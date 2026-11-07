In Step 5.1, we mapped out Gear 1 (The Folate Cycle), where incoming B-vitamins are processed into active 5-MTHF. But generating active folate is only the fueling stage. To actually use that chemical potential to turn genes on or off, maintain cell membranes, and regulate neurotransmitters, the methyl group must be transferred into Gear 2: The Methionine / SAMe Flywheel.

Gear 2 is the primary engine of cellular methylation. It creates SAMe (S-adenosylmethionine)—the body’s universal “methyl donor”—and manages the delicate balance of homocysteine.

Overview, Gear 2: The Methionine & Remethylation Cycle (copied from the Step 5 post .

Node D’ (Hub): Homocysteine →

Node D/E: MTR + B12 / MTRR + Cofactors Vit. B2, B3, SAMe , (at Node D MTR provides B12-dependent remethylation using 5-methyl-THF to build methionine, and returns the now un-methylated THF to → Node A ).

Node F: MAT + Cofactor mitochondrial Mg-ATP / MAT2A (Converts methionine into SAMe, the universal methyl donor). *Mg-ATP is generally always from mitochondria.

Node G: Methyltransferases + Cofactors SAMe and Mg-ATP, (Donates methyl groups across cellular targets, generating SAH). [Methyltransferases include COMT, PEMT, DNMT, and HNMT and this is the step where a methyl group might be moved onto DNA in the cell nucleus, but it might be adding a methyl group to something else, somewhere else in a variety of other detoxification mechanisms. Formaldehyde is created at this step and in typical healthy function, would then be neutralized by Glutathione (K’ ), connecting Gear 2 with Gear 3.]

Node H: AHCY / [SAHH] + adenosine, (Hydrolyzes SAH back into Node D’ Homocysteine, completing the wheel and connecting Gear 2 with itself or feeding back into Gear 1 or being diverted to Gear 3 or 4).

Fueling the Machinery: Whole-Food Cofactors for Gear 2

When looking at the nutritional architecture required to keep Nodes D and E spinning, the animal and plant kingdoms divide the labor:

The Plant & Seed Contributions: Whole grains, nuts, seeds, and beans supply foundational B-complex vitamins (including baseline B2 riboflavin). However, foods like commercial nutritional yeast—often touted as a vegan B-vitamin savior—are typically fortified synthetically, and their heavy fermentation loads carry high histamine and salicylate triggers that can easily spark mast cell reactivity or neurological over-arousal.

The Animal Protein Anchors: Dense, high-quality animal proteins remain the premier whole-food sources for bioavailable Vitamin B3 (niacin) and active Vitamin B12.

Navigating B12 Supplementation: For vegetarians, vegans, or anyone requiring targeted B12 support, choosing active forms like methylcobalamin or hydroxocobalamin is essential. Standard supplements often use cyanocobalamin, which binds the vitamin to a cyanide molecule. While the body can process trace amounts, long-term high-dose supplementation with cyanocobalamin introduces an unnecessary detoxification tax to clear the lingering cyanide moiety.

Choline, is the missing ‘B4’ and could be considered ‘Conditionally Essential’

The video below walks through the functional biochemistry of B vitamins within the mitochondrial Kreb’s/Citric Acid Cycle, which is critical for providing te Mg-ATP which powers many of the steps in the methylation cycles and provides energy for other cellular functions.

The missing ‘B4’ mentioned in the video, was the molecule called choline. We still benefit from having choline in our diet even though it is not considered an ‘essential vitamin’ because in normal function we can make choline from other substances. However, some people, like me, cannot make choline due to dysfunctional genes. “Conditionally Essential” would be a more accurate term for choline. Phosphatidylcholine will be discussed in Gear 4. Methionine Salvage & Membranes (BHMT/PEMT path) and I may need an additional post to discuss liver synthesis of choline.

Short story, eating egg yolks or other choline rich foods like sunflower lecithin will save your body a lot of work, even when there are functional genes. This is because it would save the mitochondrial produced Mg-ATP and methylation cycle produced SAMe for other needs. Why reinvent the metaphoric wheel if we can just eat wheels? [Literary designation, a Mixed Metaphor.]

