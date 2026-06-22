Your TRP channels knows the difference between these two types of ivy, do you too?

Three leaves versus five leaves is a big clue.

Five leaf ivy is also called Virginia creeper vine. It can engulf trees but is a little slower than kudzu vines in southern states of the U.S.

Aside: Good news, goats will eat kudzu. A goat herd cleared a roadside area in a trial run somewhere, fact checking needed.

Image: Five leaf ivy with heart shaped violet leaves.

Three leaf ivy…will climb a tree with rope like woody stems and can also grow in free standing stalks that are woody compared to five leaf ivy that remains string or root like in its stems, though, the stems get rope like when climbing a tall tree.

Poison ivy, three leaves, not good at picnics.

Poison Ivy makes us itchy because of TRP channel activation that can be severe enough to cause a rash. The ‘poison’ is an oily residue that needs to to be washed off thoroughly with lots of soap soon after touching the leaves or maybe the stems too. Use thick gardening gloves to pull out poison ivy and try to get as much of the horizontal underground root as well because it spreads horizontally anywhere from those long roots.

TRP channels are sensory specialists with some types reacting to pressure/pain or temperature or specific chemical activators.

Ginger, turmeric, vanilla, mint, cinnamon, hot pepper, mustard and horseradish have TRP channel activators. People with irritable or inflammatory bowel conditions might need to avoid spices that are TRP channel activators.

Urushiol — oily and itch promoting

Poison ivy causes an itchy, inflammatory rash because its oil, urushiol, activates certain transient receptor potential (TRP) channels in the skin, triggering pain and itch signals.

Key TRP channel involved in urushiol activation:

The primary TRP channel activated by urushiol is TRPA1, transient receptor potential ankyrin 1, Cell Press. TRPA1 is a cation channel expressed in sensory neurons and is normally activated by electrophilic compounds such as allyl isothiocyanate (found in wasabi) and allicin (from garlic) Cell Press+1. Urushiol, a long-chain alkylphenol, is chemically electrophilic and can covalently modify TRPA1, causing it to open and allow cation influx.

Mechanism of activation:

Urushiol binds to and modifies TRPA1, altering its conformation so it opens at lower thresholds.

This leads to depolarization of sensory nerve endings, generating action potentials that signal pain and itch to the central nervous system Cell Press.

TRPA1 activation also promotes the release of neuropeptides like substance P, which further contribute to inflammation and itch pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov+1.

Why TRP channels matter:

TRP channels are versatile sensors for noxious stimuli, including chemicals, heat, and mechanical stress Wikipedia. In the case of poison ivy, TRPA1 acts as a chemical nociceptor, detecting urushiol as a harmful insult. This is similar to how TRPV1 detects the ‘heat’ of capsaicin in chili peppers, but TRPA1 is more specialized for electrophilic irritants.

Other TRP channels in itch and inflammation:

While TRPA1 is the main player in poison ivy, other TRP channels (e.g., TRPV1, TRPV3, TRPM3) can also contribute to itch and inflammation in response to various irritants pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov+1. These channels are part of the broader TRP family, which includes sensors for heat, cold, pressure, and taste Wikipedia.

*That uroshiol overview was an AI summary, but TRP channels are featured in many posts within my archives.

Additionally, a comment shared that Virginia Creeper Vine/Five Leaf Ivy causes a rash for her too, so I checked… oxalates are the likely cause which are tiny needle like crystals which are directly irritating in an abrasive scratching way rather than an oil that activates TRP channels. The pain and inflammation from lots of tiny scratches would trigger TRP channel activation though, so the rash would seem similar to a sensitive person.

Rash-Causing Compounds in Five‑Leaf Ivy (Virginia Creeper)

Virginia creeper (Parthenocissus quinquefolia), the plant with five‑leaflet leaves, can cause a rash in some people, but its allergen is different from the urushiol in poison ivy.

Primary irritant:

The main cause of skin reactions in sensitive individuals is microscopic, needle‑like calcium oxalate crystals (called raphides) found in the sap and tissues of the plant biologyinsights.com. Contact with these crystals can trigger contact dermatitis, leading to redness, burning, swelling, and sometimes blisters biologyinsights.com+1. This reaction is generally milder and less common than the severe allergic response from urushiol in poison ivy.

Other plant components:

Oxalic acid is present in the berries and can cause mild gastrointestinal upset if ingested in large amounts biologyinsights.com.

The plant’s sap and stems also contain other irritants that may contribute to localized inflammation.

Why it’s similar to poison ivy:

While the allergen is not urushiol, the rash from Virginia creeper can look and feel like poison ivy dermatitis in susceptible people Consultant360. Symptoms may include pruritic (itchy) red patches, vesicles, and sometimes linear or grouped lesions, especially if the person has been sensitized Consultant360.

Key differences from poison ivy:

Leaf count: Poison ivy has three leaflets; Virginia creeper has five www.willyswilderness.org.

Berries: Virginia creeper berries are small, dark blue; poison ivy berries are white or ivory Verywell Health +1 .

Flowers: Virginia creeper flowers are small and greenish; poison ivy flowers are tiny white clusters www.willyswilderness.org.

Bottom line:

If you develop a rash after touching a five‑leaf vine, it’s likely from calcium oxalate crystals in Virginia creeper, not urushiol. Wash the area immediately with soap and water, and seek medical advice if symptoms are severe or widespread.

Disclaimer: This information is being shared for educational purposes within the guidelines of Fair Use and is not intended to provide individual health care guidance.

Happy summer to you!

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