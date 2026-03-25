This post wanders through a few topics, exploring possible dysfunction that might be involved in Temporomandibular Disorders that cause joint pain (TMJ or TMD) and may lead to facial swelling and inner ear pain.

The post gets into genetics of choline metabolism, my own dysfunctional alleles that leave me more at risk for cholinergic dysfunction, how nicotine lozenges may seem helpful as activators of the nAChR, acetylcholine receptors, and how chimeric spike era may be a factor in any symptoms/conditions that involve cholinergic dysfunction due to toxic effects causing inhibition/paralysis of the nerve and muscles normally activated by cholinergic function. Egg yolk is a good source of choline and is critical during pregnancy for the baby’s brain development.

Egg yolk… maybe helpful against CoV era issues. Photo by Alice Pasqual on Unsplash

Recap, Primo Vascular System and congestion as a cause of pain around the ear, inner ear and sinuses. Rife Frequency music seemed to help.

In a recent post I brought up an idea from alternative energy healing circles, ‘etheric implants’, which to me seems like dysfunction of some sort within the Primo Vascular System — tiny vessels through which stem cells and/or cancer cells may travel. The PVS vessels and nodes follow the Prime Meridian pathways of Traditional Chinese Medicine and the seven chakra energy centers.

In that post, I did not mean to imply that I agree with ‘etheric implants,’ — some sort of parasitic negative energy, as the problem causing ear or jaw pain, but I do think it is related to the PVS vessels becoming blocked to some degree … and swelling would be able to be felt and would likely cause pain signaling at the area of blocked inflammation.

Some people may be sensing blockage, congestion or lack of normal flow, through the tiny vessel system. Walking and movement and arm circles and torso twisting exercises may help clear the blockage, but over-acidity or imbalance in electrolytes may also be involved.

And, when chronically exhausted, having someone suggest ‘exercise’ may feel impossible. Arm circles in bed, torso twists in bed, … and maybe listening to Rife frequencies, in bed, may help promote the energy flow that is needed, along with drinking more water, or maybe having some sea salt and water, or potassium rich vegetables, and/or an Epsom salt bath for magnesium.

I happened upon a Rife frequency video for autoimmune disease this morning and it really does seem to help.

‘Autoimmune Diseases Cure Healing - Rife Frequency, Pure Isochronic Binaural Beats’, Sound Therapy channel, (Youtube). This video doesn’t sound ‘musical’, but is relaxing.

Oher videos are available for ‘clearing sinus congestion’, and have the binaural beats which can increase relaxation by stimulating the right and left ear in rhythm. This example does have new-age type of music that increases in volume rhythmically between the ears, when listening with ear buds.

Sinus Headache Relief Music: Clear Sinus Pressure Relief, Binaural Beats, Good Vibes - Binaural Beats, (Youtube) [1.3 million views and positive comments] Do my sinuses feel clearer? maybe yes.

If you blast a gelatin dessert (Jello TM) with sound frequencies, will the gelatin flow more? … That is the concept being tested.

TMJ - Temporomandibular joint pain (our hinged jaw) can be from overwork, chewing too much hard food.

What else might be involved?

Decreased parasympathetic nerve function might reduce synovial fluid production within joints including that of the jaw. Parasympathetic fibers of the otic ganglion stimulate synovial production while sympathetic neurons play a role in pain reception. The main nerves to the joint are the “auriculotemporal and masseteric branches of V3 or mandibular branch of the trigeminal nerve.” (https://wiki.ostrowonline.usc.edu/en/TMJ-anatomy) If our stress response, our sympathetic nervous system is overactive, then feasibly there might be decreased synovial fluid production in many joints of the body. …. So, more relaxation and decreasing whatever is triggering your stress response might be needed.

