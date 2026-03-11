This Substack is health focused with an n=1 case study about my own genetic oddities and patient struggles. Mainstream medical care is not very good at prevention of chronic illness and instead focuses more on medical management of symptoms. CoV era did not treat my family or myself well but my own struggles were from passive exposure to the released 2020 virus/exosome, and then worsened in phases in 2021 when my parents got three sets of jabs and it took me a while to figure out that living with them or attending doctor office visits with them were making me sicker. I moved out for a little while after their third set of jabs but was called back early the next year when my dad developed sudden onset spine cancer causing partial paralysis. He had been fine prior to CoV era and hadn't even caught the released 2020 illness when I was sick with it and living with them

I did limit my sick time around them and wore a loose bandanna face cover to reduce aerosols from coughing or sneezing. It makes sense for a sick person to avoid coughing around people more than wearing a mask to protect a healthy person. Eventually I had learned in 2021, jab season, that a KN95 mask worn the whole time in a medical facility helped prevent relapse risk but limiting time to about an hour also helped.

I am not super healthy but keep trying. A major change that has remained is a need to do less strenuous physical work. I relapse into inflammatory flu like symptoms if I do too much labor whether raking, hiking, or just physical chores.

This seems like “weakness”, I can't do what I used to be able to do … peak fitness athletes died suddenly post CoV era, I think for a similar issue. Something changed in recovery post exertion.

Polyphenols can help, magnesium can help, but recognizing that you just can't do what you used to be able to do….and therefore not doing things in the old way….is the strength—the wisdom in seeing new limits as a need and a protection. There is strength in recognizing new boundaries are needed.

Crying over spilt milk doesn't clean up the mess on the floor.

Quantum biology is disrupted by many aspects of modern life and by many of the strategies used by the mainstream Western medical industry.

Quantum biologists or chemists are advancing the science however. Lithium has chiral type ‘handedness’ and one direction helps mental health while the other direction doesn’t. Synthesizing chemicals leads to a mix of both left and right forms. Read more in an interview post by Thomas Ehmer (paywall with a viewable for 7 day trial period).

Traditional Tibetan, ayurveda (India), and Traditional Chinese Medicine all have more awareness of the links between the energy flow within our body and physical and mental health.

Having spent a bit of time listening to YouTube alternative intuitive people who might use Tarot or oracle cards or “channel”, share messages that they hear or see, I learned of a concept called etheric or energetic implant …supposedly negative energy entities or unknown issue may take hold in a person leading to negative thoughts or feelings and conscious focus on removal, Go!, or “angels help take this negative energy from me”, and use of frequencies or Reiki practitioner drawing out negative energy is discussed. Example video, the frequencies are soothing:

To return to more standard physics and physical health, in exploring the topic of energetic implants, I found a hand drawing of one of these “entities”, a very complex octopus type shape wrapped around the whole ear area and back or side of the head. Hmmmm. Ear octopus? Or congested Primo vascular system vessels and nodes of the Gall Bladder meridian?

It is feasible that a congested system might also be promoting some literal parasitic growth of helminth or other pathogenic species —- they wouldn’t be an energy octopus though and various anti-parasitic herbs or medications might help.

The drawing is superimposed over a graphic with the Gallbladder Prime Meridian path underneath, so the connection seems to have been noticed.

“A drawing of an SPE as given by another healer’s website (sorry forgotten who I got this from!)” ( grantpodesta.com )

Energy healers may offer a fee-based service to remove the ‘entity’ … but if the problem is more fluid imbalance, congestion and lack of full range body motion and other quantum biology supporting habits, then…. the procedure may not work or even feel worse afterwards (for various explained reasons). Having hope of better health that doesn’t happen can lead to a negative dip into hopelessness. Daily walks in fresh air and nature may be a better route to improved energy flow within the body channels.

Imagining that a negative entity is attached to you is kind of hopeless compared to thinking that your vascular system is looking like a blocked drain and backed up sewer of not pleasant old toxins.

