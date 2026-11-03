We need glutathione (GSH) in order to process formaldehyde safely. And therefore, we need a functional transsulfuration pathway that is consistently producing the critically important antioxidant, GSH, for us. We need glutathione to help clear many other types of chemicals too, including sulfur compounds, histamine triggers, and minor xenobiotics.

See the previous post for background information about the Transsulfuration Pathway and a graphic (Sbodio, et al., 2019) which shows the enzymatic steps and metabolites that are produced or processed along its route.

Quick Summary: The Garlic & Sulfur Paradox at a Glance The Core Problem: Glutathione (GSH) is our master cellular antioxidant and the required co-substrate for liver Phase II detoxification (clearing chemicals and toxins) and formaldehyde neutralization.

The Missing Link (GSTM1 Null): Roughly half the population lacks the GSTM1 gene. Without it, toxins linger longer, creating oxidative stress that drains our glutathione pool.

The Competing Demands: Everyday stress increases internally produced formaldehyde, which directly burns up glutathione to process it into a safer form. When GSH is depleted, Phase II detox stalls.

Why Raw Garlic Backfires: Raw alliums (garlic, onions) and crucifers dump a massive surge of reactive organosulfurs into the body. For someone with low glutathione reserves or those who have a GSTM1 null status, this creates an acute metabolic “traffic jam”—causing bloating, headaches, brain fog, and histamine flares.

The Practical Solution: Cook your alliums! Lightly sautéing onions or roasting garlic denatures reactive enzymes, transforming harsh defense chemicals into gentle, gut-friendly prebiotic fibers that your microbiome loves without overwhelming your liver’s sulfur pipeline.

A. The Allium Clue: Sulfur Phytonutrients, Garlic, and GSTM1 Status

When genetic screening data isn’t available, the human body often leaves unmistakable behavioral and physiological clues about its internal biochemical bottlenecks. One of the most reliable observational markers for a compromised sulfur-processing or Phase II detoxification profile—such as a GSTM1 null deletion—is an innate intolerance for, or deep aversion to, members of the Allium family, particularly raw garlic and onions.

A.1. The Biochemical Load of Organosulfurs

Garlic is celebrated in functional nutrition for its potent sulfur-containing phytonutrients, primarily alliin, which is converted by the enzyme alliinase into allicin when raw garlic is crushed or chopped. From allicin break down a cascade of lipid-soluble organosulfur compounds (such as diallyl disulfide and s-allylcysteine).

While these compounds are powerful modulators of immune function and microbial balance, they carry a heavy biochemical toll:

They require rapid conjugation and clearance via Phase II liver detoxification pathways , heavily relying on reduced glutathione (GSH) as a co-substrate.

They introduce a sudden, high-volume surge of sulfur into a transsulfuration pipeline that may already be bottlenecked by a GSTM1 deficiency or sluggish methylation.

A.2. Why the “Garlic Aversion” Occurs

For someone with fully robust GSTM1 and frictionless Phase II clearance, these organosulfurs are quickly conjugated, cleared, and utilized. But for a GSTM1 null individual whose cellular glutathione is already chronically depleted from managing baseline oxidative stress:

The Traffic Jam: Introducing high-sulfur phytonutrients overloads an already strained upstream/downstream sulfur flux.

The Symptom Response: Instead of reaping the antioxidant benefits, the individual may experience immediate systemic distress—ranging from sulfur bloating, brain fog, and headaches to sudden flushing or immune activation (mast cell irritability).

The Adaptive Dislike: Over time, the body learns to reject what it cannot efficiently process. An instinctive, lifelong aversion to raw garlic, heavy onions, or cruciferous overload is often an unconscious biochemical self-preservation mechanism.

A.3. Translating the Clue to Practice

We do not always need an expensive genetic panel to listen to our cellular architecture. If raw garlic makes you feel toxic, irritable, or chemically poisoned rather than nourished, it is a flashing neon sign pointing toward a Phase II detoxification bottleneck. Respecting that boundary—shifting toward cooked alliums in small quantities, supporting cofactor needs like molybdenum and magnesium, and sparing your glutathione reserves—allows you to work with your unique genetic tapestry rather than fighting it.