“Synovial ﬂuid is viscous and has lubricating, metabolic, and regulatory functions within synovial joints. Cytokines and growth factors are present in synovial ﬂuid and are important regulatory factors for the immune and metabolic systems in the joint. (Kristensen, 2014). It has been reported that the synovial ﬂuid pressure is subatmospheric when the jaw is in a resting position, and the pressure increases as a result of joint movement or disorders. During cyclic jaw movements, the synovial ﬂuid reaches all necessary cartilage regions as a result of the normal pressure distribution. (Xu et al, 2012). Several studies have reported that synovial inflammation may be related to the initial stage of a disorder of the TMJ in which inflammatory cytokines, matrix metalloproteases, 45 disintegrin, and metalloproteinase with thrombospondin motifs are increased, leading to enzymatic degradation of the cartilage matrix, particularly in osteoarthritis. (Ishimaru et al, 2015).” (https://wiki.ostrowonline.usc.edu/en/TMJ-anatomy)

Is cholinergic function involved in the Temporomandibular Joint?

Me…. wondering if cholinergic inhibition from lingering chimeric spike effects might be a factor…. as I quit nicotine lozenges a couple months ago …. and am not really better except for no longer having excess nicotine symptoms occasionally from over-use.

Brave AI: The auriculotemporal nerve and masseteric nerve are distinct sensory and motor branches of the mandibular division (V3) of the trigeminal nerve, respectively, and both can be targets for cholinergic blocking in specific clinical contexts.

The auriculotemporal nerve, a sensory branch of the posterior division of V3, carries postganglionic parasympathetic (cholinergic) secretomotor fibers from the otic ganglion to the parotid gland to regulate saliva production; blocking these fibers (e.g., via auriculotemporal nerve blockade or botulinum toxin injections) is a primary treatment for Frey’s syndrome (gustatory sweating) and auriculotemporal neuralgia.

In contrast, the masseteric nerve is a motor branch of the anterior division of V3 that innervates the masseter muscle and the temporomandibular joint (TMJ); it does not carry parasympathetic secretomotor fibers, so cholinergic blocking is not directly applicable to its function in the same manner as the auriculotemporal nerve, though motor blockade with botulinum toxin (which inhibits acetylcholine release at the neuromuscular junction) is used to treat masseter hypertrophy or TMJ disorders.

Auriculotemporal Nerve : Targets parasympathetic cholinergic fibers for parotid gland secretion and pain management in the temporal region , ear , and TMJ .

Masseteric Nerve: Targets somatic motor cholinergic receptors at the neuromuscular junction for muscle relaxation (e.g., bruxism) but does not mediate glandular secretion.

Hmmmm. If cholinergic blocking is used to reduce saliva production or nerve pain in the ear/jaw area… then inadvertent blocking of cholinergic function might lead to dysfunction, maybe.

Prevalence of disorders of the temporomandibular joint have been increasing and is more associated with being female of childbearing age, but also students with stress and studying with neck bent in odd positions (sitting and leaning forward too much or maybe sleeping with the neck and head at odd angles). (Alrizqi, et al., 2023)

Females of child-bearing age may be more at risk for low magnesium and low iodine and possibly low iron.

Iodine is critical for many things including Choline Metabolism

Brave AI: Iodine and thyroid hormone deficiency during brain development significantly reduce the activities of cholinergic enzymes, specifically choline acetyltransferase (CHAT) and acetylcholinesterase (AChE), in the hippocampus, cerebral cortex, and basal forebrain of rats. This deficiency delays the development of cholinergic neurons by affecting CHAT maturation and disturbing the transformation and maturation of various molecular types of AChE.

Mechanism : Iodine is essential for the production of thyroid hormones, which regulate the expression of genes involved in brain development and cholinergic neuron function .

Consequences : Deficiency leads to lower enzyme activities and altered ratios of membrane-bound to soluble AChE, indicating impaired cholinergic neurotransmission.

Critical Period: These effects are particularly pronounced during the critical period of brain development, potentially causing lasting impacts on neurological function.

While iodine is crucial for maintaining normal cholinergic function through its role in thyroid hormone synthesis, acetylcholine iodide (a specific chemical compound) acts as a muscarinic receptor modulator used in research to study cholinergic receptors and intestinal ion transport, rather than serving as a dietary source of iodine for brain health.

