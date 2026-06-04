Prof. Dr. Dalgleish said what I noted in 2020, the research trail was very clear… mRNA vaccine research showed it to be too much of a risk for cancer treatment and it had been not progressing until the CoV-SARS-2 ‘pandemic’ led to a change of definition of ‘vaccine’ and incorporation of the dangerous technology into mandated ‘pandemic’ response.

He even used a phrase similar to what I have been saying as the CoV ridiculousness unfolded …. Any medical professional who denies the risk or presence of increased cancer rates since the CoV ‘vaccine’ roll-out, is either stupid or complicit. ….. And my point is, …don’t seek medical advice from someone who provides strong evidence that they are either stupid or complicit with mass-murder through the somewhat random risk for autoimmune collapse.

Video (quoted excerpts are included below and summary with expanded health discussion about IL-6 and TLR9) ‘Top Oncologist Sounds the Alarm": “This is Nuremberg Tribunal Material”’. Channel: LighthouseTV, (YouTube).

This video is really a ‘must-watch’ for anyone interested in the CoV ‘conspiracy’.

*Post Map—this post got quite long but it is a resource/reference post with includes links to my archived posts with IL-6 as a keyword and includes mechanism of actions for why Naltrexone or Pomegranate Peel (or both in combination) would be helpful against cancer in general or for CoV jab related cancer. What follows is some new links on pomegranate, and then excerpts quoted from the video along with some discussion from me. Then alternative treatments are discussed, Ivermectin, Fenbendazole and Naltrexone, and I link to 2nd Smartest Guy in the World’s Substack. Following that is a long list of my archived posts on IL-6 with some key excerpts, and a link to a book draft I started years ago, on reducing inflammation.

Working on that book draft had led to my breakthrough about Nrf2 promoters also being NFkB inhibitors due to a shared circadian CLOCK type of protein. We need our day and night lighting cycles to change because darkness/night is when Nrf2 anti-inflammatory repair should be active. Modern brightness tends to keep us in the inflammatory NFkB mode all of the time.

Aside, turned up in a search for TLR9 receptors: Biomaterial made from jackfruit latex [& pom peel extract and simvastatin] is a promising treatment for periodontitis, By Linda Stewart, 3 June 2026, https://www.the-microbiologist.com/news/biomaterial-made-from-jackfruit-latex-is-a-promising-treatment-for-periodontitis/9105.article

Kobylińska, Z.; Bochno, A.; Och, E.; Kotula, M.; Kielar, P.; Galiniak, S.; Mołoń, M. Phytochemical Diversity of Punica granatum L. and Its Multi-Target Biological Functions. Nutrients 2026, 18, 1306. https://doi.org/10.3390/nu18081306, https://www.mdpi.com/2072-6643/18/8/1306

“5.7. Anticancer Properties A key feature of the antioxidant activity of pomegranate is its ability to exert a dual, cell-type-dependent effect. In normal cells with preserved metabolic homeostasis, pomegranate bioactive compounds act protectively. In contrast, in cancer cells they may induce oxidative stress, leading to cellular damage. The anticancer properties of pomegranate arise from two overlapping processes: pro-oxidative activity and activation of apoptotic pathways. Pomegranate extracts increase intracellular ROS levels, thereby triggering signaling cascades involving apoptotic proteins such as p53, cytochrome c, and caspase-3. Concurrently, the expression of the anti-apoptotic gene Bcl-2 is reduced, promoting programmed cancer cell death through increased mitochondrial membrane permeability and cytochrome c release into the cytoplasm [115]. This mechanistic model is supported by in vitro studies, including those related to non-alcoholic fatty liver disease–associated hepatocellular models. It has been demonstrated that pomegranate peel and seed extracts induce strong cytotoxic effects in HepG2 hepatoma cells. This effect is mediated by enhanced oxidative stress, manifested by increased ROS and MDA levels, accompanied by decreased activity of key antioxidant enzymes (SOD, GPx, and CAT). Disruption of redox homeostasis under these conditions leads to activation of apoptotic pathways in cancer cells [90]. Additional studies have revealed the anticancer activity of pomegranate peel polyphenols in cervical cancer models, including cancers associated with human papillomavirus (HPV) infection. Polyphenols such as ellagic acid and punicalagin induce cell-cycle arrest at the G0/G1 and G1 phases, activate apoptotic pathways, and inhibit the expression of viral oncogenes E6 and E7, which are responsible for initiating cervical carcinogenesis. Pomegranate polyphenols inhibit key signaling pathways involved in cancer cell proliferation, survival, and invasion [*’invasion’ is the metastasis reduction aspect], including NF-κB, PI3K/Akt/mTOR, JAK/STAT3, and Wnt/β-catenin pathways, confirming their broad anticancer potential [116]. In studies on prostate (PC3), colorectal (HCT116), and ovarian (SKOV-3) cancer cell lines, six pomegranate peel extracts exhibited strong cytotoxic activity against these malignancies. The most potent effects were observed for aqueous and methanolic extracts, which demonstrated very low IC 50 values, particularly against PC3 cells (0.1 µg/mL), indicating exceptional anticancer efficacy. A high-temperature aqueous extract also inhibited the proliferation of HCT116 cells (IC 50 = 21.45 µg/mL) [117].” (CC BY Kobylińska, et al., 2026)

