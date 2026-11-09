Most standard discussions of the methylation cycle stop at homocysteine or glutathione, treating cellular membranes as passive, inert bags holding the chemistry together. But in reality, the cell membrane is ground zero for environmental stress, excitotoxin friction, and inflammatory signaling. Welcome to Gear 4: Membrane Remodeling, Excitotoxins, and the Endocannabinoid Cascade.

When primary methylation is bogged down, Gear 4 steps in as both a metabolic backup generator of methionine from homocysteine (via BHMT) and a structural factory (via PEMT). By consuming methyl donors to synthesize phosphatidylcholine—the foundational lipid of cell walls, mitochondrial membranes, and fluid bile—this pathway dictates whether your cells maintain resilient barrier function or collapse into chronic, low-grade inflammatory signaling when hit with dietary excitotoxins, electromagnetic friction, or chemical stress.

The BHMT/PEMT pathway is a classic “nemesis” node because it sits right at the intersection of liver health, cell membrane stability, bile flow, and estrogen metabolism. When PEMT is sluggish, the body has a much harder time exporting fat from the liver and maintaining smooth, fluid bile to support fat digestion and absorption—which ripples right back into poor gut health and reduced nutrient absorption (of fats and fat-soluble vitamins).

So far, we have covered:

Gear 1 (Folate Cycle): Loading B-vitamins to create 5-MTHF. Gear 2 (SAMe Flywheel): Delivering methyl groups for DNA repair and cellular signaling. Gear 3 (Transsulfuration): Diverting homocysteine to manufacture glutathione.

Now we arrive at Gear 4: The Salvage & Membrane Pathway. Gear 4 acts as both a vital bypass route and a cell-structure factory.

When Gear 1 (Folate/B12) is bogged down or genetically sluggish, Gear 4 uses dietary choline and betaine (TMG) as a backup fuel source to keep the main methylation engine turning. Simultaneously, it uses methyl donors from Gear 2 to synthesize phosphatidylcholine—the foundational lipid needed for healthy cell membranes and flowing bile.

Gear 4: Methionine Salvage, Membrane, & Endocannabinoid/Eicosanoid Cascade

Gear 4 serves as the critical bridge between one-carbon methylation availability, structural membrane architecture, neuro-protective endocannabinoid signaling, and downstream eicosanoid/lipid peroxide detoxification.

Gear 4: Salvage, Membrane, & Endocannabinoid/Eicosanoid Cascade

Node D’ (Hub): Homocysteine →

Node L: BHMT + Cofactors Choline, Betaine (Trimethylglycine, TMG) and Zinc , (Betaine-homocysteine methyltransferase; salvage shortcut sparing folate).

Node M: PEMT + Cofactor SAMe (three of them, produced in Gear 2, Methionine Cycle), (Phosphatidylethanolamine N-methyltransferase; builds Phosphatidylcholine (PC) cell and mitochondrial membranes, and PC is needed for bile produced in the gallbladder and to make endocannabinoids; lack of choline and/or lack of endocannabinoids may add to POTS symptoms).

Node N: NAPE Synthase (Forms membrane N-acylphosphatidylethanolamine precursors).

* Membrane Signal Trigger: Intracellular Ca 2+ Influx (enters cell via TRPV4 ion channels which may be caused by excitotoxins, or electromagnetic/thermal friction (EMF, or temperature extremes)).

Node O: NAPE-PLD (Calcium-activated cleavage releasing Anandamide / AEA → anti-inflammatory , calms Central and Peripheral Nervous System symptoms).

Node P: PLC & DAGL (Phospholipase C / Diacylglycerol Lipase → breakdown of AEA → yielding free Arachidonic Acid / AA, which is inflammatory → negative TRPV channel symptoms: nociceptive pain, histamine release, tissue swelling/edema, which may be part of POTS or other inflammatory conditions).

Node Q: COX + Cofactor Heme Iron , &/or LOX + Cofactor Ferric/Ferrous Iron and an excess presence of glutathione, plant polyphenol antioxidants or vitamin E can inhibit LOX, (Cyclooxygenase / Lipoxygenase processing Arachidonic Acid (AA) into anti-inflammatory eicosanoids and inflammatory lipid peroxides).