B. Molybdenum is a cofactor trace mineral for the SUOX enzyme, discussed in a recent post .

Even when sulfite oxidase (SUOX) is fully functional (~ normal gene is present), and the pathway is working (safely converting sulfites into sulfates), a GSTM1 null deletion alters the flux and balance of the entire transsulfuration pathway.

Here is how that breakdown works mechanistically:

B.1. The Glutathione Sink and Chronic Depletion Loop

The Normal Role: GSTM1 relies entirely on reduced glutathione (GSH) as its primary co-substrate to conjugate and neutralize electrophiles, environmental toxins, and oxidative byproducts. It helps us to use the glutathione efficiently and then there is less of a risk of a backlog occurring of toxins that need to be made into safer forms for excretion or reuse as something else. Example: one-carbon formaldehyde is typically made into one-carbon formate, which serves as a ‘fuel’ within the methylation cycles; another enzyme is involved so lack of GSTM1 just slows the processing.

The Null Impact: When GSTM1 is missing, xenobiotics linger longer, driving up chronic, low-grade cellular oxidative stress. To fight this unmitigated oxidative load, the cell rapidly burns through its free GSH, converting it into oxidized glutathione (GSSG).

The Transsulfuration Strain: Because the cell is bleeding glutathione to compensate for missing Phase II conjugation, it sends distress signals up the transsulfuration pathway (upregulating CBS and downstream enzymes) to pull more homocysteine down the line to synthesize fresh cysteine and replenish GSH. This forces the pathway into a state of chronic, high-demand overdrive.

B.1.1 How GSTM1 vs. ADH5/GSNOR Relates to Formaldehyde

Direct Clearance of Formaldehyde: Endogenous formaldehyde is primarily cleared through the ADH5 (GSNOR / formaldehyde dehydrogenase) pathway , which spontaneously condenses formaldehyde with reduced glutathione (GSH) to form S-hydroxymethylglutathione before converting it to formate.

GSTM1’s Role: GSTM1 is a glutathione S-transferase that conjugates GSH to other electrophiles, lipid peroxides, and xenobiotics.

The Interplay: When GSTM1 is null, xenobiotic clearance stalls, driving chronic oxidative stress that drains free GSH into oxidized GSSG. That depletion leaves less free GSH available for ADH5 to neutralize formaldehyde. Simultaneously, if endogenous formaldehyde rises (from stress or demethylation), ADH5 consumes the remaining GSH, completely starving Phase II conjugation.

B.2. Intermediate Metabolite Shunting (The Bottleneck Effect)

Recent metabolomic studies on GSTM1 knockout models reveal distinct shifts in transsulfuration intermediates—such as a significant accumulation of upstream intermediates like cystathionine, alongside alterations in downstream cysteine metabolism and hydrogen sulfide (H 2 S) balance.

Because the primary consumer of the pathway’s end-product (glutathione-dependent conjugation) is structurally offline, the system experiences a metabolic traffic jam.

Intermediate sulfur compounds can back up or get hyper-shunted into alternative branches, which explains why people with a GSTM1 deletion often report idiosyncratic reactions to sulfur-containing foods, supplements (like high-dose NAC or alpha-lipoic acid), or environmental triggers.

B.3. Why a Functional SUOX Isn’t Enough

SUOX acts downstream, successfully oxidizing sulfite into sulfate so it can clear safely through the kidneys. However, SUOX only handles the terminal exit valve of sulfur oxidation. If the upstream machinery is over-cranked trying to manufacture endless supplies of cysteine and GSH to make up for sluggish Phase II clearance, the intermediate pressure within the cell remains high.

This biochemical bottleneck directly feeds into the exact symptoms you noted—mast cell instability, histamine reactivity, and cellular fatigue—because a strained sulfur pipeline ripples across cellular energy production and methylation efficiency.

C. Xenobiotics, Endogenous Formaldehyde, and the Glutathione Drain

People born with a GSTM1 null deletion (the 30-55% who are missing the gene that makes that enzyme), are much more at risk for a slow pathway and accumulating a backlog of bioactive chemicals which can cause toxic effects. To understand this systemic bottleneck, we need to look at both the sources of the external chemicals which may collect in excess and also examine how the body handles the environmental chemicals and our internally produced metabolic waste products like formaldehyde.