“Turbo-cancer” — imaginary or expected and being officially denied?

The following are a few highlights/lowlights [Prof. Dalgleish’s take home point for self-care … vitamin D adequacy is critical]:

“One thing I really agree with Donald Trump is the WHO is not fit for purpose. …Should be completely disbanded. It's completely utterly incompetent.” - Prof. Dr. Angus Dalgleish to interviewer Flavio Pasquino. “Why are people not yet arrested for what has been going on? Because this is serious.” - Flavio Pasquino “It is unbelievably serious. I mean nothing could be for these people are unbelievably stupid or they were driven by a higher force which I call evil.” - Prof. Dalgleish […] “Um and by the way that if we um defer to calling them vaccines that several colleagues and I feel we should call them “vac genes” as opposed to vaccines because it’s gene therapy. Because it’s gene therapy. It’s not vaccines at all.” - Prof. Dalgleish […] Prof. Dalgleish: “So we thought the immediate thing to do for the corona virus vaccine was to select four or five core features and when we were looking for those in detail it became obvious that we should never use the spike protein and the spike protein was really the equivalent of the envelope of HIV. And this spike protein when we looked at it carefully it had six inserts uh highly positively charged inserts which should not have been there and so the only conclusion is they’d been inserted with Ralph Baric technology from America in by Wuhan and any idea that they could defend this was ludicrous because they had already published a couple of efforts to do these inserts uh in major journals. So, to pretend that it wasn’t from the lab was completely ludicrous.” [***Yes, it was obvious to me in 2020 looking at the previous published research, it was obviously a major autoimmune risk that caused eventual death in the monkeys that were used for testing.] Prof Dalgleish: “But there was this massive psy-op that we weren’t allowed to discuss it. I got messages from on high in the university: “You are not allowed to discuss the origins of the virus.”” Flavio: “Talking about the lab leak uh results by gain of function research.” Prof Dalgleish: “Absolutely. So this is so important because because of the discovery of these positive charge we knew that it would be a very bad thing to make a vaccine of.” […] Prof. Dalgleish: “Immediately I was accused of saying it was a good idea in theory, if they had overcome these problems. And I was led to believe they’d overcome these problems. They listened, but they hadn’t. They, they basically lied.” […] Prof. Dalgleish: “The first is the spike protein had so many features of it, it shouldn’t even have been considered as a vaccine formula. The fact that 150 people, uh, organizations, selected it for their vaccine, …universities, institutes and companies, suggest that nobody there, up there, had a, had a brain to think about the consequences of lack of knowledge.” […] Prof. Dalgleish: “And then the other thing is that it was seen is this autoimmunity. Remember when I said that the homology of the spike protein is 79%, let’s call that 80% of uh of the spike protein crossreacts with the human epitopes. I warned that this will cause every autoimmune disease under the sun. Well, it has. The VAERS data [vaers.hhs.gov] on the FISA vaccine, which the FDA have. Um, my colleague Paul Marrick, who’s looked at it in great detail, said there’s 131 uh autoimmune diseases being registered as being inflicted by the uh the vaccinations. And that is about every single one that is in the, are in the medical textbooks, or recognized immune diseases.” […] regarding CoV ‘boosters’: …. “criminally insane” - Prof. Dalgleish

… mRNA “vac genes” technology was obviously dangerous to scientists familiar with the previous research.

Video notes: “He has worked in cancer treatment for over 40 years and is a professor of oncology at the University of London. He served on an NHS advisory board and worked with Anthony Fauci on HIV vaccines, but later became highly critical of the COVID policies and the rollout of mRNA vaccines. Professor Angus Dalgleish is outspoken: “This is Nuremberg trial stuff” — a statement that raises many questions. That is exactly why interviewer Flavio Pasquino spoke with him about ongoing excess mortality, the alleged side effects of mRNA vaccines, “turbo cancers,” and alternative cancer treatments that, according to Dalgleish, are being held back because the patents on these medicines have expired.



