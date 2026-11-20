Why “Just Take NAC” Misses the Real Bottleneck in Glutathione Production

If you spend five minutes reading about cellular health, detox, or mitochondrial support online, you will hear the exact same refrain: “Glutathione is the master antioxidant, cysteine is the rate-limiting amino acid, so buy my NAC supplement.”

This topic was brought up in the last post [link], so we are finding out here, Why is NAC pushed on us by every other doctor or ‘health’ website? Glycine is likely what the modern average diet is lacking, not cysteine. And too much cysteine acts as a shutdown mechanism on methylation cycle functions… so it honestly is not a good idea for most people to supplement with NAC, especially in large amounts. (A 600 mg capsule is not huge, but if you are spending a dollar a capsule, go buy some real food instead!)

It sounds clean, scientific, and convincing. There is just one problem: in real human nutrition, flooding the body with isolated N-acetylcysteine (NAC) often misses the true dietary bottleneck—and can actually trigger the body’s own brakes on methylation cycle function.

To understand why so many practitioners get stuck on the “Take NAC!” reflex, we have to look at the gap between test-tube enzymology and what people actually eat every day.

Where the “Cysteine Is Rate-Limiting” Myth Came From

Glutathione is a tripeptide built from three simple amino acids: glutamate, cysteine, and glycine.

In a biochemistry textbook, the first enzyme that builds glutathione—glutamate-cysteine ligase (GCL) (Gear 3, Node K in this series schematic)—is limited by how much free cysteine is floating around inside the cell. Node J uses the CGL/CTH enzyme to generate cysteine from cystathione which was formed from homocysteine by Node I, CBS enzyme with the help of cofactor vitamin B6 in its active P5P form and heme iron is also needed for that conversion of homocysteine, the main ‘hub’ metabolite that is generated at node D in Gear 1, the Folate cycle.

See ‘Step 5. Methylation Cycle Overview - There are Five Interconnected ‘Gears’’ for the Gear/Node schematic that I developed for this series about POTS and methylation dysfunction, link.

And the ‘Methylation Cofactor Master List & POTS Series Summary’ has a summary of the many nutrients that we need to help maintain the interconnected gears and production of glutathione. A slow-down anywhere in the pathways can ripple into a slow-down throughout all of them, link.

Cells deliberately keep free intracellular cysteine low because unstable cysteine can auto-oxidize and create cellular stress. When researchers add extra cysteine to cells in a petri dish, enzyme speed spikes immediately. Faster seems fancy, exciting, better! but in balanced homeostasis…in real life, moderation and equilibrium is critical.

Supplement marketing took that narrow test-tube observation of greater speed in a lab setting and turned it into a universal clinical rule: Want more glutathione? Take NAC. But that is not really true in a real biological, live cell … to repeat: “Cells deliberately keep free intracellular cysteine low because unstable cysteine can auto-oxidize and create cellular stress.“

The Modern Diet, our plate of food, Flips the Equation: Glycine Is the Real Bottleneck

When we step out of the petri dish and look at the average modern human diet, the math changes completely:

Glutamate is abundant. Between savory seasonings, aged cheeses, tomatoes, meats, and processed foods, almost nobody is running short on glutamate. More likely, many people have way too much of the excitotoxin that can overactivate NMDA receptors and likely is adding to risk of Alzheimer’s dementia.

Cysteine is plentiful. Modern omnivorous diets are packed with muscle meats, eggs, dairy, and grains—all rich in methionine and cysteine.

Glycine is chronically under-consumed. Historically, humans ate meat animals from nose-to-tail—wasting little, consuming skin, connective tissue, cartilage, and also made bone broths that are loaded with glycine. Today, we eat boneless, skinless muscle meat and leave the collagen behind.

Laura Ingalls Wilder shared a joke her father said during pig processing time in the autumn ~ Everything is used except for the squeal (the pig’s oink). The description of pork and lard rendering is in the book “Little House in the Big Woods” (book Number 1 in the series). The little girl Laura particularly enjoyed Cracklins made from rendering pork belly cut in small pieces.

Example recipe: Homemade Pork Cracklins | The Cagle Diaries, link.

Another recipe known as ‘Cracklins’ is corn kernels, fresh or presoaked, fried in pork fat or lard. A basic example recipe is included later in this post.

Returning to Glycine vs NAC as ‘Rate-Limiting’ for Our Internal Production of Glutathione

On a daily basis, our body burns massive amounts of glycine in order to build collagen, make creatine, synthesize heme, and produce bile salts. Even when plenty of cysteine is present, glutathione synthetase (GSS) stalls if intracellular glycine runs dry. (GSS is the second enzyme in the glutathione assembly line and is included within Node K of this series’ schematic). Human clinical trials on GlyNAC (glycine plus NAC) have confirmed that older and metabolically stressed adults often cannot restore glutathione properly until glycine is supplied alongside cysteine.

