The connection between thyroid hormone activation (T 4 to T 3 ), liver and gallbladder function, gut microbiome health and the methylation cycle is one of the most elegant examples of systems biology in action—when it is all functioning normally. GLP-1 medications or nicotine use can throw a wrench in the works, by slowing bile release from the gallbladder, which can increase risk of gut dysbiosis and reduce activation of T 4 to T 3 and reduce recovery and recycling of T 3 for additional use within the body.

While the thyroid gland secretes predominantly T 4 (levothyroxine)—which is essentially a inactive precursor or storage hormone—the body relies heavily on peripheral tissues to convert T 4 into active T 3 (triiodothyronine), which is the form that actually binds to cellular receptors to drive mitochondrial energy, fluid balance, and gene expression.

Over 60–70% of that active T 4 -to-T 3 conversion happens in the liver. When liver metabolism, methylation, or bile flow slow down, thyroid signaling drops—even if your thyroid gland itself is producing T 4 or you are taking synthetic Synthroid.

Thyroid hormone activation and cellular mechanism. Source: Made with Google AI. (Licensed: Google)

Conventional endocrinology's standard prescription of T 4 monotherapy so frequently leaves patients stranded in hypothyroid limbo—the labs seem normal labs and yet the person still has persistent symptoms of hypothyroidism. This is because the inactive T 4 (~ Synthroid/levothyroxine) is not being converted to the active hormone: T 3 .

This post shows the connection between peripheral or liver conversion of T 4 with glutathione status (metabolite of the Gear 3 transsulfuration cycle), estrogen-TBG binding, and biliary stasis (slow bile release from the gallbladder). These may seem unrelated but are all roles of our having well-functioning methylation cycles.

Outline

The Core Premise (intro above) : Why conventional T 4 monotherapy leaves people stranded, and how peripheral conversion dictates active energy.

The Liver & Methylation Engine (Steps 1–3) : Deiodinase D1 and the Glutathione buffer (linked to methylation/transsulfuration). COMT, estrogen clearance, and TBG binding sponges.

The Biliary & Gut Bridge (4 & 5. The Two-Way Street) : 4. Phosphatidylcholine, PEMT, and preventing biliary stasis (touching on the modern context of GLP-1 agonists/nicotine slowing motility). 5. The Enterohepatic circulation loop : Conjugated T 3 in bile delivered to the gut. 6.3 The Microbiome Deiodination Switch : How beneficial microflora snip off sulfate/glucuronide groups via sulfatase/glucuronidase to regenerate active Free T 3 . 6.4 Bile as an Antimicrobial and Microbiome Imbalance : The consequence of dysbiosis (beta-glucuronidase imbalances breaking the recycling loop).

The Summary Loop : Tying methylation, liver detoxification, bile flow, and gut activation into a single unified model.

Part 2. Deeper Dive into GLP-1 Agonists and Rapid Weight Loss as a Hypothyroid Risk

How liver clearance, methylation-driven phosphatidylcholine, and microbial deiodination control active T3 production when T4 medication falls short.

1. Deiodinase Enzymes Depend on Reduced Glutathione

The enzyme responsible for converting T 4 into active T 3 is a selenoprotein located primarily in the liver is Type 1 Iodothyronine Deiodinase (D1). (Beyhan and Işık, 2026) The D1 enzyme has a structural dependence on thiol cofactors and cellular reducing equivalents (such as reduced glutathione / GSH pools) to execute outer-ring deiodination of T4 into active T3 rather than shunting toward inactive Reverse T3. (Peeters, and Visser, 2017; Bianco and Kim, 2006)

D1 is a selenium-dependent enzyme , but its catalyst reaction relies directly on reduced glutathione as an electron donor. (Peeters, and Visser, 2017)

If glutathione is depleted—which happens under chronic oxidative stress, mast cell activation, or a sluggish transsulfuration pathway (Gear 3 in this series)—D1 activity drops significantly. (Peeters, and Visser, 2017)

Instead of converting T 4 into active T 3 , the liver shunts T 4 into Reverse T 3 (rT 3 ), (Peeters, and Visser, 2017; Bianco and Kim, 2006), which is an inactive “dummy” molecule that blocks T 3 receptors, leaving you with hypothyroid symptoms (like puffy eyelids, sluggish lymphatics, and elevated TSH) even though T 4 levels look “normal” on paper.