Node R: GST or GPx (Glutathione S-Transferase or Glutathione Peroxidase). GST and GPx are critical cleanup worker enzymes. They both can use the metabolite Node K’ Glutathione to detoxify reactive aldehydes like 4-HNE and lipid peroxides. Plant polyphenols can help by increasing production of GST and GPx. Vitamin E helps protect against oxidative free radicals directly at cell membranes.

(Central Hub) [ D' ] (Homocysteine) | +----------------------+----------------------+ | | [ L ] (BHMT) [ M ] (PEMT) | | (Betaine Salvage) (PE -> PC Membranes) | | +----------------------+----------------------+ | [ N ] (NAPE Synthase) | ⚡ [ ★ Ca2+ Influx ] (TRPV4 / Excitotoxins) | [ O ] (NAPE-PLD) | (Anandamide / AEA) | [ P ] (PLC / DAGL) | (Arachidonic Acid) | [ Q ] (COX / LOX) | (Lipid Peroxides & 4-HNE) | [ R ] (GST or GPx) | [ K' ] (Glutathione Detox)

Node R: GST or GPx

These two enzymes share the same Node, but handle slightly different toxic byproducts which allows them to operate as a powerful, overlapping defense team.

Glutathione S-Transferase (GST) focuses primarily on conjugating glutathione to reactive electrophiles—like the nasty reactive aldehydes generated by lipid peroxidation (such as 4-HNE) or environmental toxins—making them water-soluble so the cell can safely excrete them.

Glutathione Peroxidase (GPx), on the other hand, is a direct peroxidase enzyme. Its main job is to reduce lipid hydroperoxides directly into harmless fatty alcohols, and to neutralize hydrogen peroxide into water, using glutathione as the electron donor.

They act as backup and reinforcement for one another because if cellular stress overwhelms GPx’s capacity to mop up peroxides, rising lipid peroxidation generates secondary reactive aldehydes that demand GST conjugation.

Both Enzymes Require the Metabolite Hub K’, our internally produced antioxidant Glutathione: This critical antioxidant is required by Node R/GST or GPx, in order to safely clear formaldehyde and lipid peroxides before the oxidative stress chemicals cause vascular damage or disrupt Gear 5. If glutathione is depleted and oxidative stress rises uncheck, it triggers the oxidation of BH4 into BH2 (in Gear 5)—which uncouples eNOS, shuts down clean nitric oxide signaling, and drives systemic vascular and autonomic stress.

Pathology & POTS Connection

If Node K’ (Glutathione) is depleted due to chronic oxidative stress and ongoing formaldehyde toxicity, or FOCM bottlenecks, or other environmental burdens such as urban smog, wildfire smoke, or a home with new or decaying furnishings that are off-gassing volatile chemicals (old mattresses as an example); then the lipid peroxides generated at Node Q cannot be cleared by Node R’s GST and GPx. This accumulation leads to membrane lipid degradation, mast cell activation, microvascular leaks, and severe autonomic/cognitive flares.

This unchecked accumulation of oxidative stress chemicals leads to increased calcium signaling and further structural membrane lipid degradation from release of endocannabinoids. Histamine symptoms may also increase from more degranulation of allergy mast cells. Puffy swelling (edema) may increase from microvascular leakiness leading to blood plasma collecting in extracellular spaces (lower legs or the face and hands), and that all would be increasing the risk of more severe orthostatic and cognitive symptoms that are characteristic of POTS.

When cell membranes degrade and endocannabinoid signaling dysregulates, the autonomic nervous system loses its self-braking mechanism. The constant hyper-stimulation of TRPV4 channels becomes a positive feedback loop as the membrane channels can be opened by arachidonic acid, or heat, or mechanical friction (puffiness is adding physical pressure), or excitotoxins like dietary glutamate or artificial sweetener aspartame/Neotame. When the TRPV4 channels are open more calcium floods into the cell, causing more release of endocannabinoids from the cell membrane. And this locks the body into a perpetual inflammatory feedback loop—releasing histamine, driving tissue swelling, and destabilizing vascular tone.