The Hidden Catch: How Excess NAC Hits the Brakes

Even more importantly, the body does not let us force-feed a single pathway forever without pushing back:

End-Product Feedback Inhibition: Glutathione itself acts as a direct negative feedback switch on GCL. If you use high-dose NAC to force a quick spike in glutathione without increasing the cell’s enzyme capacity, the existing enzyme simply shuts itself off once a threshold is hit. *This is the part I discussed in an older post “NAC - cysteine excess and negative feedback control of methylation cycles. And many other things that can disrupt the interconnected one-carbon methylation cycles”, [link]. Methylation and Transsulfuration Dampening: Pushing excess isolated cysteine shifts cellular redox balance and signals the transsulfuration pathway (Gear 3) (including enzymes like CBS, Node I) to slow down. Much like excess synthetic folic acid can create bottlenecks in folate metabolism (Gear 1) and cause back-ups across all of the interconnected methylation cycle Gears, chronically overriding the system with isolated NAC works against natural metabolic pacing rather than building lasting resilience… or more glutathione.

A Smarter Strategy: Build More Factories and Supply the Missing Brick

Instead of trying to force a single enzyme to run red-line with isolated amino acid supplements, sustainable glutathione support works with the cell’s own regulatory design:

Strategy: Isolated NAC Approach -vs- Whole-System Food & Phytonutrient Approach

Primary Mechanism: The NAC approach attempts to force substrate into existing GCL enzymes which may backfire and inhibit overall methylation cycle function. -vs- Upregulates gene expression to build new enzymes and promote the interconnected methylation cycles as a whole system.

Key Bottleneck Addressed: The NAC approach assumes cysteine is missing. -vs- The whole food approach supplies dietary glycine and cofactors (B2, B6, selenium) for all of the Gears of the methylation cycle pathways.

Feedback Loop Impact: NAC triggers end-product inhibition at high doses -vs- Whole foods with phytonutrients expands the total cellular capacity via Nrf2 signaling which promotes glutathione production, DNA damage repair and other anti-inflammatory functions.

Best Sources: NAC is sold in isolated synthetic capsules or as a bulk amino acid powder, but dietary cysteine is plentiful in animal and dairy protein and grains -vs- Glycine is found in collagen/bone broth, or bulk amino acid powder, and phytonutrients are found in herbs, spices, cruciferous vegetables, and berries and fruit peels rich in polyphenols, or green tea, pomegranate or persimmon leaf tea, and raspberry leaf tea is rich in other supportive minerals and phytonutrients.

Activate Nrf2 with Phytonutrients: Compounds like sulforaphane (from broccoli sprouts and cruciferous vegetables), curcumin, green tea catechins, and colorful polyphenols, and omega 3 fatty acids activate the Nrf2 transcription factor. Nrf2 enters the nucleus and tells your DNA to manufacture more GCL and glutathione synthetase enzymes (Node K)—and this helps raise our cell’s actual ceiling for improved glutathione production.

Adequate protein intake in general is needed for us to make all of the enzymes as an enzyme is a protein chain that folds into a more complex and compact shape that performs work for us in some way. We have to build our own factory, for the assembly line to have machines, and then we need to supply our factory with the cofactor workers which are needed to help the machines function.

*My archives have many posts about Nrf2 promoting foods.

Prioritize Dietary Glycine: Incorporating collagen-rich cuts of meat, skin-on poultry, slow-simmered broths, or pure glycine ensures the second step of glutathione assembly never stalls.

Respect the Cofactor Team: Keep the supporting machinery fueled with riboflavin (Vitamin B2) to recycle spent glutathione back into its active form, and selenium to power the glutathione peroxidase enzymes that actually put it to work protecting your mitochondria. And all of the other B vitamins are needed for other Nodes/enzymes in the methylation cycles, Citric Acid Cycle, Electron Transport Chain and basic glycolysis (initial breakdown of glucose into pyruvate).

True cellular resilience doesn’t come from overriding our biochemistry with a single bottlenecked supplement—it comes from giving our cells the full spectrum of structural amino acids, B-vitamins, minerals, and plant signals they were designed to run on and need for function to happen at all.

Does Frying Pork Belly Preserve the Glycine versus Simmering In Bean Soup?

Answer: Both preparations keep their glycine intact because glycine is a heat-stable amino acid, though simmering skin-on pork belly in bean soup delivers cleaner bioavailability without the oxidative stress of high-heat frying.

Advantage for simmering: Frying turns collagen into a crispy matrix without destroying the underlying glycine, whereas slow moist heat converts that same collagen into easily digested gelatin right inside your broth.

What Happens to Glycine in Fried Pork Cracklins

If you look up nutrition data for plain fried pork skins, they remain one of the most concentrated food sources of glycine available.

High Glycine Retention. Fried pork rinds and cracklins still pack roughly 11 to 12 grams of glycine per 100 grams. Standard frying temperatures unwind collagen’s triple-helix structure (denaturation), which does not destroy individual amino acids unless the food is charred black.

