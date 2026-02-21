““Across all models of adjustment, patients who took niacin had an 11% decreased risk of death," said Elani Streja, PhD, from the University of California, Irvine Medical Center in Orange.” […] Over a median follow up of 7.7 years, a decline in eGFR was less common in niacin than in non-niacin patients (odds ratio, 0.88) after adjustment for demographic, laboratory, and clinical variables, comorbidities, and the use of ACE inhibitors, angiotensin receptor blockers, and statins.” From a presentation at Kidney Week 2014: American Society of Nephrology Annual Meeting: Abstract TH-OR052. Presented November 13, 2014. — ‘Surprising Result Shows Kidney, Mortality Benefits of Niacin’, Daniel M. Keller, PhD, November 21, 2014, (MedScape).

The MedScape article noted that other research and meta-reviews identified increase risk for Chronic Kidney Disease in people prescribed niacin, BUT, those who were prescribed niacin tended to be older, male, and more chronically ill with comorbid conditions. A more recent article shares that sort of finding, increased risk of CKD for those prescribed niacin, but, also with a reduced risk of mortality linked to niacin use:

Takahashi R, Bui TA, Elali I, Tran D, Sumida K, Thomas F, Dukkipati R, Shah A, Rhee CM, Kovesdy CP, Kalantar-Zadeh K, Takahashi R. The Association of Niacin Use with Kidney Outcomes and Mortality. Am J Nephrol. 2025;56(4):457-467. doi: 10.1159/000543098. Epub 2025 Jan 27. PMID: 39870055. https://karger.com/ajn/article-abstract/56/4/457/919763/The-Association-of-Niacin-Use-with-Kidney-Outcomes?redirectedFrom=fulltext

This connection has been observed in Traditional Chinese Medicine as “Kidney Yin Deficiency,” which is identified by a reddened, glossy and smooth “peeled” tongue surface, (Future Qi, Youtube), which in Dietitian terms = niacin deficiency (and other B vitamin deficiency may be involved too).

“Deficiencies of niacin, riboflavin, pyridoxine, folic acid, or vitamin B12, resulting from poor diet or from the administration of antagonists, may cause a sore, beefy-red tongue without a coat. In the chronic vitamin deficiency state, the tongue may become atrophic and smooth.” - “The Tongue - Clinical Methods - NCBI bookshelf https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/books/NBK236/ (From an older post of mine, Substack link; transcendingsquare.com)

Potential Reasons for low B vitamins:

Aging/Low HCl Production in the Stomach : Reduced stomach acid can cause poor absorption of multiple B vitamins.

Reduced Intake Due to Processed or Refined Diet : Generally, the diet provides adequate B vitamins.

Increased Metabolic Need to Process Sugar/Starch-rich Diet : but a diet high in refined sugar and white flour/rice or other refined grains would be low in B vitamins, and deplete them further due to metabolic need for the B vitamins to help metabolize the refined sugars and starches.

Increased Metabolic Demand from Stress/Inflammation : Stress or any inflammatory condition also leads to increased use of B vitamins.

Increased Urinary Losses: The group of B vitamins as a whole are water soluble and are lost in urine, so a kidney condition or dietary habits (~ coffee, diuretic use, alcohol use) that increase urination might lead to increased loss of B vitamins.

Those factors add up to the glaring point that prescribing niacin supplementation alone will likely be an inadequate solution to a complex problem.

Stomach acid (HCl):

Adequate salt (NaCl) on the diet may be the need. People with Chronic Kidney or Heart Disease may have been told to limit their salt intake. Stomach acid production can be reduced with a low salt diet

…and/or reduced production of stomach acid is common in aging. Using salad or apple cider vinegar (1-2 spoonfuls) with a meal can help with digestion of the meal for older people, …but vinegar would be a problem for someone with histamine or salicylate sensitivity. Taking 250-500 mg of a HCl containing amino acid powder supplement with a meal could be a histamine friendly solution for people unable to use vinegars. (Vinegars are also often not good for a salicylate sensitive person).



