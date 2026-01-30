Blue light or UVA light activates the bright yellow pigment riboflavin (vitamin B2). Our quantum energy flow generates an internal blue light when we have quantum coherence suggesting the vitamin naturally works with our quantum biology. In response to light Reactive Oxidative Species (ROS) are generated, which in excessive amounts would be dangerous for our cells, but in smaller amounts are antimicrobial against infectious pathogens. Research studies have found photoactivated riboflavin to be effective against “nosocomial (~ hospital acquired) infections and multidrug resistant bacterial infections as well as microbial associated biofilm infections.” Copyright CC BY-NC-ND Farah, et al., (2022)

Overuse of standard antibiotics has led to more strains of microbes that are resistant leading to stubborn chronic infections and biofilm is like a sticky protective layer that makes bacteria more difficult to kill. The gut microbe species associated with people who are 100 years old, Akkermansia muciniphila, is protective in part because it helps to break down biofilms.

Reliable source: Pendulum is a company with a probiotic supplement providing the beneficial species (Pendulum site). It is not inexpensive, however ideally once established by taking the product for a few months, you would then have the species within your gut microbiome population. Eating resistant starches found in raw produce, pudding, cold pasta salad or other chilled cooked starches, zinc, and pomegranate or other ellagitannin sources may help provide the Akkermansia and other helpful butyrate producing microbes with the terrain and diet that they need to survive.

Regular movement and daily sunshine seems to help our gut microbiome and mitochondrial function and the photoactivation of riboflavin may be involved or other circadian cycle functions.

Riboflavin may help promote a healthier terrain within the patient in general, and the colorful yellow vitamin also may help by stimulating our immune defense pathways and by promoting clearance of pathogens from our cells.

“Riboflavin demonstrates antioxidant and photosensitizing properties.

Riboflavin is able to induce ROS and modulate immune response.

Riboflavin possesses potent antimicrobial activity when used alone or combined with other anti-infectives. […] “Besides maintaining human health, different sources reported that riboflavin can inhibit or inactivate the growth of different pathogens including bacteria, viruses, fungi and parasites, highlighting the possible role of riboflavin as an antimicrobial agent.”

“UVA combination with riboflavin exhibits remarkable antimicrobial effects.” Copyright CC BY-NC-ND Farah, et al., (2022)

Helminths —

Related: Ginger root is a functional food with bioactivity against anti-parasite/worm.

I became aware of the benefit of riboflavin and other flavin pigments as potent antimicrobials while researching strategies for fighting SARS-CoV-2 viral infection. Thiamine, vitamin B1, in higher doses also may have some antimicrobial benefits. With my recent migraine/moldy dry beans (and coffee is a bean, and prone to similar molding problems… I threw away an old coffee maker after considering all the possible factors that might be adding to my recent episode of migraines), anyway, point… I realized that the 400 mg of riboflavin as an acute migraine relief might also be helping more directly as an antimicrobial dose against a low-level infection from helminths, parasitic worms.

I paused briefly in work on my quantum biology research series to publish a paper on the topic of glyphosate herbicide use leading to soil microbiome dysbiosis and increased risk for harmful fungal species affecting produce and people exposed to the aerosolized mycotoxin containing dust from processing dry beans, peas, (coffee or cocoa beans too) or from using contaminated products.

Depew, J. (2026). Glyphosate, Soil Fungi, and Dry Bean Crops: Examining Risks and Resilient Alternatives. Zenodo. https://doi.org/10.5281/zenodo.18423295

… Western medicine doesn’t really treat or screen for helminths well but comprehensive DNA/PCR stool lab tests might be used. And/or, see Second Smartest Guy in the World’s Substack for a related product to consider, (Ivermectin or Fenbendazole, petmeds with similar use in humans, (Clinical Care of Soil Transmitted Helminths, cdc.gov). Cat and dog owners may acquire a helminth infection from handling the feces which can contain eggs and helminths can then become a many decade long problem with dormant stages and flair-ups.

There is more to the helminth story, but it may need its own post. Th2 dominance is involved and I have had this issue in the past and resolved it with a year and a half on the Marshall Protocol, which was developed by Trevor Marshall to address his own sarcoidosis diagnosis and he found it successful for a wider range of conditions with an underlying imbalance of T-Helper immune cells (Th2 and Th1).

Somewhat colorfully related, a new coloring page about Colors:

Love the skin you are in, and take it outdoors for fresh air, sunshine and regular movement in warm or cold weather. Just dress warmer and wear a hat and gloves and maybe snowpants during the cold seasons.

Disclaimer: This information is being provided for educational purposes within the guidelines of Fair Use and is not intended to provide individual health care guidance.

References

