified by Lincoln in his words and his actions.

The Problem-Solving Method They Removed From Every Textbook, Feynman Archives, (Youtube). The U.S. education system trains us to memorize answers while failing to teach how to solve a brand-new problem. *This video tells the story of Cargo Cult science, and of the blank math textbook, that a whole group of government school Commissioners approved with high scores…no one but Feynman had opened the book to see that the publishers had rushed to print without the interior text completed. Can a pretty textbook cover teach you math problems with no additional content? **It is AI generated audio of a summary of Feynman’s story.



The video of Feynman lecturing are better but may be longer. See this post:

Feynman’s problem-solving method: start from observation, trust what you can see and hear.

YouTube comments on the video:

Problem solving starts when something stops working. If you don’t realize you have a problem, you will never be able to solve it. The current U.S. education system never teaches you what to do when you don’t already know the answer.

“Problem solving is what you do when you don’t know what to do.” - Grayson Wheatley

Learning how to read now includes ‘guessing’ what the letters say. .... but what to do if the guess is wrong? just be confident that guessing arrives at correctness?

About my “Breaking Free” book and blank journal:

This book started as a blank lined journal. I added Lincoln quotes, one per page, because his voice guides with wisdom. Then notes about habit change and later what I’d learned about magnesium, about nature, foraging, and the body’s methylation cycle pathways.

The book grew from the series of quotes that spoke to me. It is not a tightly plotted self-help program to follow but does share the Stages of Change and other habit building tips and Vagal Therapy techniques and the basic neuroscience background. It’s a collection of things that helped me and might be of interest to try, or lead to ideas of your own. Read the book in order or skip around in the chapters or resource sections. Use it as a journal for yourself. The blank spaces are for you.

What the book structurally is—is an argument.

And the argument goes:

The mind/body split is a chain. It keeps people stuck in “it’s all in your head” while their bodies are screaming for magnesium, for movement, for bitter greens, for methyl donors. Lincoln’s “melancholy” was likely real physical differences within him, genetically (my speculation), not just noble brooding. And he managed it with what he had: work, persistence, reading, maybe he had access to Epsom salts, or maybe just the rhythm of walking helped. We have more tools now than he did. But we’ve been told those tools are “alternative” or “too simple” or “not medicine.” What if the simple things are the real medicine? What if the body knows, and the mainstream system just doesn’t want us to hear it?

Break free from emotional chains—the habits, the social expectations, the internalized voices that tell you what you can’t do.

Disclaimer: This information is being provided for educational purposes within the guidelines of Fair Use and is not intended to provide individual health care guidance.

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