The Architecture of Gear 2

[ Gear 1: Folate Engine (5-MTHF) ] │ ▼ [ Node D: MTR ] ◄── Cofactor: Vitamin B12 ▲ │ │ ▼ [ Node E: MTRR ] ─────────┘ Methionine (Cofactors: B2, B3) │ ▼ [ Node F: MAT ] ◄── Cofactors: Magnesium, ATP │ ▼ [ Node G: SAMe Cofactor for Methyltransferases ] (COMT, PEMT, DNMT, HNMT) │ ▼ [ Node H: ACHY / SAHH ] ──► SAH restored for Node D use │ ▼ Homocysteine │ ┌──────────────────┴──────────────────┐ ▼ ▼ [ Gear 3: Transsulfuration (CBS) ] [ Gear 4: Choline Salvage (BHMT) ]

The Node-by-Node Breakdown

Node D: MTR (Methionine Synthase) — [THE SHARED INTERSECTION]

Role: Node D sits right at the intersection of Gear 1 and Gear 2. It accepts the methyl group delivered by active 5-MTHF and attaches it to homocysteine , transforming it back into methionine .

Required Cofactors: Vitamin B12 (Methylcobalamin).

Where the Gear Jams: Because Node D relies on a single atom of cobalt inside Vitamin B12, oxidative stress or heavy metal toxicity can oxidize this cobalt atom, locking Node D in an inactive state. This causes homocysteine to accumulate upstream.

Node E: MTRR (Methionine Synthase Reductase)

Role: The maintenance worker. Node E’s sole job is to restore oxidized (damaged) Vitamin B12 back into its active, functional form so that Node D (MTR) can keep spinning.

Required Cofactors: Vitamin B2 (Riboflavin) , Vitamin B3 (NADPH), and SAMe.

Where the Gear Jams: If Riboflavin (B2) or cellular energy (NADPH) runs low, Node E cannot reset B12. Node D shuts down as a result, triggering the “Folate Trap.”

Node F: MAT (Methionine Adenosyltransferase)

Role: The activator. Node F combines newly formed methionine with ATP (cellular energy) to forge SAMe (S-adenosylmethionine) .

Required Cofactors: Magnesium and mitochondrial ATP .

Where the Gear Jams: Because creating SAMe requires direct cellular energy, mitochondrial dysfunction, low magnesium status, or systemic fatigue acts as an immediate brake on Node F, limiting SAMe production regardless of protein or B-vitamin intake.

Node G: Methyltransferases (COMT, PEMT, DNMT, HNMT)

Role: The workhorses. Node G represents a large family of enzymes that take the methyl tag off SAMe and attach it to target tissues: DNMT: Tags DNA (epigenetic gene silencing vs. activation). COMT: Clears catecholamines (dopamine, norepinephrine, estrogen). PEMT (*also a major enzyme in Gear 4 designated as Node M): Synthesizes phosphatidylcholine for cell membranes and bile. HNMT: Degrades intracellular histamine, critical within the brain to prevent an excess of histamine and hyperexcitable moods, whether grandiose mania or paranoia and runaway behavior common in Alzheimer’s dementia (personal observation of my mother’s symptoms which improved on an individualized low histamine diet, i.e. avoiding known histamine foods plus any personally sensitized food sensitivities like sulfur-rich foods).

Required Cofactors: SAMe (as fuel), Magnesium.

Where the Gear Jams: Once SAMe donates its methyl group, it becomes SAH (S-adenosylhomocysteine). SAH is a potent inhibitor of Node G enzymes; if SAH builds up downstream, Node G enzymes shut down, leading to neurotransmitter imbalance and poor histamine clearance.

Node H: SAHH (S-Adenosylhomocysteine Hydrolase) also known as ACHY (Adenosylhomocysteinase)

Biochemical Role: The pressure release valve. Node H breaks down SAH into homocysteine and adenosine , clearing the inhibition on Node G so methylation can continue. S-Adenosylhomocysteine (SAH) —is what remains after a methyltransferase enzyme (like COMT, DNMT, PEMT, or HNMT) strips a methyl group off of SAMe

Required Cofactors: Reversible enzyme driven heavily by downstream clearance of homocysteine and adenosine.

Where the Gear Jams: Node H is a reversible reaction. If downstream homocysteine isn’t cleared via Gear 3 (Transsulfuration) or Gear 4 (Salvage) , Node H runs in reverse—causing SAH to pile up and stopping Node G in its tracks as a potent inhibitor, a negative feedback control. Positive feedback pushes a path forward, while a negative feedback control slows down a pathway. This is similar to a thermostat which monitors the temperature and turns on when it gets too cold (positive feedback control) and turns off when the room gets too hot (negative feedback control).



Why Node H Matters as a Reversible Checkpoint

The Thermodynamic Push/Pull: The reaction catalyzed by SAHH is actually fully reversible, but inside a living cell, it operates primarily in the direction of hydrolysis (tearing SAH apart into homocysteine and adenosine) because downstream enzymes (like MTR in Gear 1 or CBS in the transsulfuration pathway, Gear 3) rapidly consume the homocysteine.