“Suppressor Parasites (SPEs)

Some people like to distinguish parasites as a separate subject to implants, however certain parasites are classified by many healers as ‘Archon genetically engineered entities’ or ‘Synthesised Parasitic Entities’ (SPE’s). These can be found in many areas of the energy body, typically around the chakra areas, central nervous system and major nerve plexi. Other writers suggest that they enter the body via the back of the top of the neck area and typically travelling through the gall bladder meridian where it is also suggested that they multiply.” Etheric Implant Removal - Commonly Asked Questions - GrantPodesta.com - Energy, Consciousness & Spiritual Healing (https://www.grantpodesta.com/etheric-implant-removal-commonly-asked-questions/)

Congested lymphatic fluid will feel not normal, maybe painful swelling. Gentle lymphatic massage might help and that is fingertip light pressure or palm of hand gentle strokes of the surface of the skin layers in directions toward drainage. The trained masseuse will know the lymphatic vessel layout of the body and major drainage zones and the Prime Meridian channels likely run parallel or nearby but I’m not trained enough to know.

I have found massage around my sore jaw and ear and back of the head to be helpful and Epsom salt soaks help …. so if I have a negative energy congesting in me … that is two strategies that may help restore better energy flow. Decohering of our quantum energy flow: overwork, too much EMF or any stressors, radioactivity, heavy metal toxins or just an imbalance in electrolytes (way too much salt compared to potassium intake or more calcium than magnesium). The thing to realize is that these vessels are tiny, tinier than capillary bed blood vessels or as tiny and it is the quantum flow that works within such a tight space … the boundaries help it flow in an inward spiral that likes the tight space … but if we are over-acidic or imbalanced in other ways, the flow will back-up into more of a flooded drainage ditch overgrown with weeds or clogged with plastic waste. Walking and full-range body motion can help when moderately paced if need be.

These exercises were surprisingly helpful in just one session. I need to get in a daily routine with it.

Short: https://youtube.com/shorts/aFlCjWKXqHk?si=ddr5YvarmHnM8-4C *this is woman with slightly different movements, but similar to what is listed below.

Another short, 1000 year old: “The Remedy for 100 Illnesses” - short with more text labels of the exercise routine. It boosts blood and lymph circulation, which would be promoting Primo Vascular circulation too … and hopefully moving out any ‘octopi’ huddled around the ear or back of the head. (I have noticed that over-acidity really can affect muscle tension at the back of the head. I use Cypress essential oil diluted in a little carrier oil around my ear and on my neck and shoulders too.)

https://youtube.com/shorts/1-mIb31hkro?si=p-qSMrNf5ROn49Mg watch the video; and here is a summary of the routine: addition, moderate pace and count for your own level of fitness. This video demonstration is performed by a very athletic looking man. Also, work with your body when it wants to stretch or move in a different way — that is loosening tight spots ‘octopi’ blocks of energy flow.

100 Zen Swings - straight arms, back and forth across front of body

50 Trunk Twists - leaning forward a bit with bent knees, straight arms swung back and forth as if going to touch the opposite knee and then the other (but just swinging the arms)

100 Arms Up & Down - straight arms, up and down, like swimming kind of

100 Chest Openings - straight arms brought inward and down and then outward and up, a little like a seal clapping.

300 Body Bounces (slight hop with a trunk/knee twist back and forth)

We try to explain things to ourselves, or seek explanations, and sometimes an explanation may be in the ballpark of truth and sometimes it is peaking through a hole in the ballpark fence — a glimpse of truth.

Acupuncture Points Handbook: A Patient’s Guide to the Locations and Functions of over 400 Acupuncture Points, by Deborah Bleecker, LAC, MSOM, 2017, Draycott Publishing, LLC. ( Amazon )

The ear octopus/energetic implant drawing very closely resembled the prime meridian pathway that goes around the ear and down the legs. A different pathway runs down the arm to the the first two fingertips, coincidentally the same two fingers that tend to go numb for me. Shoulder and neck pain are problems for me.