C.1. Background: What Are Xenobiotics? What Should We Avoid?

A xenobiotic (from the Greek xenos meaning “foreign” and bios meaning “life”) is any chemical compound that is foreign to a living organism. While the word often conjures images of industrial pollutants, xenobiotics span a wide range of everyday exposures:

Synthetic & Industrial Compounds: Solvents, plasticizers (phthalates, bisphenols), persistent organic pollutants, and synthetic pesticides. Combustion & Environmental Byproducts: Exhaust fumes, cigarette smoke, and indoor air off-gassing from building materials and synthetic carpets. Ingested Additives: Artificial food colorings, food preservatives (sulfites or BHA/BHT), and pharmaceutical residues.

Formaldehyde sources of the first and second groups were discussed in the Step One post; and dietary preservatives were discussed in the last post.

These compounds require Phase I functionalization (via Cytochrome P450 enzymes) to alter their structure, followed immediately by Phase II conjugation (frequently relying on reduced glutathione, or GSH) so they can be safely excreted.

C.2. The Hidden Driver: Our Own Endogenous Formaldehyde

While external xenobiotics add to the toxic load, the roll of internally produced formaldehyde highlights a crucial piece of the puzzle: formaldehyde is not just an external gas found in building materials (new carpet, vinyl shower curtains, etc.); it is constantly produced endogenously inside our own cells as a normal byproduct of the one-carbon metabolism (FMOC methylation cycles), choline breakdown, sarcosine oxidation, and demethylation reactions.

When physiological or oxidative stress spikes:

Cellular metabolism shifts into high gear, accelerating one-carbon turnover and amine oxidation.

This metabolic acceleration significantly increases the internal production of endogenous formaldehyde (HCHO).

Formaldehyde is a potent cross-linking agent and electrophile; left unchecked, it damages DNA, proteins, and cellular membranes, driving rapid oxidative stress.

C.3. The Glutathione Sink: How Formaldehyde Fuels the Phase II Backlog

How does the body neutralize formaldehyde? Primarily through glutathione-dependent formaldehyde detoxification pathways (such as the ADH5/GSNOR enzyme systems).

To clear a surge of formaldehyde, the cell must directly consume reduced glutathione (GSH) .

The Compounding Drain: If a person is under chronic physical or emotional stress, endogenous formaldehyde production rises. Neutralizing it burns through the cell’s available GSH pool at an unsustainable rate.

The Phase II Traffic Jam: Because free GSH is being heavily siphoned off to mop up formaldehyde-induced oxidative stress, Phase II conjugation is starved.

This is the mechanism which can lead to a Phase II backlog. When our glutathione reserves are depleted by managing internal formaldehyde and metabolic stress, enzymes like GSTM1 (if present) or downstream conjugation pathways lack the necessary co-substrate (GSH) to clear other incoming loads (like sulfur compounds, histamine triggers, or minor xenobiotics). The entire intracellular assembly line stalls, keeping the sulfur and transsulfuration pathways locked in a state of high-alert emergency.

D. Lack of the GSTM1 Gene Varies Between Ethnic Groups

D.1 Global Population Distribution of the GSTM1 Null Genotype

The GSTM1 null deletion (where both copies of the gene are entirely absent) is one of the most common copy-number variations in the human genome. Rather than being a rare genetic “mutation,” it is an evolutionary deletion found across nearly every major human population group, though its baseline frequency varies widely by geographic ancestry:

Caucasians / European Descent: Approximately 50% to 55% of individuals of European descent carry the null genotype (meaning roughly half the population completely lacks the gene without immediate pathological consequence).

East Asian Populations: Generally ranges between 48% to 55% (and up to varying local highs depending on specific cohorts).

South Asian Populations: Tends to be slightly lower, averaging around 39% .

African and African American Populations: Significantly lower, with the null genotype appearing in roughly 24% to 30% of individuals.

Native American Populations: Historically shows some of the lower baseline frequencies (averaging around 35% in broader admixed groups, though varying widely).

