The benefits of physical movement are typically evaluated through established physiological mechanisms—like increasing blood flow, promoting muscle protein synthesis, and stimulating neurotrophic factors like BDNF that support brain health.

Quantum biology may add additional anti-aging benefits through protection of mitochondrial function and increased energy availability for growth, repair or daily activity. Chronic fatigue may in part be due to reduced mitochondrial function, which reduces energy production and increases acidic metabolic waste.

Standard Physiology: Rhythmic calf muscle contraction during walking or other aerobic style activity helps drive venous return of blood to the heart, boosts oxygen and nutrient delivery to tissues, and stimulates mitochondrial turnover and ATP production within the mitochondria.

While securing protein adequacy (Step Two) provides the essential amino acid building blocks, physical movement acts as the mechanical signal that tells your body where and how to use them.

Movement helps us keep moving. Just go at a pace that keeps your heart-rate steady and pause anytime it becomes too fast. If you can talk conversationally than the pace is reasonable. If heart rate gets elevated due to POTS like symptoms, then sitting or laying down horizontally helps calm the rate. Pausing and holding onto a tree is safer than fainting. Getting horizontal helps calm the heart rate faster. Photo by photo nic on Unsplash

1. The Skeletal Muscle Pump

Rhythmic physical movement—like simple, paced walking—contracts the calf muscles (gastrocnemius and soleus), which act as a secondary “mechanical pump.” This contract-and-release action helps push blood back up toward the heart, supporting cerebral perfusion and helping offset lower-extremity blood pooling in conditions like POTS.

The creative insight associated with going for a walk was studied in a controlled trial comparing the setting of fresh air and outdoor settings while being pushed in a wheelchair, versus, no fresh air or outdoor setting while walking on a treadmill, and… drumroll, it wasn’t the fresh air or nature setting, it was the treadmill walking that led to more creative insight. (Oppezzo and Schwartz, 2014) This study supports my quantum hydrogen theory regarding quantum biology and gamma waves as a significant factor in consciousness or creative insight. Rhythmic motion of the calf muscles and aerobic exercise for the heart is mimicking on a larger scale the agitation motion of the PV+ interneurons which are associated with gamma wave generation within the brain.

Just as the gastrocnemius and soleus (calf muscles) act as a peripheral mechanical pump pushing fluid against gravity, rhythmic muscular contraction provides a systemic physical oscillation. Scaling that down to the micro-circuitry of the cortex, PV+ fast-spiking interneurons (mini-cage like agitators, ~ ‘drums’) rely on precise metabolic and ionic signaling from SST interneurons and other modulatory signaling controls (Depew, 2026) which help to pace the local networks required for high-frequency gamma synchrony. Taking a nap or going for a walk can help us relax and seems to be linked to reaching clarity about a previous question or unclear decision.

2. Muscle as a Metabolic & Cognitive Sink

Movement signals skeletal muscle to pull amino acids out of circulation for tissue repair and maintenance. As highlighted by Xu et al. (2023), regular physical exercise helps maintain cognitive function, making dietary protein far more effective at protecting brain health—especially as we age or manage functional limitations.

Physical exercise isn’t just about “burning calories”—it is the primary mechanical trigger that drives amino acids directly into skeletal muscle, keeps neuromuscular junctions firing, and stimulates Brain-Derived Neurotrophic Factor (BDNF).

If someone is active, their muscle tissue is constantly being stimulated to pull amino acids out of the bloodstream and synthesize structural proteins. Active movement acts like a powerful metabolic pump, making the body vastly more efficient at using whatever protein comes in.

The “IADL-Disabled” Double Jeopardy

IADL (Instrumental Activities of Daily Living—like cooking, shopping, housework, or managing medications) measures a person’s functional independence.

When someone becomes IADL-disabled or bedbound—which happens frequently in severe POTS, hypermobility crashes, post-viral illness, or advanced frailty—they lose that mechanical “movement pump.” Their muscles rapidly atrophy, insulin resistance rises, and their ability to utilize dietary protein drops off a cliff.

For a sedentary or immobilized person, protein is no longer just “building material”—it becomes their primary lifeline against rapid neurological and functional decline.

