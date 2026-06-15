Video about a clay tablet translation that never was officially published as the story is too odd for academia. Per the video.

To mix my metaphors, cats are odd ducks. ;-)

I do consider myself the human of twp cats rather than the owner of two cats.

Image: Pete is reporting that there is a malfunction with his canned cat food bowl.

The ancient Sumerian tablet was translated to reveal a story about humans not doing well, children and adults were being disturbed all night by energy presences called “the homeless”, not necessarily evil, but not something you want taking over yourself or your child. Allegedly then, cats were brought here from another planet where they already served as night guardians of sleeping beings.

The story reminded me of an ink drawing story I read as a child. It has beautiful cat illustrations, and the story without the art can be read on this blog, “The Boy Who Drew Cats, is the story of illustrated cats that were so lifelike that they also served as protection at night. The Boy Who Drew Cats- Japanese Fairy Tales | Bennythomas's Weblog.

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