“Schematic representation of the bidirectional gut–thyroid axis.” (CC BY Beyhan and Işık, 2026 )

1.1 Thyroid-Gut Axis (more detail later in sections 5-6)

Knezevic, et al., (2020) provide a comprehensive open access overview of the bidirectional cross-talk between the gut microbiome and thyroid homeostasis, detailing how intestinal bacteria regulate micronutrient absorption (selenium, zinc, iron) and participate directly in the conjugation, deconjugation, and enterohepatic recycling of iodothyronines. Intestinal microflora (via sulfatase and beta-glucuronidase activity) deconjugate thyroid hormones in the gut, making them available for enterohepatic reabsorption and peripheral tissue activation of inactive T 4 into active T 3 . (Knezevic, et al., 2020, Cited by CC BY Beyhan and Işık, 2026)

Video: ‘T 4 Conversion to T 3 - A hidden cause of hypothyroid symptoms’, YouTube, Channel: Dr. Brad Bodle.

2. The Methylation Cycle Supplies the Antioxidant Buffer

The methylation cycle feeds directly into the transsulfuration pathway, which produces glutathione from cysteine and glycine—rate-limiting amino acids needed to synthesize the glutathione, (in addition to glutamate which we tend to have in excess in modern diets).

High Methylation Demand / Low SAMe: If the methylation cycle is bogged down by oxidative stress or nutrient deficiencies (such as B12, folate, B2, B3, B6, or choline; see the Master Cofactor list in the last post), glutathione production stalls.

The Cascade: Low Glutathione —> Impaired Liver D1 Enzyme Activity —> Poor T 4 -to-T 3 Conversion —> Higher TSH & Tissue Mucin Retention (i.e. Puffy Eyelids can be a visible symptom, and a swollen tongue may be a more severe and annoying symptom—biting your own tongue as an odd but literal hazard).

In advanced or uncompensated hypothyroidism (or severe cellular T3 starvation), generalized interstitial mucopolysaccharide accumulation—often referred to as myxedema—doesn't just settle under the eyes as puffiness. It infiltrates the submucosal tissues of the tongue, causing macroglossia (an enlarged tongue). When the tongue swells within a fixed dental arch, biting it accidentally while chewing or speaking becomes a frustrating, painful daily hazard.

Video [1 minute]: ‘ Can hypothyroidism change your face? ’, YouTube, Channel: Dr. Westin Childs. Summary—Yes: 1. Hair loss on the scalp, 2. Hair loss on the outer third of the eyebrows, 3. Generalized puffy face upon awakening that drains somewhat with daily movement, 4. Puffiness around the eyes which remains puffy.



3. Estrogen Clearance and Thyroid Binding Globulin (TBG)

The liver is also responsible for methylating and detoxifying excess estrogens via the COMT (Catechol-O-methyltransferase) enzyme, which requires SAMe (the primary methyl donor from the methylation cycle).

When liver methylation is sluggish, circulating estrogen levels rise.

Elevated estrogen signals the liver to produce excess Thyroid Binding Globulin (TBG) —a transport protein that grabs free thyroid hormones in the bloodstream like a sponge.

High TBG leaves less Free T 3 available for our cells to use, further slowing down metabolic clearing and fluid movement around delicate tissues like the eyes.

4. Bile Flow and Gut Deiodination

About 20% of T 4 is converted into active T 3 in the gut by beneficial microflora, converting T 3 sulfate (T 3 S) and T 3 glucuronide (T 3 G) back into active Free T 3 . (Knezevic, et al., 2020, Cited by (CC BY Beyhan and Işık, 2026)

The liver requires phosphatidylcholine—which is manufactured via the PEMT methylation pathway —to produce healthy, flowing bile.

If liver methylation is low, bile becomes thick and sluggish (biliary stasis), leading to gut dysbiosis, poor nutrient absorption (like selenium and zinc, vitamins A, D, K1 and K2), and reduced intestinal T 3 activation. (Knezevic, et al., 2020, Cited by (CC BY Beyhan and Işık, 2026)

When bile becomes thick and sluggish (biliary stasis), digestion struggles with fats, leading to oddly sticky, unformed stools. Over time, this stasis (slow exit of bile from the gallbladder) can progress to gallbladder inflammation, cholecystitis, and the standard surgical solution: cholecystectomy. Removing the gallbladder leaves the individual with permanently reduced fat tolerance and impaired absorption of fat-soluble vitamins (A, D, E, and K) for the remainder of their life.