Gut Dysbiosis - Gut Microbiome Lack of Beneficial B vitamin Producing Species

Our gut microbiome needs to be viewed as an essential part of us … or maybe like an indoor garden that helps feed us nourishing ‘produce’ of B vitamins, short chain fatty acids and vitamin K2 among other beneficial molecules. The microbes need the good nutrients for their own growth and the community of microbes are like a varied industry of factories that each specialize in one type of product which then is distributed among the group of factories. Microbe K2 making the vitamin K2 that many species need and Microbe B making a B vitamin that other factories need.

Gut dysbiosis can also add to poor intestinal absorption of magnesium which protects against inflammation in many ways and is protective of heart and kidney health.

Gut dysbiosis means negative species are allowed to grow more freely and they often make molecules that are inflammatory and histamine can also be produced by some species but would also likely be increased by more mast cell degranulation caused by the presence of the negative microbial species.

Eating resistant starches and fresh produce can help promote the healthy species and can be ‘seeded’ with use of fermented foods or probiotic supplements (with good species, not all supplements are equally beneficial).

“The Digital Dictionary: Translating Traditional Chinese Medicine to Code” — Is Your Tongue Lying to You? (AI vs. Ancient Wisdom), ( Youtube )

TCM Diagnosis: Computer Vision Feature of the surface and contour of the Tongue

Kidney Yin Deficiency : HSV Hue > 0.6 (reddened) and Texture Entropy < 0.3 (normal roughness of the tongue is instead: Peeled/Smooth)

Spleen Chi Deficiency : Luminance > 70 and Contour Curvature (Teeth Marks) Symptoms of low energy and sluggish digestion — tongue will be swollen and shinier from being stretched smooth: ‘an overfull balloon,’ but also wavy on the edges from where it presses against the teeth.

Blood Stasis : Blue-Channel Dominance and Vein Width > 2.7 mm Circulation is blocked or impeded somewhere in the body. Heart disease might be involved, or symptoms might include stabbing pains in the body (examples: arthritis or menstrual pain). The tongue or other areas of the body might have purplish discoloration from less oxygenated blood flow. The large veins underneath the tongue may be distended, bluer, and possibly varicose/bulging (hold your tongue up and look at the lower side). [~19:00 minutes into the video]

Liver Chi Stagnation: Regional Segmentation (tongue with Red Sides) “Key characteristic symptoms of this pattern [Liver Chi Stagnation] are the depression, moodiness and general feeling of distension, especially distention in the hypochondrium, chest, epigastrium or abdomen.” https://www.meandqi.com/knowledge-base/patterns/liver-qi-stagnation/

From: ‘Is Your Tongue Lying to You? (AI vs. Ancient Wisdom)’, Future Qi channel, (Youtube)

The Confusing Factors: When Data Lies

Staining : Coffee (False Heat), Turmeric (False Damp-Heat)

Meds : Ozempic/Weight loss drugs cause ‘Peeled’ look (False Yin Deficiency) **but likely ‘Peeled’ - smooth and reddened, will mean there is a Real Niacin/B vitamin deficiency ! [Interesting aside: Ozempic was approved Jan. 2025 for treatment of Chronic Kidney Disease and Type 2 Diabetes: https://www.kidney.org/news-stories/fda-approves-ozempic-type-2-diabetes-and-chronic-kidney-disease.

Lighting : Non-D65 light sources distort color accuracy (for the AI settings/expectations)

Solution (for the AI screening): NPO (Nothing by mouth window required before imaging.) “window” — meaning a window of time, to be determined possibly - how many hours since the last cup of coffee is needed?

Hypothermia — extreme body chill : (not on the slide, a later topic) An AI app would be mistaken possibly by the reddened flush that can occur on the tongue when the rest of the body is extremely chilled, life threatening potentially and needing rewarming gradually. Mammalian Diving Reflex : When chilled the body circulates blood between the brain lungs and heart and pulls it/slows down circulation in the fingers, toes and extremities. Shivering would be likely and a bluish look to the lips and tongue might occur, while the tongue, close to brain circulation might be flushed redder than typical upon rewarming. Gradual rewarming is critical. (*I was a lifeguard in my teen years, that much detail wasn’t in the video.) In infants Hypothermia may present as cold to the touch but bright red skin. (WebMD). A red tongue is not typical of adult cases of hypothermia, but might occur upon rewarming. Raynaud’s Phenomenon “In documented cases, individuals exposed to cold air experience initial whitening and bluish discoloration of the tongue due to vasoconstriction and reduced blood flow. Upon re-warming, reactive hyperemia occurs—blood rushes back into the tissue—causing the tongue to become bright red , often with a burning sensation.”