If you try to talk to a Western medical doctor about your energetic implant, ear octopus, you may get psychiatric medication instead of a discussion about the need for balanced hydration and full range body movement to get stagnant toxin laden areas of the body vessels to flow well again.

I have found gentle massage of the whole ear area and back of my head to be helpful for my recent TMJ jaw pain and headaches. A Tibetan exercise sequence of arm and torso movements also helps.

The Endocannabinoid System is part of the Primo Vascular System (based on my own symptom/s relief)

Cannabinoid adequacy is a factor too though, adding tincture drops helps, smoking helps more but… but smoking in itself is congesting and the toxins from smoking is decohering for quantum health…so I have no easy answers but am trying to see the strength in learning and accommodating my weaknesses.

Chromaffin cells are associated with the Primo vascular System vessels or stem cell generating nodes, and that cell type has cannabinoid receptors suggesting that my sense of better nerve flow with cannabis use has a physical basis. If an insulin dependent diabetic (Type 1) needs insulin in order to function then it is a physical reality that they need insulin from an external source to replace what their pancreas can't make normally.

It did help me to buy some CBD only marijuana and mix that with the high potency THC marijuana that is now common in legal states. The body needs balance and THC only smoke can lead to smoking more and more as the body is still craving something. Adding in the CBD bud helped make less smoking seem satisfying in a way that an excess of the THC only bud still leaves unsatisfied but now there is also maybe some anxiety or paranoia.

While I am in support of cannabis being scheduled as a medical plant, it isn't being sold in a form that supports health. I am worried about young people not realizing that what they are being sold really may be causing “mental illness”….imbalanced thinking due to imbalanced chemistry. Federal changes limiting hemp and CBD products will just make it more difficult to have balanced products.

As a Public Health worker I realized that even though I am unusual, other people can have similar problems and therefore a few people may benefit from what I learn about my own health quirks and how to better cope with the limitations.

Gentle stroll and arm circles in varied directions seems to be what I really need to include in my daily activity while not going too strenuous with spring raking or gardening. The Gallbladder Meridian extends down the legs and down the arms so full range motion is likely to help increase flow in the congested scalp area around the ear. Over acidity seems to really affect that back of the head area and our daily office type sitting ‘work’ leads to stagnation in key areas of the back muscles. Along with the arm circles it may help to do some “flying” or swimming arm motions too.

The Take Home Point: The Prime Meridian channels have been proven to be a tiny vascular system that forms in the embryo/fetus, prior to other larger blood and lyphatic vessels and it is involved in stem cell production so can help ‘cure’ major issues by sending in brand new cells able to become a new gallbladder or pancreas cell or whatever the stem cell is being directed to take the form of. OR, the backed-up sewer of toxic sludge that is no longer moving may lead to a variety of negative symptoms and maybe even cancer. Metastasis of cancer cells may be traveling through the larger vessels or these smaller vessels. Acupuncture Points Handbook: A Patient’s Guide to the Locations and Functions of over 400 Acupuncture Points,. ( Amazon )

This Rife frequency music is soothing, whether it fractures the membranes of parasites of physical type, I don't know. Sometimes trying something is the therapeutic trial…do you feel better afterwards?

This Rife frequency video is designed for parasite microbes rather than an ‘etheric implant’ of negative energy. Literal parasites can leave you feeling inflamed and with brain fog too though.

Getting older, or more chronically I'll is a little like “can't win for losing”…. Smoking cannabis helps but also can hurt. Raw pumpkin seeds seem to help but we're so chewy that I think they added to the onset of the TMJ pain. I need to soak and grind them and make some sort of pumpkin seed butter or baked good.

Spring time warmth is nice but overwork led to spending the next day in bed… feeling inflamed and feverish even. 🤒That was yesterday. I’m getting a little more done today.