4.1 Bile Health, Biliary Stasis, and Modern GLP-1 Agonist Drugs, (or Nicotine):

In the modern era, anyone taking Ozempic, Wegovy, or other GLP-1 receptor agonists experiences an inherent inhibition of gallbladder motility and reduced bile emptying. This may be called a “side effect”, but it is an expected and typical satiating function of GLP-1 after a meal. Bitter phytonutrients within a meal are the normal way for our body to promote GLP-1 and satiation, a satisfied appetite, (older post). It has been a tradition in some cultures to always include a ‘bitter’ food within a meal, or toasted fennel seeds as a mouth freshener at the end of a meal would provide a similar ‘bitter’ and satiating purpose in addition to a minty breath freshening effect.

The problem is the injected GLP-1 agonist are slowing down bile flow 24 hours a day rather than only for a short time after a meal. (Also, production of the GLP-1 drugs is bad for the environment: post.)

Chronic nicotine use replicates a similar autonomic and motility-suppressing effect on biliary flow as GLP-1 is being promoted by the nicotine, leading to the association of cigarette smoking with weight loss—yes, nicotine suppresses the appetite by promoting GLP-1. Chain smokers or someone using nicotine lozenges or gum chronically, all day and into the night, are going to have similar risks potentially as someone receiving a weekly injection of a long-lasting synthetic GLP-1 agonist drug.

4.2 Adequate Protein is needed—Glycine and Taurine (or vitamin B5, Pantathenic Acid):

Glycine and Taurine are needed for our production of Conjugated bile acids. The video below is a brief overview of the chemistry involved in our liver’s production of bile and Conjugated bile acids.

Video: ‘Bile Pathways and the Enterohepatic Circulation, Animation’, YouTube, Channel: Alila Medical Media.

5. Why Bile and Thyroid Form a Two-Way Street

Why we need to restore the whole hepatic-biliary-gut ecosystem:

The relationship between thyroid function and bile flow is a classic feedback loop where each causes the other to stall if it breaks down:

Hypothyroidism slows the biliary tree: Thyroid receptors (TR-alpha and TR-beta) are present in hepatic tissue. When cellular thyroid signaling drops, the liver downregulates cholesterol 7 alpha-hydroxylase (CYP7A1)—the rate-limiting enzyme in converting cholesterol into bile acids. The result? Thicker, less fluid bile, sluggish gallbladder emptying, and micro-stasis.

Sluggish bile starves the periphery: If bile isn’t moving efficiently into the duodenum, fat-soluble cofactors required for thyroid hormone conversion and receptor sensitivity (like vitamins A, D, E, K, and phospholipids) drop in absorption. Furthermore, the local microbiome shifts due to poor bile acid secretion (since bile acids act as natural antimicrobial regulators in the small intestine), which then tanks that crucial 20% peripheral gut deiodination mentioned earlier.

So, discussing bile and gut health, in relation to thyroid hormone deiodination is not a tangent, but is the mechanical bridge that we need to understand in order to explain why a sluggish thyroid often presents with digestive complaints, sluggish intestinal motility, and altered blood lipid panels—and why our supporting methylation cycle function and bile flow also supports our microbiome health. This is often likely to be the missing key for people who don’t fully respond to thyroid hormone replacement alone.

Endocrinologists are brilliant at managing the TSH feedback loop with a prescription pad, but they rarely zoom out to look at the transsulfuration pathway (Gear 3), hepatic phosphatidylcholine synthesis via PEMT (Node M), or microbial deiodination in the gut.

When we look at how thyroid hormone metabolism functions downstream of the thyroid gland itself, the liver and the gut don’t just “participate”—they dictate how much active thyroid hormone our body tissues actually get to use.

6. The Gut-Liver-Thyroid Feedback Loop

The integration of hepatic bile acid synthesis (via cholesterol 7α-hydroxylase / CYP7A1), farnesoid X receptor (FXR) signaling, and how thyroid hormone status directly regulates hepatic bile acid homeostasis is available in a review article, (CC BY Bargiel, et al., 2021).