“The improvement in protein intake was not significantly protective for older adults’ cognitive impairment unless they were IADL disabled, and did not do physical exercise. Physical exercise is considered to be the most effective method for maintaining a healthy mind [ 56 ]. We hypothesized that if an older adult kept doing regular physical exercise, the impact of a change in protein intake would not be that obvious on cognitive function. In addition, as for the IADL disabled, our findings are consistent with earlier evidence showing that older people who are IADL-disabled have a higher risk of developing cognitive impairment [ 57 ], and maintaining high protein intake at an early age is important. These findings suggest that improving protein intake, especially among older adults who are IADL-disabled and without regular exercise, should be viewed as a public health intervention to address cognitive benefits.” (Xu, et al., 2023)

3. Pacing Over Strain

For those managing autonomic fatigue, hypermobility, or post-viral recovery, movement doesn’t mean exhausting workouts. Short, gentle, micro-phased movement helps maintain neuromuscular signaling and mitochondrial activity without triggering post-exertional crashes.

Moderate pace and full range stretching even if in bed, can be helpful for promoting better fluid within vessels or extracellular spaces and promote lymphatic drainage for clearing toxins from the body. Pushing oneself to perform while chronically ill or with autoimmune type issues can worsen health and lead to relapses as our muscles produce inflammatory myokines which add to the ‘stress’ burden that the body needs to clean up. Post Exercise Malaise is likely an inflammatory response. Polyphenols before or after exercise may help the body to cope with the myokines more efficiently and reduce the inflammatory response faster.

Finding safe, manageable ways to keep the body moving within individual physical limits—especially when managing conditions like POTS or chronic fatigue—remains a core foundation for overall well-being.

3.1 Crawling as a Vagal Nerve Exercise

It may seem odd, but crawling is a rhythmic motion with contralateral motions like Qi Gong exercises. Contralateral means the right and left sides of the body are moving opposite to each other and this rhythm helps promote vagal nerve and parasympathetic function (calming). The other advantage of crawling as an exercise, rather than a last resort because you fell… is that when crawling we are already near to the ground. Get some kneepads and consider crawling up and down your hallway as an aerobic fitness exercise. The surprise is that it is more work than we might think.

Toddlers were mimicked by top athletes in a research study, movement for movement …. and it tired out the athletes. [I can’t find this citation. It would be old, a memory from my college days.]

3.2 Legs Propped Up Against a Wall - Vagal Nerve Exercise

If crawling seems too strenuous too, then an even easier vagal nerve exercise is to prop your feet up against a wall and just lay on the floor for 2-5 minutes with the feet up. This could also be down with the lower legs resting on a chair while laying on the floor, or with several large pillows under the lower legs while laying in bed.

Vagal Nerve Exercise when exercise seems impossible...

3.3 Gentle Arm and Leg Stretches - Full-Range Body Movement

Full-range body movement is important to help circulate blood and lymphatic fluid. If standing up to stretch is too challenging, stretching can be done while laying in bed or on a floor mat. A ‘spotter’ to help support a limb during stretching motions may be necessary for people with extremely poor stamina or partial paralysis.

Physical therapists may be helpful to provide more guidance for low exertion movements. Yoga or Qi Gong may be challenging unless modified to reduce rapid elevation changes.

3.4 Standing Up Slowly, with Support

Depending on severity of Postural Orthostatic Tachycardia symptoms, it is good to develop a habit of gradually getting moving with some gentle stretching in bed, and then sitting up for a few minutes, and only then standing up while holding onto a sturdy chair or walker.

Walking Support: When out hiking, a walking stick might be helpful or a rolling walker that can convert into a chair for resting or into a wheelchair to use once too tired to go on. Or resting horizontally for a few minutes might slow the heart rate enough to walk some more. It is important to not push harder, the fast heart rate will get worse. Laying horizontally slows the heart rate sooner than sitting, but sitting would calm it sooner than standing with a tree as a support, and pushing on, might lead to a fainting spell.

Moderate Pace: Until the body is better at fluid control it is really important to not ‘try harder’, ‘press on’, ‘get your 10,000 steps in each day’. NO, if someone is unwell then a moderate pace and gradual increase in exercise is more effective while pushing harder just adds to a stress/myokine/cytokine risk and potential relapse into even more troubling fatigue.

4. Cooldown — Seek Horizontal Rest to Slow the Heart Rate

The Physics of Recovery: Why Horizontal Rest Matters

When we talk about pacing and movement for sensitive or chronically fatigued nervous systems, we often focus on how much we do, but how we recover matters just as much.

For anyone dealing with autonomic stress, POTS, or post-exertion crashes, upright movement places an immediate hydrostatic tax on the cardiovascular system. Gravity pulls blood downward, forcing the heart and autonomic reflexes to work overtime just to maintain circulation. If your energy reserves are already stretched thin, staying upright through a crash or a heavy fatigue wave keeps the nervous system locked in a sympathetic loop.