Because roughly 1 in every 2 people of European or East Asian ancestry walks around with a GSTM1 null profile, it functions less like a clinical “disease gene” and more like a modifier of metabolic resilience. Some people may like garlic, while others may have stopped eating it due to feelings of discomfort, like a racing heart rate or gassy bloating. This sensitivity to food sulfates, would be worsened with modern diets that are also heavy in xenobiotics (the sulfite or other preservatives) or with environmental smog or ‘new car smell’.

When there are also other dysfunctional alleles or low nutrient cofactors, then downstream bottlenecks from a slow transsulfuration pathway would be even more likely. In the short term we can survive a racing heart rate and gassy bloating, but over a lifetime of slower detoxification, chronic degenerative conditions may occur or worsen. The solution, once understood, is to better manage the daily intake or exposure to sulfur sources and to support antioxidant intake and glutathione production more deliberately. This is possible, but we can already see that it is complex rather than easy to explain in a 15-minute office appointment.

Fifteen-minute office appointments are designed more for a prescription pad, single medicine, single cause scenario of ‘healthcare’.

Food preparation methods are part of the learning curve. Raw sulfur-rich vegetables will dump a much larger load of organo-sulfur phytonutrients into the body than lightly steamed or sauteed vegetables.

E. Cooked vs. Raw: Unlocking the Allium and Brassicaceae Paradox

I like eating sautéed onions every day, for microbiome fiber support, but raw onions do leave me uncomfortable. This is a textbook demonstration of thermal enzymatic deactivation and volatilization. Our gut microbiome does love the fiber content of the onion family, available in the cooked alliums, but my cellular detox pathways do not process the sulfur content present in the raw ones (like green onions/scallions, or red onions on a salad).

E.1. Why Cooked Onions Work (and Raw Onions Sting)

When we slice a raw red or green onion, we are breaking open the plant cell walls, which allows the enzyme alliinase (or similar lachrymatory/sulfur-cleaving enzymes) to instantly convert more stable precursors into volatile, highly reactive organosulfur compounds and thiosulfinates — which are beneficial for people with a better capacity for glutathione production and transsulfuration.

Organosulfur phytonutrients promote the Nrf2 pathway which promotes more production of glutathione, BUT, for those people who have a slower transsulfuration pathway and/or no GSTM1 gene/enzyme, then less is more… moderate or low intake of sulfur compounds would be better tolerated and less likely to back up into an over accumulation of the toxic effects of an excess of sulfur compounds or formaldehyde. Think of it as too many people all wanting to board the same glutathione taxicab, all at once. They have to wait in line for the next glutathione to arrive.

The Raw Problem: Eaten raw, those aggressive sulfur compounds hit your mucosal lining and bloodstream instantly, demanding immediate Phase II conjugation via glutathione. If your GSTM1 pathway is null, it’s a direct insult to your cellular reserves.

The Sautéed Solution: Heat denatures those enzymes. Cooking breaks down the harsh reactive compounds into milder, prebiotic fructans and stable, sweet-tasting sugar complexes (caramelization) that feed our microbiome wonderfully without triggering an acute histamine or detox traffic jam.

E.2. Applying the Same Rule to Turnips (and the Brassicaceae Family)

Turnips and other sulfur rich vegetables have the same strategy: cooking changes everything or at least makes a big difference. A small serving cooked might be tolerated well, while raw on salad may lead to an uncomfortable evening.

The crushing action of chewing or grating increases the presence of the organosulfur phytonutrients leading to the advice to use the flat of a knife blade to crush a clove of garlic and let it sit a few minutes before mincing and adding to food. Chewing raw broccoli sprouts is also a research based recommendation for increasing the Nrf2 promoting capacity of the broccoli sprouts… BUT if sulfur sensitivity is present, then eating a smaller amount of steamed broccoli or cauliflower or other cruciferous veggies would be better tolerated by that individual.

The Raw Threat: Turnips, radishes, and other members of the Brassicaceae (cruciferous) family contain glucosinolates . When eaten raw—especially grated into a salad—plant enzymes (myrosinase) convert them into isothiocyanates and goitrins. While celebrated for their anti-cancer properties, these raw compounds are potent irritants for sensitive digestive tracts and can act as mild goitrogens by competing with iodine uptake at the thyroid level.

