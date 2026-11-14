deNutrients - News to Use

deNutrients - News to Use

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Phar Percheron's avatar
Phar Percheron
5h

Yah, the short letter! the holy Grail haha.

Jennifer these write-ups of the methylation cycle etc are completely brilliant and very readable. there were a few bits, well especially concerning iodine of course, that popped my eyes open about concepts that were just vague in the past.

I can attest in my personal experience to the value of attending to methylation - when I stopped taking betaine -because like why am I even taking this? - I had a backup of ammonia and felt nauseous all the time. I always take digestive enzymes with bile. so helpful!!

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2 replies by Jennifer Depew, R.D.
DrFred57's avatar
DrFred57
6h

That sounds good.

I’ll have to look things up again. I know other genes were also involved and noted. I’ll try to look it up later. It was quite a few pages, Jennifer.

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6 replies by Jennifer Depew, R.D. and others
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