What is the truth behind Dalgleish’s statements, and what evidence is there to support his claims?”

Potentially related statistics to watch: ‘Is HIV on the Rise? The Real Numbers Explained’, March 20, 2026, https://scienceinsights.org/is-hiv-on-the-rise-the-real-numbers-explained/. The summary — rate of new HIV diagnoses has stabilized in the US after having been dropping and internationally, some populations are increasing in HIV cases. Most at risk are males contracting HIV from other males (sexually) and black females contracting HIV from sexual interaction with males. The take home point for both groups remains: USE CONDOMs.

I will add the interesting tidbit that pomegranate peel extract has shown effectiveness against HIV risk as a topical rinse (it would need to have the acidity level reduced for safety though).

Huerta-Reyes M, Gaitán-Cepeda LA, Sánchez-Vargas LO. Punica granatum as Anticandidal and Anti-HIV Agent: An HIV Oral Cavity Potential Drug. Plants (Basel). 2022 Oct 5;11(19):2622. doi: 10.3390/plants11192622. PMID: 36235486; PMCID: PMC9571146. https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC9571146/

Interestingly, pomegranate peel has shown effectiveness against the furin cleavage site (GP120 protein) that makes HIV and SARS-CoV-2 more infectious, able to enter human cells. Somehow that wonderful news never makes it into CoV health activist’s messaging or standard ‘healthcare’. So odd.

~~

Prof. Dalgleish shared another story about U.K. policy change that led to major errors. The postal system of the U.K. had worked for a long time, and then a nationwide computer system was mandated, and then it suggested there was a lot of money going missing … the postmasters across the nation were all stealing funds and prosecutions of many people followed 50-100 postmasters were accused of embezzling all based on the new computer system. Was the computer system checked for accuracy? Not initially, but enough protest of innocence from all the postmasters led to the problem being found … but it took a while.

Prof. Dalgleish mentioned that Omicron was so mild, that is was more a savior of the situation than a need for yet more vaccines, but the U.K. claimed it did require more vaccines. … Dalgleish is not a fan of Tony Fauci or W.H.O. director Tedros.

“These people are not very bright, or they have an agenda.” - Prof. Dalgleish […] Flavio: “As you explained, also your titles, your roles, advisory boards. So, when somebody like you speaks out, people should listen.” [38:18] Prof. Dalgleish: “What happens? I was told to shut up, be quiet. I mean, it was unbelievable. Um, you when when we discovered that the virus was uh genetically engineered and this it it had to be taken on board otherwise the vaccines based on it would be a disaster. There was a directive, an email from the principal at the time saying we weren’t allowed to discuss it, that the University of London thought this was too sensitive and words like saying it came from China is racist.” “…but they couldn’t have done it without Baric in North Caroline …. or funding from EcoHealth” - Prof. Dalgleish

T-cell ‘exhaustion’ occurs after any three vaccines, and that is known, and leads to cancer risk worsening. And yet, we are now supposed to pretend that there is no link between the mRNA CoV injections and the increase in cancers appearing now in many people including young people. Metastasis spreading cancer cells rapidly is part of the current increase.

News to know… pomegranate peel extract has been shown to be quite helpful against cancer risk, particularly in reducing metastasis risk. From my own reading of research on cancer, it seems that biopsies and surgeries piercing a cancer tumor is ultimately a major negative because it increases the internal spread of cancer exosomes within the body, and that leads to the ‘metastasis’ the seeming movement is like seeds being scattered throughout the body via our vascular system.

The video included an excerpt of interviews with Dr. William Makis [also on Substack] and Mel Gibson regarding the efficacy that has been occurring with use of Ivermectin and Fenbendazole for cancer treatment.

More about Ivermectin and Fenbendazole and an option to purchase high dose ‘pet meds’ without prescription are on 2nd Smartest Guy’s Substack:

Who is the smartest guy in the world? Maybe the one who listens and learns from observations.

In the video…

Prof dr. Dalgleish then adds low dose Naltrexone as showing efficacy against cancer and other oncologists ignoring the ‘rumors’. It inhibits opiate receptors but he dug into the potential mechanism of action against cancer as he couldn’t believe it to be through the opiate receptor effect and he found it more likely is due to inhibiting TLR9 receptors which otherwise increase cytokine release including inflammatory IL-6, interleucan-6. When that had been first discovered it was called “cancer growth factor”. … what a coincidence.

Prof dr Dalgleish uses naltrexone successfully treating his own patients for cancer and coauthored a paper on the mechanism of action. Naltrexone has minimal negative side effects other than inhibition of opiate receptors, so use of an opiate painkiller along with Naltrexone for cancer treatment would leave the pain untreated.