The Cooked Benefit: Exposing turnips to heat deactivates the myrosinase enzyme entirely. While we are losing a bit of the sharp, pungent tang of the raw vegetable, we are still getting all the complex prebiotic starches, soluble fiber, and gentle minerals without the chemical whammy of a large load of organosulfur phytonutrients.

If you do love the crunch of a salad, you can lightly roast root veggies, chill them and include them in a raw lettuce salad. Or if not histamine intolerant a fermented mix of the sulfur-rich veggies would also likely be better tolerated as pickling partially breaks down compounds via the bacterial fermentation. Or just stick to warm cooked root medleys, which spare your sulfur and iodine pathways from having to process raw plant defense chemicals!

The organosulfur phytonutrients are so strongly flavored and somewhat toxic in excess because the plant doesn’t want to be eaten by insects or animals.

E.3 Reading a recipe that includes garlic:

Garlic Bulb = the whole thing. Roasted garlic bulbs are cooked within the papery exterior and then the softened interior is squeezed out of the exterior membrane and might be used to make a roasted garlic butter.

Garlic Clove = one single piece of the larger bulb. More commonly mentioned in a recipe as ‘Peel and crush one or two garlic cloves and add near the end of cooking a soup or other sauteed entree’.

If you are sulfur-sensitive and carrying a GSTM1 bottleneck, tossing ten to twelve crushed cloves of garlic into a single batch of raw salsa wouldn't just be pungent—it would feel like a biological weapon going off in your system. That instant overload of raw organosulfurs slamming into an un-conjugated Phase II bottleneck would instantly trigger every histamine and mast cell alarm bell in your body. (Hyperbole, but kind of true—in college, reading a recipe with a housemate led to that same mistake. My mother was sulfur sensitive and never cooked with much garlic besides seasoned garlic salt sprinkled on home-toasted garlic bread. The housemate thought one clove garlic meant the whole bulb and I wasn’t sure enough to protest, and so we learned…. one clove is NOT the whole garlic bulb.)

Garlic bulbs with the papery outer layer removed to show the interior cloves of garlic. Photo by Margaret Jaszowska on Unsplash

F. The Detox Accelerator and the Bottleneck: Phase I vs. Phase II, and the CBS Bypass

To fully understand why a missing GSTM1 enzyme or a sluggish sulfur pipeline creates systemic chaos, we have to look at the two-step engine of liver detoxification and how it intersects with the critical CBS (Cystathionine Beta-Synthase) enzyme.

F.1. The Two-Step Detox Engine: Phase I vs. Phase II

Detoxification for several important pathways, isn’t a single switch; it is a relay race divided into two distinct phases:

Phase I (Functionalization): Driven primarily by the Cytochrome P450 enzyme family, Phase I takes fat-soluble toxins, drugs, or metabolic byproducts and chemically alters them (via oxidation, reduction, or hydrolysis). The Catch: Phase I often creates intermediate free radicals that are actually more chemically reactive and damaging to cellular tissues than the original toxin. Think of Phase I as unpinning a live grenade.

Phase II (Conjugation): This is where neutralization happens. Phase II enzymes take those reactive Phase I intermediates and attach a protective chemical tag—such as a glutathione molecule, a methyl group, a sulfate, or an amino acid—making them water-soluble so they can be safely excreted via bile or urine.

F.2. The Danger of Phase I / Phase II Mismatch

Detoxification requires a delicate, highly synchronized equilibrium. If Phase I is hyperactive (driven by genetics, environmental exposures, or specific nutrients) while Phase II is sluggish (which might be due to a GSTM1 null deletion or depleted glutathione reserves from a slow transsulfuration pathway), a dangerous backlog of the more reactive Phase I intermediate metabolites will accumulate.

Reactive intermediate toxins flood the cellular environment faster than they can be conjugated.

