Why care about Methylation and the Citric Acid/Kreb’s Cycles?

This series about methylation cycles (Step 5 Overview post) and autonomic regulation (POTS) may seem unrelated to your life because you’re healthy and that’s fantastic. That means the cycles are working within your body. Standard genetics, a clean diet, good air quality, reasonable stress-coping skills, and a baseline of not worrying are naturally protective of health. Learning more about these cycles from a viewpoint of preventative self-care is then, simply about keeping that healthy momentum going through aging or added stressors. These strategies are anti-inflammatory and can help protect against cellular stress and may prevent or correct the underlying imbalances that can drive chronic disease.

On the other hand, if you feel like you are trying and trying and trying—yet nothing seems to work—then it is worth looking closer at the invisible issues that add inflammation or inhibit the cycles from functioning well. Chronic exposure to urban smog, high-EMF environments, or other unaddressed environmental stressors can keep a system locked in an inflammatory loop no matter how clean your diet is. Once negative inflammation is present, it feeds back in a positive loop, escalating the inflammatory signaling even more — a downward spiral of worsening health. Improving antioxidants, protein adequacy, gentle movement and sunshine, and removing negative signaling from diet and environment and your own thoughts, may be critically important to stop the worsening spiral and start heading back up into better health.

Alternatively, specific genetic bottlenecks can act as hidden friction, meaning that generic wellness advice falls flat until you identify your unique wiring and your unique needs. That might mean targeted, specific nutrient supplementation or swapping out a seemingly “healthy” favorite food to quiet a low-grade food sensitivity. Dietary restrictions are not fun, but, better health can really be worth making changes to your meal routine. Other foods do need to added as we do need to eat something, and ‘healthy’ foods can have other problems like oxalates which might be fine for a serving or two, but add up to a new problem if used regularly in larger amounts. It can be annoying and painful to try to correct one set of symptoms only to stumble into a new set.

Navigating that level of complexity isn’t a failure of willpower; it’s just the reality of bio-individuality. It is complex. It just is.

Garlic is a popular food that is considered healthy, with helpful organosulfur phytonutrients, but for someone with slow or overloaded transsulfuration pathways from other food preservatives or a diet rich in cruciferous vegetables, it might be the camel straw that overloads the body’s ability to clear sulfur chemicals quickly enough. This was discussed in two posts earlier in this series, in which the transsulfuration pathway was introduced, (post one; post two).

In Step 5.2, we followed the primary methylation flywheel (Gear 2) down to its exit point: homocysteine. This post focuses on Gear 3—Transsulfuration and the production of glutathione, our body’s main internally made antioxidant.

Homocysteine is a necessary metabolic intermediate, but it is also potentially toxic to cardiovascular and neural tissue if allowed to accumulate, discussed in brief in the last post, Step 5.2. The Methionine Cycle. The body manages homocysteine through two primary routes: recycling it back into the methylation loop, or diverting it into Gear 3: The Transsulfuration Pathway.

Gear 3 is the cell’s primary filtration, sulfur-management, and antioxidant-manufacturing network. It converts metabolic waste into glutathione—the body’s master antioxidant—as well as taurine and sulfate.

From the Step 5 Overview:

Gear 3: Transsulfuration & Detox Synthesis

Node D’ (Hub): Homocysteine →

Node I: CBS + Cofactors Vit B6 (P5P) and Heme Iron, (Cystathionine beta-synthase; diverges flow toward transsulfuration).

Node J: CGL /CTH / CSE + Cofactor Vit. B6 (P5P), (Cystathionine gamma-lyase; converts cystathionine to cysteine).

Node K/K’: GCLC / GSS + Cofactors Mg-ATP, Glycine and Selenium, (Glutathione synthesis complex producing Node K’ Glutathione, the primary cellular antioxidant).

