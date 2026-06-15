Why were Cats worshipped in ancient Sumeria?
Cats guard us from energy entities that are otherwise homeless, seeking entry. Cats keep them out at night.
Video about a clay tablet translation that never was officially published as the story is too odd for academia. Per the video.
To mix my metaphors, cats are odd ducks. ;-)
I do consider myself the human of twp cats rather than the owner of two cats.
Image: Pete is reporting that there is a malfunction with his canned cat food bowl.
The ancient Sumerian tablet was translated to reveal a story about humans not doing well, children and adults were being disturbed all night by energy presences called “the homeless”, not necessarily evil, but not something you want taking over yourself or your child. Allegedly then, cats were brought here from another planet where they already served as night guardians of sleeping beings.
The story reminded me of an ink drawing story I read as a child. It has beautiful cat illustrations, and the story without the art can be read on this blog, “The Boy Who Drew Cats, is the story of illustrated cats that were so lifelike that they also served as protection at night. The Boy Who Drew Cats- Japanese Fairy Tales | Bennythomas's Weblog.
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JD - and this is why Canine's have owners, and Feline's have STAFF.
I enjoyed the video, because some of the specifics about cats and invisible energies totally matches what I observed when we were running our online business and doing space clearings and personal clearings for clients. However, I am somewhat skeptical about the story of the tablet, because there are no references, no translation provided of the tablet, and a search online yields negative responses that say this is false information. I don't believe a lot of what the AI in the search engine says; I often have to 'argue' with it and go back and forth a few times before I can get it to admit what I am looking for exists or is true. It finally delivered historical facts about how cats were regarded that would align with this video. But I still cannot find references for the claims about this Sumerian tablet. Still, it is an interesting video.