**Worth noting as an aside, providing magnesium along with opiate pain killers or even instead of them worked more effectively for diabetic patients … suggesting their pain in part was due to lack of magnesium needed to inhibit over-active nerve signaling. Magnesium deficiency itself has been linked to cancer risk (post in my archives).

Cant R, Dalgleish AG and Allen RL (2017) Naltrexone Inhibits IL-6 and TNFα Production in Human Immune Cell Subsets following Stimulation with Ligands for Intracellular Toll-Like Receptors. Front. Immunol. 8:809. doi: 10.3389/fimmu.2017.00809 https://www.frontiersin.org/journals/immunology/articles/10.3389/fimmu.2017.00809/full

Begon S, Pickering G, Eschalier A, Dubray C. Magnesium increases morphine analgesic effect in different experimental models of pain. Anesthesiology. 2002 Mar;96(3):627-32. doi: 10.1097/00000542-200203000-00019. PMID: 11873038. https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/11873038/

TLR9 inhibitor or antagonist chemicals available commercially are listed in black text at points of action within pathways involving TLR9. ( invivogen.com/tlr-inhibitors )

Image: Commercially available inhibitors or antagonists of TLR9 action are available at: invivogen.com/tlr-inhibitors.

Pomegranate peel extract reduces IL-6 and inflammatory actions via inhibition of the TLR4 pathway (at the top of the graphic to the right, on the outer cell membrane surface).

Pomegranate’s anti-inflammatory effects via the suppression of the TLR4/NF-κB pathway.

Mechanism : Pomegranate peel polyphenols (PPP), including punicalagin and ellagic acid, inhibit inflammation in macrophages by suppressing TLR4 expression and blocking the downstream activation of the NF-κB signaling pathway.

Outcomes : This inhibition reduces the production of pro-inflammatory cytokines (TNF-α, IL-1β, IL-6), reactive oxygen species (ROS), and inflammatory mediators like NO and PGE2.

Other Pathways: While TLR4 is the primary Toll-like receptor mentioned, the extract also modulates other pathways such as MAPKs, LXR/PPAR-ABCA1 (for cholesterol efflux), and ER stress markers (CHOP, ATF6) to alleviate conditions like colitis and atherosclerosis. (Brave AI Summary)

Interleucan-6

If you search my archives for “IL-6”, you will find a lot of posts as it is also elevated by SARS-CoV-2/chimeric spike effects ….and….. pomegranate/peel is very effective for reducing IL-6.

Just for fun, I am going to list what surfaced:

Zinc Deficiency… (post); IL-6, vit C & ferrotopsis (post); Downloadable Toolbox (post); Aluminum… & Pomegranate & autism risk (post); vit C post imported from my transcendingsquare.com site, also Anemia of Inflammation post, also Artemisinin post and a book draft link “Tipping the Clock Toward Health” that remains incomplete; alpha-MSH (sunshine!), weight, and IL-6 post; Pomegranate inhibition of NET formation (involved in killer inflammasome creation, post likely from transcendingsquare.com; What LongCovid/autoimmune hyperinflammation look like, FLCCC conference (post); Part of a series of posts about a Substacker “Annoyed Citizen” being interviewed by Kevin McCairn, post.

Take home points … avoid aluminum and have plenty of vitamin C (and thiamin, B1, and other Bs and magnesium if we dug into that topic) and adequate zinc for gene transcription of bitter taste receptors and maybe leptin receptors and eat enough bitter phytonutrients to stimulate leptin receptors normally, and pomegranate peel is excellent for many reasons. Also get enough sunshine for alpha-MSH and vitamin D.

Included, intravenous vitamin C therapy helps against cytokine storm/sepsis, but oddly, the U.S. FDA banned use of it for CoV care, Marik Protocol:

“ MATH+ Protocol This is primarily a treatment protocol for patients in hospital. It was developed by Dr. Paul Marik, famous for his past treatment protocol for sepsis (called HAT or the Marik protocol). He adapted that protocol for Covid-19, calling it MATH+.” (covid.us.org)

“News to Use since April 5, 2020. Sadly, still not being used for CoV care in most US hospitals. Buyer be very wary. https://transcendingsquare.com/2020/04/05/vitamin-c-il-6-and-respiratory-failure-in-covid19/” (copy on Substack)

“Ferroptosis reference via Frank Herrmann, thanks Frank! Chen Z, Gan J, Zhang M, Du Y, Zhao H. Ferroptosis and Its Emerging Role in Pre-Eclampsia. Antioxidants. 2022; 11(7):1282. https://doi.org/10.3390/antiox11071282 https://www.mdpi.com/2076-3921/11/7/1282”