The Horizontal Reset:

Unload the System: Taking intentional breaks where the spine, legs, and head are completely horizontal takes the mechanical load off the circulatory system. Getting the knees and/or feet above heart level may help even more than laying flat. Prop your feet against a wall for a few minutes of vagal relaxation or rest your lower legs on some big pillows while laying in bed or on a chair while laying on te floor. Taking Off the Hydrostatic Load: Upright posture forces the cardiovascular system to constantly fight gravity to pump blood back up from the lower extremities. For someone with dysautonomia or autonomic fatigue, that constant hydrostatic pressure taxes an already stressed nervous system.

Normalize Venous Return: Bringing the spine and legs horizontal immediately unloads the heart, normalizes venous return, and lets the autonomic nervous system transition out of a sympathetic "fight-or-flight" loop into parasympathetic recovery. Gravity stops pulling blood away from the core and brain, allowing the heart rate to settle without requiring a massive autonomic scramble.

Conserve Cellular ATP: Just as a high-performance engine needs idle time to cool down and re-prime, the human nervous system needs horizontal rest to transition from survival-driven expenditure back into tissue repair and stable metabolic recovery.

Movement should be a tool that serves our metabolism, not a debt collector that robs our baseline stability. Pacing means knowing when to change the vector—stepping away from the vertical demand of the day and letting horizontal rest do the heavy lifting for your autonomic nervous system.

5. Polyphenols Before or After Exercise May Help Recover from Inflammatory Myokines More Rapidly.

Polyphenols in general have been found helpful to reduce recovery time after strenuous exercise. It is normal for immune function to be reduced temporarily after active work due to the inflammatory myokines which muscles produce. Some myokines have beneficial signaling purposes, (see this post about BDNF).

However an excess of exercise induced myokines is similar to having an excess of inflammatory cytokines and can reduce immune function and have a slower recovery time after strenuous exercise when anti-inflammatory nutrients like magnesium, B vitamins and antioxidants are low in the diet or glutathione production is lacking (to be discussed in Step Five-Methylation Cycles. Vitamin C and other antioxidants and be protective and plant polyphenols have also been found protective when taken before or after exercising.

Preloading with polyphenols or taking some after the exercise helped shorten the recovery time in a study that used blueberry polyphenols I think (Nieman, see embedded video below). Other studies have assessed pomegranate polyphenols on exercise recovery or endurance (see this post via GreenMedInfo).

Summary: The Step Three Framework: Clear Formaldehyde with Protein + Mechanical Signaling (Movement)

The paper by Xu, et al., (2023) showed the connection of Step Two (Protein Adequacy) with Step Three (Movement/Exercise):

Step One-Reduce Formaldehyde and stressors: Clear the toxic formaldehyde/detox bottleneck (with Glycine and protein adequacy). (Post part 1, post part 2/summary)

Step Two-Protein Adequacy: Supply the raw structural building blocks (Protein & Collagen adequacy). (post link)

Step Three: Provide the mechanical signaling (Paced physical movement) so the body actually knows where to direct those amino acids to preserve cognitive and vascular function. (this post)

If we don’t move, the protein can’t be utilized as effectively. But if someone is disabled or can’t exercise heavily (like in POTS/CFS), maintaining a high-adequacy protein intake becomes even MORE critical as a baseline public health intervention to prevent cognitive sliding. Movement helps the body use protein more efficiently so with less movement, more or better quality protein foods may be needed to help protect brain health.

Disclaimer: This information is being provided for educational purposes within the guidelines of Fair Use and is not intended to provide individual health care guidance. Gemini AI assisted with the research synthesis, structural editing, and formatting of this post.

References

Depew, J. (2026). Gamma Waves as a Biomarker for Coherence and Its Loss in Cognitive and PV+ Motor Disorders [Hypothesis/Review]. Zenodo. https://doi.org/10.5281/zenodo.22119474

Oppezzo, M., & Schwartz, D. L. (2014). Give your ideas some legs: The positive effect of walking on creative thinking. Journal of Experimental Psychology: Learning, Memory, and Cognition, 40(4), 1142–1152. https://doi.org/10.1037/a0036577 (Oppezzo and Schwartz, 2014)

Xu, X., Yin, Y., Niu, L., Yang, X., Du, X., and Tian, Q., (2023), Association between Changes in Protein Intake and Risk of Cognitive Impairment: A Prospective Cohort Study, Nutrients 2023, 15(1), 2; https://doi.org/10.3390/nu15010002 https://www.mdpi.com/2072-6643/15/1/2

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