Hepatic Sulfation and Glucuronidation (The Conjugation Step): Once T4 and T3 are used by tissues or processed by the liver, they are tagged for elimination by attaching a sulfate or a glucuronide group (T 3 S or T 3 G). This makes them water-soluble so they can be bundled into bile. Bile Flow as the Delivery Mechanism: Bile flow isn’t just for digesting dietary fats; it acts as the primary excretion vehicle for thyroid conjugates traveling from the liver into the small intestine. If someone has biliary stasis, sluggish gallbladder motility, or thick, stagnant bile (which is frequently tied to hypothyroid states because low thyroid slows smooth muscle contraction everywhere), that conjugate pipeline backs up. The Microbiome Deiodination Switch: This refers back to the earlier section. Once those conjugated thyroid molecules reach the gut, beneficial microflora expressing sulfatase and glucuronidase enzymes snip off the sulfate or glucuronide groups. This deconjugates them back into active Free T 3 , allowing them to be reabsorbed for further use within the body via enterohepatic circulation. (Beyhan and Işık, 2026) The Catch (Dysbiosis & Beta-Glucuronidase Imbalance): If the microbiome is disrupted (e.g., gut dysbiosis, SIBO, or a lack of microbial diversity), this conversion breaks down. Worse, if certain dysbiotic bacteria (non-beneficial species) overproduce beta-glucuronidase, it can prematurely uncouple toxins or hormones at the wrong part of the digestive tract, disrupting the whole recycling loop. Beneficial bacteria including Bifidobacterium and Lactobacillus species have been observed to be reduced in autoimmune thyroid diseases (AITD), while negative species or strains were increased. (Beyhan and Işık, 2026)

Summary re Methylation Connection to Thyroid Hormone

This loop illustrates why taking synthetic T4 (Synthroid) alone often fails to lower TSH or resolve symptoms like puffy lids and sluggish lymphatics if the liver and methylation pathways aren’t supported:

Methylation Cycle —> Glutathione & COMT —> Liver Health —> T 4 -to-T 3 Conversion and Recovery in the Gut —> Cellular Energy & Fluid Clearing

This demonstrates that thyroid dysregulation isn’t just an isolated gland issue—it is deeply tied to the cellular fuel and detoxification mechanisms we explored in Step Five—the Interconnected Methylation Cycles.

Part 2. Deeper Dive into GLP-1 Agonists and Rapid Weight Loss as a Hypothyroid Risk

That stark, hollowed-out “GLP-1 face and frame”—marked by the gaunt skin laxity, temporal hollowing of the forehead, rapid skeletal appearance, and bulging or staring eyes—goes far beyond simple weight loss. It is a classic clinical signature of rapid tissue catabolism (breakdown of muscle and fat), profound dehydration, and systemic metabolic shutdown, and it likely is connected to an induced hypothyroid-like state and severe biliary stasis.

1. The Biliary Pipeline and Gallbladder Crash

Gallbladder removal is one of the most mechanically predictable side effects of these GLP-1 agonist medications. *Agonist means, the synthetic drug acts like the real hormone, while nicotine promotes our own production of the real hormone. Taking Hops or other bitter phytonutrients with or after a meal would be promoting our own production of the real GLP-1 receptor agonist/signaling chemical.

The Mechanism: GLP-1 receptor agonists inherently suppress gallbladder smooth muscle contraction and slow down biliary emptying. When food intake plummets and bile sits stagnant in the gallbladder without regular fat-triggered flushes, it concentrates, precipitates sludge, and forms gallstones.

The Downstream Fallout: As was mentioned earlier in this post, losing your gallbladder permanently alters lipid absorption and fat-soluble cofactor recycling (vitamins A, D, E, K, and vital phospholipids).

Without that continuous enterohepatic recirculation of critical vitamins and membrane building blocks (phospholipids), the entire system loses its buffering capacity for rebuilding membranes or doing critical functions like gene transcription, immune functions, and calcium buffering or platelet coagulation. Without the fat soluble vitamin precursors, we lack the hormones they are activated into and vitamin K1 and K2 functions and the phospholipids we need to make endocannabinoids or bile.

Phospholipids & Membrane Integrity: Without clean phospholipid availability, cell membranes stiffen, receptor signaling fails, and the body cannot synthesize vital lipid mediators like endocannabinoids.

Fat-Soluble Hormone Precursors & Cofactors: Vitamin D acts as a master nuclear transcription factor (influencing thousands of genes and immune function), Vitamin A drives epithelial and immune differentiation, and Vitamin K2 is non-negotiable for directing calcium into bones and out of soft tissues (preventing calcification) while vitamin K1 helps ensure proper blood coagulation.

