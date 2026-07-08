In my news feed from msn.com this morning, was an article about vitamin A toxicity occurring at increased rates among children and the scare-mongering is linking it to a measles outbreak and the theory that more parents are giving their children (or doctors) high dose vitamin A supplementation to try to prevent measles infection.

Popular supplement linked to overdose risk and ‘serious toxicity’, by T. Westerholm, Jun 24, 2026, msn.com, an article.

Fact-based evidence: vitamin A adequacy is strongly linked to reduce risk of severe measles cases. However, that does not mean that excessive vitamin A prevents measles-like illness in children.

Fact-based evidence: a lack of taurine can increase the risk of vitamin A supplementation leading to an excess of the active Retinoic Acid form and other activated retinoids. Taurine is an amino acid most present in red meat specifically, so anyone eating a vegan or vegetarian diet or a diet focused more on white meats like chicken breast or fish can be at greater risk for an excess of the active retinoids. Vitamin A is critical within the eye for preventing night blindness.

The activated form (Retinoic Acid and retinoids) is actually more of a hormone than a ‘vitamin’, which is similar to vitamin D. Both vitamin A and D, when in the active form, have gene transcription control, and both are involved in immune responses against infection. Lacking either will increase risk of an infection becoming severe or even deadly, instead of remaining a mild illness. An excess of either in the activated form can be dangerous and cause significant negative symptoms from too much signaling, too much of an immune response, leading to chronic inflammation and other odd symptoms because so many systems of the body are impacted.

The msn.com article is largely pitching measles vaccines as the go-to for measles prevention, and stressing risk from vitamin A supplements as a preventive strategy. The article does not mention the critical need for adequate taurine within the control transport protein that we need in order to keep activated retinoids from randomly signaling throughout the body instead of being transported directly to where it is needed like a small wound that needs an immune response.

Think of transport proteins as little taxi cabs or police cars which carry the potentially dangerous chemical in an inactive form until it reaches the location where it is needed and then is released to do its job. Minerals/metals are often dangerous from being electrically active and also have transport proteins dedicated to different types of metals. Copper and zinc share the same type and therefore an excess of one can lead to deficiency symptoms of the other.

Returning to vitamin A and retinoids, use of alcohol chronically can lead to night blindness (lack of inactive vitamin A) because the liver, during alcohol excess, converts all vitamin A to active retinoids, so retinoid excess symptoms may be present along with vitamin A deficiency symptoms. Taking more vitamin A will likely worsen the retinoid toxicity rather than treating the night blindness. The necessary solution is to stop using alcohol in excess.

This over-conversion of vitamin A (and carotenoids) to the active retinoids can also become a chronic problem following certain types of viral infections like Epstein-Barr Virus (EBV) and potentially SARS-CoV-2. Which suggests to me that the increase in retinoid toxicity/vitamin A excess being observed in children might be due to a history of that sort of viral infection having caused the ongoing over-activation of vitamin A and carotenoids to the active-hormone form of Retinoic Acid and other retinoids.

I have a history of EBV illness which was followed by episodes of ~ Chronic Fatigue Syndrome and later ~ fibromyalgia. I use the ~ approximately symbol because I wasn’t officially diagnosed with either as both were new/vague terms at the time of my symptoms and my family doctor didn’t want to attach uncertain labels to my case. Also the diagnostic criteria for fibromyalgia included a body map with specific pain locations and my pain locations didn’t quite match or weren’t as numerous. I had already identified certain foods made my pain worse and I avoided them rather than worsening my pain just to get a diagnosis.

My point… vagueness of symptoms that appear and disappear and can be worsened by dietary or other reasons strongly suggest an underlying chronic inflammatory situation and the signaling of hormone versions of vitamin A and D are likely involved as both are critical parts of our inflammatory response.

My larger point regarding the msn.com article is that children and adults need adequate taurine intake, from amino acid powder or red meat, in order to properly use vitamin A to fight off measles or any other infection.

A measles vaccination will not provide adequate vitamin A to someone whose diet really is inadequate in vitamin A and/or carotenoids AND the vaccine will also not provide adequate taurine/red meat for the body to be able to use vitamin A (and maybe carotenoids) safely.