Critical Aids: Calming minerals like magnesium, potassium and zinc are helpful and magnesium is critical as it is the cell’s ‘doorlock’ to keep TRP channels closed from the inside. Lack of magnesium leaves the cells with unlocked front door, making it easy for too much calcium to enter. Also, B vitamin nutrients (particularly flush niacin—nicotinic acid) and polyphenol antioxidants can help stop the hyperinflammation positive feedback loop. My archives have posts on this topic - including “Hyperinflammation-a Positive Feedback Loop Leading to Alzheimer’s?”, post.

The Phospholipid Focus: Foods With Membrane Building Blocks

Eating foods that have membranes (seed coats, or animal foods) help us build more for our own use. Most standard nutrition protocols tell you to take a generic lecithin capsule if you need choline or phosphatidylcholine, but traditional diets understood something far more profound: we build our cellular membranes out of the membranes of what we eat.

If we want resilient, fluid cell walls and stable mitochondrial membranes, we have to consume the foundational structural building blocks. Modern diets are heavily skewed toward isolated muscle meats (boneless, skinless chicken breast as an example) while stripping away the nutrient-dense “membrane bits” that our ancestors prized:

Sardines and Small Whole Fish: Eating tiny fish that still have skin and tiny bones, delivers preformed phospholipids, omega-3 fatty acids, and minerals that are easier for our own body to convert into our membrane needs and strengthen our cell membranes’ lipid bilayer.

Organ Meats (Liver, Brain, Heart): Rather than being waste, these were treasured foods in older times. The preformed choline, plasmalogens, and structural lipids in organ meats help support the PEMT enzyme (Nodeand membrane fluidity without draining internal methyl pools.

Fish Roe and Egg Yolks: Nature’s ultimate phospholipid delivery units, packed with densely concentrated phosphatidylcholine and fat-soluble cofactors.

Seed Coats: Cucumber seeds and most any seed is a good source of phospholipids, but it is the membrane. Pulpy orange juice, or the whole corn or wheat kernal, not refined corn or wheat flour.

A list of specific foods is included in this post:

When we supply our cells with real structural fats and phospholipids rather than processed industrial seed oils, we give Node M (PEMT) and the endocannabinoid system the raw materials they need to maintain vascular tone, calm autonomic flares, and keep the nervous system out of a constant survival cascade.

“Lunch time” Sardines on toast or crackers is a quick protein rich food that also provides phospholipids, trace minerals and other B vitamins. Tomato is a high glutamate food and might be better to avoid if chronic inflammation is already a health problem. Photo by Mari Helin on Unsplash

Background science on the Excitotoxins Glutamate and Aspartame/Neotame:

Simpler post focused on moderate paced movement and food sources of the excitotoxins, tips from a book by Dave Asprey:

The Architecture of Gear 4 in Brief

[ Gear 2: SAMe Flywheel ] │ ┌──────────────────┴──────────────────┐ │ │ ▼ ▼ [ Node M: PEMT ] [ Node L: BHMT ] (Requires 3 SAMe molecules) (Uses Betaine / Choline) │ │ ▼ ▼ Phosphatidylcholine Recycles Homocysteine ──► Methionine (Cell Membranes & Bile) (Bypasses Folate & B12)

Focusing on BHMT and PEMT

Node L: BHMT (Betaine-Homocysteine S-Methyltransferase) — [THE SHORTCUT HIGHWAY]

Role: Node L is the primary alternative route for clearing homocysteine. Instead of relying on active folate (5-MTHF) and Vitamin B12 (Node D), Node L takes a methyl group from betaine (trimethylglycine / TMG, derived from dietary choline) and attaches it directly to homocysteine to create methionine.

Required Cofactors: Choline / Betaine (TMG) and Zinc .

Where the Gear Jams: Node L works primarily in the liver and kidneys. If dietary choline intake is low, or if zinc is depleted by chronic inflammation, Node L slows down. When Node L stalls, the body becomes entirely reliant on Gear 1 (Folate/B12) to recycle homocysteine. If Gear 1 is also compromised, homocysteine levels spike, and Gear 2 locks up.



Node M: PEMT (Phosphatidylethanolamine N-Methyltransferase) — [THE MEMBRANE & BILE FACTORY]

Role: Node M is a major consumer of methyl donors in the liver. It takes three SAMe molecules from Gear 2 and uses them to convert phosphatidylethanolamine into phosphatidylcholine (PC) . PC makes up over 40–50% of all cell membrane lipids . PC is required to package fats for export out of the liver (preventing fatty liver). PC keeps bile fluid and flowing, preventing gallstones and biliary stasis.