Davidson, Robert M.; Winey*, Timothy [*fellow Substacker] (2021): Vitamin C Mitigating and Rescuing from Synergistic Toxicity: Sodium Fluoride, Silicofluorides, Aluminum Salts, Electromagnetic Pollution, and SARS-CoV-2. figshare. Journal contribution. https://doi.org/10.6084/m9.figshare.13580318.v1 https://figshare.com/articles/journal_contribution/Vitamin_C_Mitigating_and_Rescuing_from_Synergistic_Toxicity_Sodium_Fluoride_Silicofluorides_Aluminum_Salts_Electromagnetic_Pollution_and_SARS-CoV-2/13580318/1

A main point I made in that post: “ANYTHING that causes hyperinflammation is going to cause severe endothelial damage - membrane break down, increased edema, swelling, and pressure leading to nerve and nociceptive pain - whether LongCovid or chronic Epstein-Barr virus after-effects that may have to do with excess Retinoic Acid.”

Includes: “The book is in very early stages but is on a platform where you can get an e-copy early (minimum price Free, Leanpub/Tipping The Clock Toward Health) and then be informed of updates with an email subscription.”

And: “The too long;didn't read - a different extract of wormwood, arteannuin-B, may be a more effective anti-viral and anti-inflammatory, than the artemisinin; while the artemisinin may help with a chronic anemia of inflammation type iron overload problem, which may occur with COVID-19 recovery or when the illness is severe. Artemisinin has also been found useful for autoimmune disease and possibly as a cancer treatment. The bigger CoV specific information is a theory about interleuken-6 (IL-6) and a genetic difference that may explain why some people can be asymptomatic carriers of the virus - their immune system doesn't overreact to IL-6 - and for those more at risk for over-reacting a protein our body normally makes (sgp130Fc) may be an effective treatment because it would just be needed in the overactive amount (five times the normal level).”

Includes: “Addition - the nutshell point seems to be that sunshine helps us to not be overweight (sun>α-MSH), but too much sun and α-MSH may add to osteoporosis risk. And leptin is complex and deserves its own 16-page equivalent post before I can provide a nutshell. Highlights - Leptin is cytokine like and structurally similar to interleukins IL-2 and IL-6. Deficiency has negative impacts on immune function and thymus T-cell growth. “Leptin stimulates thymic functions and the proliferation of CD+4 -T cells, and has a stimulating effect on Th1 cells and an inhibiting effect on Th2 cells.[41]” (Baltaci and Mogulkoc, 2012) While excess is seen in obesity along with too few leptin receptors, leptin’s main function in appetite is to promote satiety. [*my later research into leptin excess suggests that it is lack of bitter phytonutrients in the diet as bitter taste receptors seem to be coregulators of the leptin receptor (roughly, check my archives for Leptin protocol).

Lack of zinc led to less leptin, but the reason why is not known. (Baltaci and Mogulkoc, 2012) It likely involves the need for zinc to make zinc finger proteins which are involved in gene transcription and adipocyte growth for white and brown adipose tissue. (Wei, et al, 2013)”

Includes: ““Believe it or not … the average number of symptoms reported is 23,” said Marik.

However, because most patients complain of an extensive list of symptoms not found in any disease, “[patients] will go to the doctor with all these complaints … and the doctor will say it’s all in your head,” said Marik.

Marik said that many patients are thus referred to psychiatric specialties rather than physicians who understand and can treat their disease.

“The vaccine-injured are vast,” said Kory, “the numbers are massive … they are underserved and their needs are not being met.”” (Zhang/theepochtimes)

…. this post was more recent and includes alpha-MSH and the bitter/leptin topic in speculation about ‘Dry Eye Syndrome’ … which is more like watery eyes that have wet leakage trying to compensate for loss of oily tear film secretions.

What was a main point?

If your healthcare team seems to be either stupid or complicit in mass-public-harm, then seeking alternative health care information for your own self-care is likely sensible. Being proactive in doing daily self-care strategies is also necessary. Studies showing efficacy with higher dose vitamin K2 to prevent or reverse soft tissue calcification in animals were many years long, which represents in rodent lifespan, many decades of a human’s life. Higher dose vitamin K2 was helpful, …when provided for 2/3 of the animal’s lifespan. Preventing chronic degenerative disease is about decades of daily walks in the sunshine, and vitamin C, fiber and polyphenol rich foods.

Disclaimer: This information is being provided for educational purposes within the guidelines of Fair Use and is not intended to provide individual health care guidance.

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