deNutrients - News to Use

deNutrients - News to Use

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kitten seeking answers's avatar
kitten seeking answers
2d

in the fall poison oak turns beautiful autumn 🍂 colors… picked some as a child with predictable results

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Phar Percheron's avatar
Phar Percheron
2d

I do a lot of poison ivy clearing because I am less sensitive to it than some other people. nevertheless, it's helpful to have two layers of protection on your wrists! I have these Farmers Defense Sleeves - brand name - that are also great for dealing with thorny things, even with only that one layer. this is starting to sound like advertisement haha. but they are great in the summer, actually they are cooling, much better than having to wear long sleeves all the time. my farrier uses them all day when working on horses feet. they keep you from nicking your arms with a hoof knife.

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