This Future Qi video series (Youtube) seems to be funded by someone/something linked to development of an AI app that can screen patients based on the knowledge within Traditional Chinese Medicine. Or just someone who is curious about the topic.

Their references include:

Future Tech: Hyperspectral imaging and "The Daily Tongue Tracker" app.

Key Reference: Al-Naji et al. (2024). Artificial Intelligence in Tongue Diagnosis.

Ali Al-Naji and colleagues (2024) developed an AI system using machine learning algorithms to analyze tongue color for disease prediction, achieving 98% accuracy in diagnosing conditions such as diabetes, stroke, anemia, asthma, liver and gallbladder issues, COVID-19, and vascular and gastrointestinal disorders. The system was trained on 5,260 tongue images, with validation using 60 images from two Middle Eastern teaching hospitals. It leverages a standardized imaging setup, with cameras placed 20 cm from the patient, to capture real-time tongue color data. The research confirms that AI can replicate traditional Chinese medicine practices—examining tongue color, shape, and thickness—as a reliable, non-invasive, and affordable diagnostic method. The team envisions future integration with smartphones for point-of-care screening.

The study, published in Technologies (DOI: 10.3390/technologies12070097), highlights the potential of AI to enhance remote health monitoring and early disease detection. (Brave AI summary)

Say ‘Ah’, and Get a Diagnosis on the spot. Is This the Future of Health?. (Adelaide University), https://www.unisa.edu.au/media-centre/Releases/2024/say-aah-and-get-a-diagnosis-on-the-spot-is-this-the-future-of-health/

AI Program Can Diagnose Disease Based on Tongue Color, Aug 13, 2024, https://respiratory-therapy.com/products-treatment/diagnostics-testing/diagnostics/ai-program-can-diagnose-disease-based-tongue-color/.

GLP-1 excerpt from a kidney health website:

“GLP-1 RAs act like a natural hormone that helps control blood sugar and digestion. They work by: Helping the pancreas release insulin after meals

Telling the liver to release less sugar

Slowing digestion to help you feel full longer

Sending signals to the brain to reduce hunger” https://www.kidney.org/news-stories/fda-approves-ozempic-type-2-diabetes-and-chronic-kidney-disease.

What that positive hype fails to mention is that use of GLP-1 hormone agonists or stimulants reduce gallbladder function to a point of it becoming blocked, inflamed and then surgical removal is the typical “treatment”, leaving the person with difficulty digesting fats for the rest of their life. The slowed down digestion can increase constipation to the point of the intestine and colon becoming stagnant and blocked, constipation to a severe degree.

Preventing or Treating Constipation Self-Care and Dietary Tips :

Sweet potatoes can help with constipation, or psyllium fiber, and other fiber rich foods.

Drink extra water too when increasing fiber intake.

Walk or do other aerobic exercise.

Coffee brewed in some way that doesn’t use a paper filter may help stimulate bowel movement.

And consider avoiding medical recommendations for Colace or Miralax (polyethlene glycol is the active ingredient) if your cognitive health is valued. (was in a recent post)

The Hypochondrium and Epigastric sections are in the upper third of the abdomen, below the chest wall and sternum, but above the belly button/navel. By Henry Vandyke Carter - Henry Gray (1918) Anatomy of the Human Body (See “Book” section below)Bartleby.com: Gray’s Anatomy, Plate 1220, Public Domain, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=564836

The liver is in the right Hypochondrium area, extending into the Epigastric (‘above stomach’) sections. The spleen is located within left ribcage, within the Hypochondrium on the left side of the upper abdomen (not pictured in this image, it would be to the left of the stomach. By Henry Vandyke Carter - Henry Gray (1918) Anatomy of the Human Body (See “Book” section below)Bartleby.com: Gray’s Anatomy, Plate 1223, Public Domain, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=564839

What Does the Spleen Do? ( gastrosav.com )