The Oxidative Catch. While the glycine survives the fryer, high-heat oil cooking generates oxidized lipids and advanced glycation end products (AGEs) . Those byproducts add to the exact oxidative burden your glutathione system is trying to clear. *My archives have posts on ‘AGEs’ and the receptor ‘RAGE’ [link], and how polyphenols from pomegranate and other phytonutrients are protective. Still, avoiding high-heat cooking methods is the better strategy, and that includes high-heat extruded snack foods and breakfast cereals. If a food comes in an odd crispy shape, chances are it was extruded and heat-treated to get that shape (for example, Cheetos and Cap’n Crunch).

Skin vs. Fat Ratio. True pork rinds (fried skin) deliver the highest glycine per bite, whereas belly cracklins contain a larger proportion of rendered fat and muscle meat relative to collagen-rich skin.

Why Simmered Pork Belly in Bean Soup Wins Biochemically

Slow-simmering connective tissue in liquid is one of the best culinary methods for supporting glutathione and collagen synthesis.

Moist Heat Unlocks Gelatin. Simmering around 212°F (100°C) gently hydrolyzes tough, cross-linked collagen fibers into soluble gelatin. That dissolved gelatin disperses straight into the bean broth and is much easier for digestive enzymes to break down into free glycine.

Check for the Skin (Rind). Most commercial sliced bacon has the skin removed during processing, leaving mostly fat and muscle meat (roughly 2.5 grams of glycine per 100 grams cooked). Using unskinned slab pork belly, salt pork with the rind attached, or a smoked ham hock gives your soup far more collagen to render.

Whole-Meal Synergy. Beans bring folate, magnesium, B-vitamins, and polyphenols to the bowl, while the simmered pork skin supplies the missing glycine without creating high-heat lipid peroxides.

Basic Corn Cracklins recipe (adapted from historical style)

Ingredients

2 cups fresh sweet corn kernels (or 1 cup dried corn kernels, soaked overnight)

1–2 tbsp salt (adjust to taste)

1–2 tsp sugar (optional, for a sweet‑savory balance)

1–2 tsp black pepper (optional)

1–2 cups lard, vegetable oil, or melted butter for frying

Instructions

Prepare the corn – If using fresh corn, cut kernels from the cob. If using dried corn, soak in water for 8–12 hours until pliable. Season – In a large bowl, toss kernels with salt, sugar, and pepper until evenly coated. Heat fat – In a deep skillet or pot, heat lard, oil, or butter over medium‑high heat until hot but not smoking.

Historical aside— Why raise a pig?

In a homestead, ‘Little House in the Big Woods’ setting, most families raised one pig per year as the pig could eat scraps from the kitchen and forage for other food. Pigs are highly in need of water however, so desert climates were not accustomed to raising pigs. In the water-rich environment, on the Midwest woodland homestead, a self-sufficient setting, the annual pig provided meat for the family, but more importantly, it provided them with cooking fat. One large pig might provide a small family with a year’s worth of rendered pork lard and slabs of bacon which could be preserved to last throughout the year. Two strips of bacon could provide a little bit of fat to grease the morning skillet or to enrich a pot of bean soup.

Some religions consider pork taboo, but consider that they were based in environments that weren’t suitable to raise pigs. If your god says not to raise pigs in a desert, that is simply sensible. If it is taken to mean that no one should raise pigs anywhere, that is less sensible… why would God have created pigs then? Why do pigs and boars thrive in a forest? …. I digress.

May Peace be with you whether you are in a forest or a desert, or a tropical storm coast, etc.

“Lucky Pig” — pigs like to stay cool in wet mud. Photo by Pascal Debrunner on Unsplash

If the wild boar was there first, who is indigenous? “Wildschweine im Wald, Winter.” Photo by Rolf Schmidbauer on Unsplash

Tasty, but Toxic/Oxidative: Advanced Glycation End-products (AGEs).

AGEs form from starches that are burnt or high-heated treated—the caramelization or crispness of a cookie or flame-finished Creme Brulé, or the Barbecue ribs blackened outer edges all share the deliciousness of AGEs.

Extrusion Cooking Drives AGE Formation. High-temperature extrusion forces grain flours, sugars, and proteins through a die under intense heat, pressure, and low moisture. Those exact conditions accelerate the Maillard reaction and generate high levels of advanced glycation end-products (AGEs).

The “Odd Crispy Shape” Rule. Puffed curls, stars, rings, and pillow-shaped cereals rely on high-heat extrusion so moisture flashes into steam as the dough exits the nozzle. Giving readers that visual cue makes food processing easy to spot in the grocery aisle.

Prevention Beats Cleanup. Pomegranate polyphenols (such as punicalagins and ellagic acid) help block AGE formation and dampen RAGE inflammatory signaling. Still, avoiding high-heat dry cooking reduces the oxidative load upfront so your glutathione system does not have to work overtime.

Disclaimer: This information is provided for educational purposes within the guidelines of Fair Use and is not intended to provide individual health care guidance. Gemini AI and Microsoft Copilot AI assisted with some of the research synthesis, structural editing, and formatting of this post.

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