This unmitigated chemical traffic jam causes severe oxidative stress, lipid peroxidation, and damage to cellular membranes, which directly triggers mast cell degranulation. This helps explain the sudden histamine surges, flushing, and chemical sensitivities associated with a variety of ‘food sensitivities’ — these are not the bee sting type of ‘allergy’ but are causing similar negative ‘allergy’ symptoms.

Standard medical care might run ‘allergy’ screening panels and tell you that you have no allergies, while your body is telling you… stop eating raw garlic! or maybe any garlic, depending on overall accumulated load of stressors and internal production of formaldehyde, or urban smog or individual smoking habits, or that new carpet or vinyl shower curtain… etcetera. If this seems complex… then good call, it really is complex.

Social pressure is also a real factor for someone with food sensitivities. “Just eat it… I made it specially for you!” Or, “My mother made this, are you disrespecting my mother?” Remember that “No,” is a complete sentence, and could be softened with a “Thank you for offering though”.

F.3. The CBS Enzyme: The Pressure Valve of the Transsulfuration Pathway

When Phase II is starved for glutathione, the cell desperately needs to manufacture more GSH. To do this, it pulls raw materials down the transsulfuration pathway, bringing us directly to CBS (Cystathionine Beta-Synthase). *Or, if GSTM1 is missing from birth, then glutathione can’t be used for detox of some types of chemicals.

CBS sits at the critical gateway where homocysteine is shunted away from the methylation cycle (methionine cycle) and committed irreversibly down into the transsulfuration pathway to make cysteine, taurine, and ultimately glutathione.

The Upregulation Trap: If a person has genetic variants that upregulate CBS activity (or if chronic oxidative stress forces CBS into overdrive), the pathway runs like an open firehose. Homocysteine is rapidly depleted, pulling upstream methyl groups away from vital tasks like neurotransmitter synthesis and cellular repair, while flooding the downstream pipeline with sulfur metabolites.

We will learn more about how homocysteine is a hub linking several of the FMOC methylation cycle pathways together. It can accumulate when one or more of the pathways is impaired and unable to use the precursor metabolite to make other things like glutathione or taurine.

F.4. The Complete Picture: Why It All Collapses Together

When you combine a GSTM1 null status (which creates a Phase II bottleneck and drains glutathione) with a hyper-reactive CBS enzyme (which endlessly shovels more sulfur into the system), you get a biochemical storm:

Toxins aren’t conjugated efficiently (GSTM1 failure). The cell burns through its glutathione pool trying to compensate. CBS overreacts, pumping excessive sulfur intermediates down the pipe. If cofactors like molybdenum (for SUOX) or magnesium are low, those sulfur intermediates back up, causing systemic inflammation, neurological fog, and tissue irritation.

Recognizing this interconnected machinery explains why blunt-force nutrition (like loading up on high-sulfur supplements or raw alliums) can backfire spectacularly, and why supporting gentle cofactor adequacy—like transdermal magnesium, molybdenum, and targeted amino acid pacing—helps restore systemic equilibrium.

Green onions are also known as scallions and the greens are minced and often are served on salad or an Egg-Drop Soup; small amounts might be tolerated all right. Leeks are a larger but similar allium that are typically sauteed and are commonly used in French cuisine. Photo by Christopher Previte on Unsplash

In summary: Some people aren’t failing to tolerate raw sulfur foods because of being 'weak'; it is their body reacting negatively because their cellular cleaning crew is already working overtime and may also have limited glutathione reserves. Respecting that physiologic limit is the solution by using gently cooked alliums (garlic/onions), maintaining adequate hydration, and supporting our need for cofactors (like molybdenum and magnesium) which allows our detoxification pathways to find a comfortable digestive balance naturally.

Disclaimer: This information is being provided for educational purposes within the guidelines of Fair Use and is not intended to provide individual health care guidance. Gemini AI assisted with the research synthesis, structural editing, and formatting of parts of this post.

References

Sbodio JI, Snyder SH, Paul BD. (2019), Regulators of the transsulfuration pathway. Br J Pharmacol. 2019 Feb;176(4):583-593. doi: 10.1111/bph.14446. Epub 2018 Aug 23. PMID: 30007014; PMCID: PMC6346075. https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC6346075/. (Sbodio, et al., 2019) © 2018 The British Pharmacological Society

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