Required Cofactors: SAMe (3 methyl groups per reaction), healthy liver tissue.

Where the Gear Jams: Node M is heavily stimulated by estrogen . Post-menopausal women, individuals with low estrogen signaling, or those with common PEMT genetic variations have significantly lower Node M activity—making them highly dependent on high dietary choline intake. If SAMe from Gear 2 is depleted, Node M starves. Phosphatidylcholine production drops, leading to thick, sluggish bile, gastrointestinal motility issues, and impaired fat-soluble vitamin absorption (like Vitamin A, D, E, and K).



Clinical Clues: When Gear 4 Is Skipping Beats

Because Gear 4 governs cell membranes, liver fat transport, and bile dynamics, a breakdown at Nodes L or M manifests in clear digestive and structural ways:

Sluggish Digestion & Biliary Stasis: Bloating, fat malabsorption, pale or floating stools, or gallbladder discomfort (due to thick, stagnant bile lacking phosphatidylcholine).

Fatty Liver Tendencies: Accumulation of fat in liver tissue even with low alcohol intake (sluggish VLDL fat export from Node M failure).

Muscle & Membrane Fragility: Muscle soreness, elevated creatine kinase after exercise, or fragile cell membranes.

Gut Dysbiosis: Impaired mucosal barrier function in the gut lining (since PC forms a protective layer over intestinal epithelial cells).

Lack of endocannabinoids may be a life-long problem if the BHMT/PEMT pathway is not functioning well. Many individual diagnoses cluster within the larger grouping of Clinical Endocannabinoid Deficiency which is discussed in an older post:

*My transcendingsquare.com site isn’t working for me today, but has worked at times recently. I am not sure what the issue is, so I uploaded this graphic here too.

Fertility/infertility for both males and females can be due to either too much or too little of the endocannabinoids. It is critical to have a normal balance of the non-euphoric 2-AG (CBD equivalent) in greater amounts than the euphoric anandamide (AEA, the THC equivalent). But we do need some of each for normal fertility and normal mental health.

An excess of the euphoric AEA/THC with a lack of the non-euphoric 2-AG/CBD is associated with schizophrenia-like symptoms and more CBD may help (or less use of modern potent THC products that have little to no calming CBD).

Environmental “Gunk” That Jams Gear 4

Choline-Deficient Diets: Lack of dietary choline (found in egg yolks, liver, beef, sunflower lecithin) leaves Node L with no fuel and forces Node M to work overtime. Estrogen Shifts: Drops in estrogen level (such as during menopause) reduce natural PEMT gene expression at Node M. Zinc Depletion: Chronic stress, pyroluria, or poor digestive absorption depletes zinc, disabling Node L (BHMT).

The Choline-Methylation Trap

There is a fascinating dynamic between Gear 2 and Gear 4:

Node M (PEMT) consumes roughly 70% of all SAMe generated in the human liver!

If you don’t eat enough dietary choline, your liver is forced to burn through massive amounts of SAMe at Node M just to keep your cell membranes and bile intact.

This “methyl drain” leaves fewer SAMe methyl groups available for COMT (neurotransmitter clearance), HNMT (histamine breakdown), and DNMT (epigenetic DNA repair).

Eating sufficient choline (egg yolk is rich in choline, or supplementing with TMG/betaine or sunflower lecithin*) acts as a methyl-sparing strategy, freeing up Gear 2 to focus on brain function, immune regulation, and detox!

*Soy lecithin may be less tolerated than sunflower lecithin for a sensitive gut.

I personally don’t handle TMG well and need a supplement of DMG, Dimethylglycine instead as I have dysfunctional BHMT genes and also PEMT genes. We need BHMT to process the Trimethylglycine into Dimethylglycine and then PEMT would make phosphatidylcholine if it is working and has the plentiful supply of SAMe produced in a functioning Gear 2, Methionine Cycle.

Disclaimer: This information is being provided for educational purposes within the guidelines of Fair Use and is not intended to provide individual health care guidance. Gemini AI assisted with the research synthesis, structural editing, and formatting of this post. *Note that any AI is working with standard databases, so any AI is not going to produce the expanded work that I am creating within this series, which is based on my own health experiences and years of research and experimentation.

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