Liver Overactivation of Vit. A and Carotenoids

The more complex scenario is for a child or adult who had a viral infection (or potentially a SARS-CoV-2 ‘vaccine’/gene therapy injection) which led to gene changes within the liver that then leave the person chronically over-activating vitamin A and carotenoids to the active retinoid form on an ongoing basis for the rest of their life.

I have this problem and as a dietitian and trial and error, I have learned I need to significantly reduce my daily intake of vitamin A and carotenoids to levels below the standard RDA, in order to prevent the return of retinoid toxicity symptoms. A leaf of romaine lettuce has too much carotenoids for me and I use iceberg lettuce now. I retried egg yolk recently, carefully rinsed of the egg white which seems an autoimmune sensitivity for me, and… I think the 10-14% RDA vitamin A found in an egg yolk was too much for me as I started losing some of my hair again, patchy alopecia so far instead of alopecia universalis. I hope to keep my eyebrows …. It is really weird not to have eyebrows (or be bald)….

Good morning!

My archives have a few posts about alopecia, ~ May 2023

Funny hair pics: Darn it …. shouldn’t have tried the egg yolks, but trial and error is a way to confirm what you suspected.

Anyway, my point…. as a dietitian trained on standard vitamin A recommendations, what I learned is that the standard recommendation for vitamin A and the consideration of carotenoids as completely safe in any amount, is wrong and dangerous for someone who is over-converting both to the active retinoid hormone form. Adequate taurine intake is protective though for me, and if you sunburn really easily, that can be an indicator that your body needs more taurine in order to properly use vitamin A. The metabolic pathways get complicated and Chris Masterjohn has material on this topic, THANK YOU Chris Masterjohn, PhD .

Aside, regarding “bad hair days” ….I now consider any day with hair as a good hair day! Readjust your expectations and appreciation can follow more readily.

Yes I never bothered to get a hair cut yet. Yes, I stopped wearing makeup as it is gooey and bad for my skin. (I bought some replacements after not using it for a couple years and tried it once….Why? Why do women use icky goo with toxins on their skin? Why does society expect women to use icky goo full of toxins on their skin?)

I digress….give children adequate vitamin A and carotenoids and taurine… but, BUT, if retinoid toxicity symptoms occur in post CoV era, then consider trying a greatly restricted intake of vitamin A and carotenoid foods to see if symptoms improve.

Somewhere in my archives are lists of retinoid toxicity symptoms and alopecia is one of them. Chronic eczema and/or chapped lips with cracks at the corners may be symptoms. Flu-like symptoms with puffiness and all over body aches (fibromyalgia-like) can be retinoid symptoms. Sunburning easily I mentioned earlier.

*I have a page on Retinoid Toxicity too,

An early post with symptoms of Retinoid Toxicity and the theory about any type of liver injury (including standard vaccine injury) leading to an ongoing overconversion of vitamin A and carotenoids to the active retinoids which then can cause a bunch of weird symptoms that typically get diagnosed with a handful of different things all requiring their own specialist and drug management of symptoms and no recognition that they are all related to the same issue of excess activated retinoids:

Long-term risks can include kidney, liver and brain injury so the problem of over-conversion of vitamin A and carotenoids to active retinoids is high risk rather than not a big deal — not just a dietitian’s silly diet concern. Dementia? Kidney dialysis? What symptoms are of concern to you?

Academic references and a more complete list are in a Table from my unpublished pomegranate paper - Table 1. Comparing Symptoms of Histamine Excess and Retinoid Toxicity (pdf in my Dropbox).

Pomegranate can help… Retinoid Toxicity leads to histamine excess and pomegranate polyphenols (and other polyphenols) can help inhibit release of histamine and other inflammatory cytokines from allergy MAST cells.

*Note for my regular readers, my apologies for the gap in posting. I am still working on my AI series and I traveled to see my sister who is not doing well following surgery a year ago. ….which is sad but I expected that, as her real problem was salicylate sensitivity due to our family genetics, and surgery will never fix an underlying metabolic dysfunction — just like a measles vaccination will never fix an underlying deficiency in taurine or an ongoing over conversion of vitamin A and carotenoids to the active hormone Retinoid form.

Treating symptoms without understanding the underlying dysfunction is like shoveling sand with a pitchfork … lots of work for no lasting results.

Disclaimer: This information is being shared for educational purposes within the guidelines of Fair Use and is not intended to provide individual health care guidance.

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