deNutrients - News to Use

deNutrients - News to Use

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Dr. Heith Root's avatar
Dr. Heith Root
1d

Hello, Jennifer...this is one of the most helpful videos on Trigeminal Neuralgia I've ever seen. Just wanted to mention that mirror therapy can work well for chronic TN (not as well for acute TN) I've got a mirror box that is specifically for facial pain; happy to send you one if you want to try it out. It's the same concept as with treating phantom limb pain with a mirror.

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1 reply by Jennifer Depew, R.D.
Roman S Shapoval's avatar
Roman S Shapoval
1d

Thanks for this article Jennifer, will check out the video. From my research and some first hand experience, I know that people who are sensitive to bright lights will also get a photophobic migraine that is induced in the trigeminal nerve.

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