The Architecture of Gear 3

[ Gear 2: Homocysteine, metabolite D' ] │ ▼ [ Node I: CBS ] ◄── Cofactors: Active B6 (P5P), Heme Iron │ ▼ Cystathionine │ ▼ [ Node J: CGL /CTH /CSE ] ◄── Cofactors: Active B6 (P5P) │ ▼ Cysteine │ ▼ [ Node K: GCLC / GSS ] ◄── Cofactors: Magnesium, ATP, Glycine, Selenium │ ▼ GLUTATHIONE (Master Antioxidant) │ ▼ Taurine, Sulfate & Bile Acid Conjugation

The Node-by-Node Breakdown

Node I: CBS (Cystathionine beta-Synthase) — [THE DIVERSION SWITCH]

Role: Node I is the major drain valve. It irreversibly pulls homocysteine out of the methylation flywheel (Gear 2) and combines it with serine to form cystathionine . This commits the molecule to the transsulfuration pathway.

Required Cofactors: Active Vitamin B6 (Pyridoxal-5-Phosphate / P5P) and Heme Iron.

Where the Gear Jams: Upregulation / High Activity: Chronic oxidative stress, high cortisol, or certain genetic variants can cause Node I to run too fast, draining homocysteine down into sulfur compounds, depleting methyl groups, and raising ammonia and sulfite levels. Downregulation / Low Activity: Low active B6 (P5P) or heavy metal toxicity slows Node I down, causing homocysteine to back up into Gear 2 and blocking SAH clearance (Node H).



Node J: CGL / CTH / CSE (Cystathionine gamma-Lyase)

Role: Node J takes cystathionine and breaks it down into cysteine —the rate-limiting amino acid precursor needed to manufacture glutathione.

Required Cofactors: Active Vitamin B6 (P5P) .

Where the Gear Jams: Like Node I, Node J is heavily dependent on functional Vitamin B6. If B6 is deficient, or if anti-nutrients/toxins interfere with B6 activation in the liver, cysteine production drops, starving downstream antioxidant defense.

Disease links: Dysregulation of CSE/H₂S metabolism is implicated in cardiovascular disease, cancer, and neurodegenerative disorders. (pdf.benchchem.com) This enzyme is known by three acronyms which stand for the same enzyme: CGL stands for Cystathionine Gamma-Lyase. CTH stands for Cystathionase (often found in clinical and genetic shorthand). CSE stands for Cystathionine β‑synthase, a name frequently used in cardiovascular and hydrogen sulfide signaling research, as the enzyme is a major endogenous producer of H 2 S.



Node K: GCLC / GSS (Glutathione Synthetase Complex)

Role: The manufacturing hub. Node K links cysteine with glutamate and glycine using cellular energy (ATP) to construct reduced glutathione (GSH) .

Required Cofactors: Magnesium , ATP , Glycine , and Selenium (for downstream glutathione peroxidase function).

Where the Gear Jams: Glutathione synthesis requires substantial ATP. Systemic mitochondrial fatigue, low magnesium, or lack of dietary glycine/cysteine starves Node K. When glutathione drops, oxidative stress spikes—which in turn oxidizes B12 at Node D (Gear 1/2) and shuts down liver T4-to-T3 thyroid conversion!

Clinical Clues: When Gear 3 Is Skipping Beats

When the Transsulfuration Pathway is compromised or overwhelmed, the body struggles with cellular cleanup, liver processing, and chemical sensitivity:

Chemical & Environmental Sensitivity: Heightened reactions to odors, smoke, perfume, or medications (due to depleted glutathione for Phase II liver detoxification). Phase I and II detoxification was discussed in section F of the garlic post, which focused on Sulfite Sensitivity and safer ways to use sulfur-rich vegetables (~ gently cooked in smaller amounts rather than raw).

Impaired Thyroid Signaling: Puffy eyelids, fluid retention, and sluggish T4-to-T3 conversion (because the deiodinase enzyme D1 requires reduced glutathione to convert T4 into T3).

Sulfite / Food Intolerances: Skin flushing, brain fog, or rapid heart rate after consuming high-sulfite foods, wine, or dried fruits (indicating a bottleneck in downstream sulfur processing).

Mast Cell & Histamine Flares: Elevated systemic inflammation that destabilizes mast cells, leading to localized tissue swelling or dysautonomia spikes.

