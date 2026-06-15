deNutrients - News to Use

deNutrients - News to Use

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NatteringNaybob's avatar
NatteringNaybob
13h

JD - and this is why Canine's have owners, and Feline's have STAFF.

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Sixth Sense Consulting's avatar
Sixth Sense Consulting
8h

I enjoyed the video, because some of the specifics about cats and invisible energies totally matches what I observed when we were running our online business and doing space clearings and personal clearings for clients. However, I am somewhat skeptical about the story of the tablet, because there are no references, no translation provided of the tablet, and a search online yields negative responses that say this is false information. I don't believe a lot of what the AI in the search engine says; I often have to 'argue' with it and go back and forth a few times before I can get it to admit what I am looking for exists or is true. It finally delivered historical facts about how cats were regarded that would align with this video. But I still cannot find references for the claims about this Sumerian tablet. Still, it is an interesting video.

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