….. well that is interesting. Iodine is needed for function of all types of glands in the body. As we age, the thymus gland has been found to need about double the current RDA for zinc. Maybe an aging body also needs more iodine than during earlier years (unless pregnant or breastfeeding, when need is increased).

My genetics do leave me more at risk for low choline.

Genes involved in Choline Metabolism

Brave AI: Genetic variants in several key enzymes and transporters significantly alter choline metabolism and individual dietary requirements. The primary genes involved include PEMT, CHDH, BHMT, CHKA, MTHFR, MTHFD1, FMO3, SLC44A1, and FLVCR1. *I have dysfunction in three of these, one is normal, and I don’t have information about the others.

PEMT (Phosphatidylethanolamine N-methyltransferase) catalyzes endogenous choline synthesis; variants like rs12325817 and rs4646343 are strongly linked to increased susceptibility to organ dysfunction and fatty liver during choline restriction, particularly in women. *I have a high-risk double allele of the PEMT - 744 G>C (CC), which search results suggest is coded: rs12325817. … Fatty liver disease is not cool (and is linked to a high fructose diet or alcohol excess.) *So… I should not restrict my choline intake (like by excluding egg yolk from my diet due to albumin/egg white autoimmune sensitivity…. hmmm).

CHDH (Choline dehydrogenase) oxidizes choline to betaine; specific SNPs such as rs9001 and rs12676 influence whether choline is used for methylation or membrane synthesis, with rs12676 increasing the risk of organ dysfunction and breast cancer.

BHMT (Betaine:homocysteine methyltransferase) converts homocysteine to methionine using betaine; variants like rs3733890 affect disease associations including orofacial clefts and spina bifida risk. *I have a double allele of rs585800, and a single allele of rs651852, affecting this enzyme, and my BHMT functions seem dysfunctional for me. It also effects homocysteine excess and changes in endocannabinoid production and breakdown.

SLC44A1 encodes a choline transporter; polymorphisms (e.g., rs7873937, rs3199966) are associated with increased risks of muscle damage and altered plasma choline levels.

FMO3 (Flavin monooxygenase 3) converts trimethylamine to TMAO; variants like rs2266782 are linked to trimethylaminuria.

FLVCR1 is a recently identified major plasma-membrane choline transporter; its loss impairs choline import and leads to structural mitochondrial defects, while its knockout is embryonic lethal in mice.

MTHFR and MTHFD1 are folate pathway genes that interact with choline metabolism; variants (e.g., rs1801133 in MTHFR, rs2236225 in MTHFD1) can increase the risk of choline deficiency signs on low-choline diets unless folic acid is supplemented. *I have dysfunctional MTHFR gene which taking extra riboflavin seems to help restore function. I also take RDA levels of methyl-folate. Taking excess of folate can be a negative inhibitor of methylation function and therefore is not recommended. *Good news for me, my MTHFD1 gene has the lower risk, normal variation of rs2236225.



These genetic differences explain why individuals consuming the same Adequate Intake (AI) of choline may have varying risks of liver dysfunction, muscle damage, and other metabolic diseases.

….if health were easy, everyone would have it.

Autoimmune disease can be mysterious. While dietary restrictions seemed to help me, I do not know for sure if I have autoimmune molecular mimicry against albumin, 2S albumin and other cysteine containing seed proteins…. or if I was having symptoms for some other reason, like a low-level parasite issue that uses a disguise of ‘albumin-like protein’ to try fool the human immune system. Research studies occasionally have mentioned autoimmune antibodies against ovalbumin (chicken albumin) or beef albumin, but the test is not available to average doctors or self-order lab screening.

Sunflower lecithin and Citicoline : What I do know is that my diet got so restricted that it really, clearly, is not really very balanced. I use sunflower lecithin as a source of choline (phosphatidylcholine) and I also take a Citicoline supplement (cytidine-5′-diphosphocholine (CDP-choline).

