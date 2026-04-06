This video, ‘[WARNING: extremely powerful] Release 30 years of stomach held grief (sound medicine)’ may or may not release 30 years of stored grief for you but did seem to relieve me of at least ten years or so… You have to click through and listen to it on Youtube though.

Movement, dance or stretching, can also help release tension by moving lymphatic fluid out of extracellular fluid areas to be cleaned by lymph nodes and the circulation system.

I think my getting up to move with the hand-drumming sound, is what helped a lot with my jaw pain, rather than just listening to it. Stretching exercises and gentle movement of the jaw are taught in the following video, and I was doing these types of movements along with gentle massage of my scalp, ear area, and back of the head, where muscles can get tight, especially with over-acidity I’ve noticed, whether in combination with stress or too much sitting or laying down with the head and neck hunched forward.

A chronic pain doctor explains face and jaw pain: ‘Trigeminal Nerve Movements For Head, Neck And Face Pain’, Stop Chasing Pain channel, (Youtube). Get to know your own skull in surprising new ways (maybe you will be surprised).

A follow up video by the Stop Chasing Pain channel, ‘TMJ Pain (Lateral Pterygoid Muscle) Self Release’, (Youtube)

Interestingly, the trigeminal nerve movements included vibration using a vibrating ball held in the hand while pressing gently with one finger that will be vibrating in synch with the electrically powered vibrating ball (available for sale). …. the ‘Clear your Sinuses’ frequency videos have a lot of views and a lot of positive comments…. suggesting that the sound vibration is helping clear the congestion that is making it hard to breathe and adding pain from pinching the trigeminal nerve/impairing the nerve flow from the swelling affecting a tiny opening in the skull …. a literal tiny hole allows the nerve to reach the facial area from where it starts at the pons area of the brain stem (above the spine, below the brain).

That suggests that the ‘Rife for Autoimmune’ video may also be helping clear trigeminal nerve flow and clear sinus congestion.

The Rife for autoimmune video by MindDelt-binaural Beats (video) seems helpful for my general health and immediate energy level after ~ 45 minutes resting and letting the vibrations of the frequencies blend with mine. I put the sound device, laptop or cellphone, on the bed above my head and move down towards the other end of the bed. The sound and vibration is then evenly flowing around both sides of my head.

Excerpt from The Sound Healers video with the hand drumming and indigenous vocalization:

“Biorife® 𝐞𝐧𝐞𝐫𝐠𝐲 𝐡𝐞𝐚𝐥𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐬𝐞𝐬𝐬𝐢𝐨𝐧 - Release 30 years of stomach-held grief and dissolve the “Ghost Knot” stored deep in your solar plexus with this powerful sound medicine 🌀🔥. This somatic energy session targets trapped emotional trauma in the gut, connective tissue, and nervous system; unbinding ancestral sorrow, restoring digestive harmony, and reopening your body to peace, clarity, and life force flow 🌿✨



The stomach is more than an organ of digestion; it is an emotional vault. Unspoken heartbreak, suppressed anger, shock, abandonment, and long-carried burdens often settle in the belly, irritating the tissues and dulling your inner fire. This session works gently yet deeply to unwind that density at the root.” Rob, Danny, Gaïa and Aurēa, ‘The Sound Healers’ channel on Youtube. Click for the: video.

A striped agate polished in the shape of an egg —- allergen free! Happy Spring Time!

Here is another video by The Sound Healers for releasing 20 years of stored trauma. ‘[WARNING : EXTREMELY POWERFUL] 20 years of toxic energy removed (subliminal) Deep Energetic Detox’ … at that rate I will be heading back to childhood!

This video is much more soothing, sleepy calm mood music, rather than a hand-drumming beat to get up and move to. It is over 11 hours long and can be played while you sleep at very low volume as the vibrations of the frequencies are healing more than the ambient music itself.

“Biorife® 𝐞𝐧𝐞𝐫𝐠𝐲 𝐡𝐞𝐚𝐥𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐬𝐞𝐬𝐬𝐢𝐨𝐧 - The purge has begun. ⚡ 20 years of toxic energy leaving your field —right now! This powerful session was designed to liberate your body and energy field from decades of stored emotional pain, energetic residue, and toxic attachments. Over the years, unprocessed emotions, trauma, and negative energy gets trapped within your system —draining your life force, clouding intuition, and blocking abundance.



Through a unique blend of Biorife® detox frequencies [ 𝟒𝟒𝟒,𝟒𝟔𝟓,𝟏𝟖𝟔𝟓, 𝐗𝐓𝐑𝐀 ] and 50 deep reprogramming subliminals, this session clears dense energies from your aura, cells, and subconscious mind. You may feel warmth, tingling, lightness, or emotional release as the energy works through your layers of Being.” Click for the video by The Sound Healers

I’ve continued to find the Rife for autoimmune video by MindDelt-binaural Beats (video) helpful for my health and energy level. These videos by ‘The Sound Healers’ channel seems to make effective audio tracks too.

20 minute video: ‘Release Fascia Pain & Stored Trauma Fast | Biorife® Quantum Healing Energy Session for Body Renewal’, The Sound Healers.

Disclaimer: This information is being provided for educational purposes within the guidelines of Fair Use and is not intended to provide individual health care guidance.

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