Calcium & Ion Buffering: Cellular calcium homeostasis relies heavily on membrane integrity and vitamin-dependent proteins; when membranes degrade, intracellular calcium floods inward, triggering excitotoxicity, chronic inflammation, and cellular fatigue.

2. Is It Induced Hypothyroidism and Cellular Starvation?

While the thyroid gland’s lab numbers (like TSH) might not always plummet immediately upon use of a GLP-1 medication, the functional physiology mirrors severe hypothyroidism and cellular starvation:

The Deiodinase Starvation (Liver D1 Crash): Rapid, drastic calorie and macronutrient restriction starves the liver of the cofactors (selenium, zinc, and crucially, reduced glutathione synthesized from amino acids) required by Type 1 Deiodinase (D1) to convert T 4 into active T 3 . The liver shifts into an emergency conservation mode, shunting incoming hormone into inactive Reverse T 3 (rT 3 ).

Cellular T 3 Deprivation: Peripheral tissues are starved of active T 3 . Mitochondrial energy production drops, basal metabolic rate crashes, and cellular fluid regulation goes haywire.

3. Dehydration, Mucin Shifts, and the “Gaunt” Look

Unlike classic hypothyroid puffiness (myxedema, where mucopolysaccharides hold onto bound water in tissues like eyelids), the GLP-1 look is often a combination of rapid subcutaneous fat loss paired with severe intracellular and extracellular dehydration.

When caloric intake drops precipitously, the body breaks down muscle protein and structural fat pads simultaneously while losing glycogen stores (each gram of which holds several grams of water).

Without adequate bile flow, dietary fats, and phospholipids to maintain cell membrane integrity, skin and connective tissue lose their turgor overnight.

Furthermore, autonomic shifts and altered fluid balance can cause subtle changes in orbital fat pads and periorbital tissue tone, creating that wide-eyed, hollowed, “rapidly aged” skeletal appearance that so many people find instinctively disturbing.

It is heartbreaking to watch public trends—and harder still when it hits close to home with a loved one’s emergency surgery and loss of an organ and future ability to digest and absorb fats and fat-soluble vitamins. We have all been seeing a macro-level population experiment in trendy medication-induced caloric restriction that is colliding with gallbladder stasis and leading to metabolic slowdown. This post shows us the view of the trend through the lens of the underlying cellular machinery.

Methylation cycles matter!

Disclaimer: This information is provided for educational purposes within the guidelines of Fair Use and is not intended to provide individual health care guidance. Gemini AI assisted with the research synthesis, structural editing, and formatting of this post.

References

Bargiel P, Szczuko M, Stachowska L, Prowans P, Czapla N, Markowska M, Petriczko J, Kledzik J, Jędrzejczyk-Kledzik A, Palma J, Zabielska P, Maciejewska-Markiewicz D. Microbiome Metabolites and Thyroid Dysfunction. J Clin Med. 2021 Aug 16;10(16):3609. doi: 10.3390/jcm10163609. PMID: 34441905; PMCID: PMC8397005. https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC8397005/.

Beyhan YE, Işık Ş. Gut Microbiota and Thyroid Diseases. Eurasian J Med. 2026 Apr 21;58(3):1-5. doi: 10.5152/eurasianjmed.2026.251232. PMID: 42364221; PMCID: PMC13185599. https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC13185599/.

Bianco, A. C., & Kim, B. W. (2006). Deiodinases: implications of the control of local thyroid hormone action. J of Clinical Investigation, 116(10), 2571–2579. https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC1578599/. (Bianco and Kim, 2006)

Knezevic J, Starchl C, Tmava Berisha A. Thyroid-gut-axis: how does the microbiota influence thyroid function? Nutrients. 2020;12(6):1769. (doi: 10.3390/nu12061769) https://doi.org/10.3390/nu12061769, https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC7353203/.

Peeters RP, Visser TJ. Metabolism of Thyroid Hormone. [Updated 2017 Jan 1]. In: Feingold KR, Adler RA, Ahmed SF, et al., editors. ‘Endotext’ [Internet]. South Dartmouth (MA): MDText.com, Inc.; 2000-. Available from: https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/books/NBK285545/.

Share