Sulfite and Sulfur Dioxide Examples on a Product Label—the Hidden Costs of Modern Food Preservatives.

The Tachycardia Convergence: Is the rapid heart rate POTS, Sulfites, or Salicylates? or Fear?

One of the most confusing hurdles in managing autonomic dysfunction is that different physiological triggers all manifest with the exact same alarm bell: rapid heart rate and palpitations. When someone is experiencing sudden tachycardia, is it a pure orthostatic surge from POTS? Or might it be a mast-cell or vasomotor reaction to sulfites or food preservatives? Or is it a salicylate-induced flare or an autonomic fear/stress response? Or is it a Panic Attack? Because all of these pathways funnel into identical sympathetic nervous system activation, it is very easy, natural even, to misidentify the root cause as fear, because it is the Fear Response, causing an urge to “fight, flight, fright or fawn”.

This overlap of reasons for the same symptom was discussed in the earlier post about garlic and sulfite sensitivity. Food preservatives and dried fruit were mentioned in that post too, and here we have a couple product labels to look at.

Ingredient List for a Dried Fruit product, Sulfur dioxide in the Diced Pineapple, Dried Apricots, and sodium sulfite in the Dried Apples. Also, sunflower or vegetable oil in the Raisins, Golden Raisins, Dried Cranberries. Yellow #6 food coloring in the Dehydrated Papaya Chunks, and sugar or dextrose in three of the fruit types and flour (wheat) in the dates would be a gluten product. This type of dried fruit mix is thought of as a healthy snack, but is more like a candy product that had started as fruit. The polyunsaturated vegetable oils can add to inflammatory load too. ( Amazon / Anna and Sarah Mini Fruit Trail Mix).

Dried Apricots, unsulfured, — The ingredient list includes one ingredient “Organic Pitted Apricots”. ( iherb / Organic Dried Apricots) Dried fruit ideally can and should be a single ingredient. It does not need extra sugar or vegetable oil (added for a softer texture) or flour (added for sticky fruit to reduce the stickiness). The color is brown instead of a brighter orange. The Sulfur/sulfite preservatives make the original color remain colorful, but is adding a chemical with toxic effects in the body. Most food colorings also add toxic effects within the body and particularly might increase scattered thinking in someone with ADHD or others with slow detoxification pathways.

Environmental “Gunk” That Jams Gear 3

Active B6 (P5P) Depletion: Alcohol, high stress, and certain medications consume B6 rapidly, disabling Nodes I and J. Heavy Metals (Mercury, Lead, Arsenic): Bind tightly to cysteine and glutathione, stripping away cellular antioxidant defenses and overloading Node K. Glycine & Magnesium Deficiencies: Poor dietary protein intake or chronic stress depletes the key raw materials required at Node K.

The Thyroid & Methylation Bridge

Notice how Gear 3 forms the direct biological link to the earlier thyroid discussion:

Gear 3 (Node K: Glutathione) —> Liver Deiodinase (D1) Enzyme —> T4-to-T3 Conversion —> Tissue Fluid Clearing

If Gear 3 is exhausted by oxidative stress, glutathione levels fall, liver T4-to-T3 conversion stalls, and extracellular mucin accumulates—leading directly to puffy eyelids commonly seen with hypothyroidism and sluggish lymphatics. More severe hypothyroidism may also lead to a swollen tongue that seems to fill or overfill the mouth.

Disclaimer: This information is being provided for educational purposes within the guidelines of Fair Use and is not intended to provide individual health care guidance. Google Gemini AI and Microsoft Copilot AI assisted with the research synthesis, structural editing, and formatting of this post.

References

BenchChem Technical Support Team, Cystathionine Gamma-Lyase (CSE): A Comprehensive Guide to its Validation as a Therapeutic Target, benchchem.com, May 2026, https://pdf.benchchem.com/1193/Cystathionine_Gamma_Lyase_CSE_A_Comprehensive_Guide_to_its_Validation_as_a_Therapeutic_Target.pdf

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