Nicotine lozenges: Adding nicotine lozenges to my daily habits in 2021, may have seemed so great to me (more energy and zest to do things) because my baseline genetics leave me at risk for lack of acetylcholine. Nicotine can activate nAChR receptors and may free up acetylcholine for activation of mAChR receptors. Cholinergic function is critical for muscle and nerve signaling.

Cholinergic blocking toxins

The chimeric spike seems to have cholinergic blocking similarity to snake venom toxin or conotoxin and botulism toxin affects the same pathways but with a different mechanism of action.

Brave AI: While botulism toxin, snake venom toxins, and conotoxins are all neurotoxins that disrupt nerve signaling, their mechanisms of action are distinct.

Botulism Toxin (Botulinum Neurotoxin) : Produced by the bacterium Clostridium botulinum, it causes flaccid paralysis by entering nerve terminals and enzymatically cleaving SNARE proteins (like SNAP-25 or VAMP). This prevents the release of the neurotransmitter acetylcholine at neuromuscular junctions, stopping muscle contraction.

Snake Venom Toxins (e.g., β-Bungarotoxin, Fasciculins) : These are a complex mixture. Some, like β-bungarotoxin, also target the presynaptic terminal but work differently, often by causing an initial burst of neurotransmitter release followed by a block. Others, like fasciculins, are acetylcholinesterase inhibitors that prevent the breakdown of acetylcholine, leading to constant muscle stimulation, fasciculations, and ultimately paralysis from overstimulation.

Conotoxins: Derived from cone snails, these are a highly diverse family of peptides. They can target a wide range of ion channels (sodium, calcium, potassium) and receptors (e.g., nicotinic acetylcholine receptors). Their effects vary widely but often include blocking neurotransmitter release (by inhibiting calcium channels) or preventing postsynaptic excitation (by blocking sodium channels or nicotinic receptors), leading to paralysis.

In summary, while all three can result in paralysis, botulinum toxin and some conotoxins achieve this by preventing neurotransmitter release, whereas some snake venoms cause paralysis by overstimulating the system. Botulinum toxin is unique in its highly specific, enzymatic, and long-lasting proteolytic action on SNARE proteins.

…

“It’s not easy being green, the color of the leaves.” - Kermit the Frog; — the song ‘Bein’ Green’ was written by Joe Raposo, and was originally performed by Jim Henson as Kermit the Frog.

We take the genes that were handed to us at birth, and then need to maintain our own epigenetic controls with good methylation function… and sometimes the genes we were born with aren’t naturally good at methylation function. …. And then later, governments might conspire to cull the population with a gene modifying infection or injection and pretend that it is life-saving instead of fertility and health disrupting.

Will I change my current routine? maybe, I’m not sure yet.

Hmmmm. To take nicotine lozenges or to avoid my tendency of overusing them? To try egg yolk as a protein and choline source or to not risk potentially worsening an autoimmune reaction against egg white? … I am not sure what my plans are but this exploration has helped clarify that I really do have a life-long increased risk for cholinergic dysfunction and chimeric spike seems to have worsened that risk. During my 2021 mystery illness (linked to medical care visits for my parents who got three jabs each), adding nicotine lozenges was what finally turned my symptoms* back toward improvement.

*The symptoms were colitis-like, chronic diarrhea and pain, that was not resolving with strategies that had worked for me in 2015/2016, when extreme stress was part of the onset and following a time when I had been eating more hard-boiled eggs than typical.

Functional health care is like detective work into each individual’s habits and genetics and symptoms.

Easy take-home point — get outside in the sunshine and fresh air more as it helps thyroid function and fluid and energy flow within the body, especially when also doing some rhythmic exercise like walking. Swing your arms while walking for increased benefits for nerve and fluid movement within the neck and shoulders.

Disclaimer: This information is being shared for educational purposes within the guidelines of Fair Use and is not intended to provide individual health care guidance.

References

Alrizqi AH, Aleissa BM. Prevalence of Temporomandibular Disorders Between 2015-2021: A Literature Review. Cureus. 2023 Apr 2;15(4):e37028. doi: 10.7759/cureus.37028. PMID: 37143640; PMCID: PMC10152905. https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC10152905/

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