The “Product Inhibition” Trap: the metabolite SAH is a potent, universal inhibitor of virtually all methyltransferases. If Node H (SAHH) slows down—due to oxidative stress, high cellular adenosine, or bottlenecks—SAH backs up immediately. When SAH accumulates, it chokes out Gear 2 by competitively shutting down SAMe-dependent methyltransferases.

In the A-V clockwork framework shared in Step 5 Overview (post), Node H acts as the essential exhaust valve and recycling pivot: it clears out the used, methyl-stripped “ash” (SAH) so that homocysteine can be handed off for remethylation back into methionine or shunted down into the transsulfuration pathway for glutathione and sulfur clearance.

Homocysteine and Purine/Folic Acid Excess as Causal Risks for Uric Acid (Gout)

Looking ahead, and in reverse, if the salvage and remethylation pathways (such as Gear 4 / BHMT or Gear 1 / MTR) aren't running efficiently, homocysteine cannot be successfully converted back into methionine, leading to a functional backlog and an accumulation of homocysteine.

An excess of homocysteine can lead to a variety of negative symptoms, including uric acid collecting in joints and causing pain, like gout in the big toes. Furthermore, an excessive use of supplemental folic acid or folate might be adding to a uric acid problem, as the excess adds to a purine load—which serves as a building block for DNA and RNA, but breaks down directly into uric acid as well. Elevated homocysteine and purine turnover can promote oxidative stress and joint inflammation, which is why older adults or chronic cases can experience significant arthritic or gout-like joint discomfort.

Moderate-paced movement can help: Any level of physical activity helped reduce homocysteine levels in an elderly population. (Dankner, Chetrit, Lubin, Sela, 2004)

1. The Purine-Uric Acid Pipeline

Folate (Gear 1 in this methylation framework) is fundamentally responsible for handling one-carbon transfers to build purine nucleotides (adenine and guanine), which are the building blocks of DNA and RNA. Uric acid is simply the final metabolic breakdown product of purine catabolism. When our cells synthesize or break down purines at a high rate, the end-line “ash” that gets cleared out through the kidneys and joints is uric acid.

2. The Folate-Methionine Interlock (The Short-Circuit)

When massive or unmitigated doses of synthetic folic acid or concentrated folates are introduced—especially if downstream enzymes or cofactors (like B2, B3, or B12) are sluggish—it can create bottlenecks in the methylation cycle.

If the Folate Engine is spinning too fast or mismatched with Gear 2 (Methionine/SAMe flywheel), it can alter nucleotide turnover. Because purine nucleotide biosynthesis is entirely dependent on adequate folate-derived one-carbon units, an over-acceleration or improper handling of the pathway can increase purine turnover, subsequently raising uric acid loads.

Clinical Clues: When Gear 2 Is Skipping Beats

When the SAMe flywheel stalls or becomes inhibited by elevated SAH, symptoms manifest across mood, detoxification, and tissue integrity:

Mood & Stress Intolerance: Irritability, rapid mood shifts, poor stress resilience, or anxiety (due to sluggish COMT clearance of catecholamines).

Histamine & Allergic Response: Increased mast cell reactivity, unexplained flushing, or environmental allergies (sluggish HNMT histamine breakdown).

Connective Tissue & Membrane Integrity: Puffy connective tissues, sluggish fluid clearance, or skin fragility (poor PEMT phospholipid synthesis); this will be discussed in more detail within Gear 4.

Estrogen Dominance: Impaired estrogen clearance in the liver, leading to hormone imbalances.

Environmental “Gunk” That Jams Gear 2

Oxidative Stress & Inflammation: Directly oxidizes the B12 cofactor at Node D and exhausts ATP supplies needed at Node F. Heavy Metals (Lead, Mercury, Cadmium): Inhibit Node D and Node F activity, forcing homocysteine into abnormal pathways. Magnesium Depletion: Without sufficient magnesium, Node F cannot attach ATP to methionine to build SAMe.

A Focus On COMT: Physiological and Pathophysiological Significance

Neurotransmitter clearance: COMT activity determines how long catecholamines remain active in synapses and extracellular space (Goldstein and Eisenhofer, 2026; MyBioHack).

Genetic variation: The Val158Met (rs4680) polymorphism changes COMT activity—Met/Met homozygotes clear catecholamines more slowly, leading to higher baseline dopamine tone; Val/Val homozygotes clear them faster (Dickinson and Elvevåg, 2009; MyBioHack).

Beyond neurotransmitters: COMT also metabolizes catechol estrogens (2‑OH and 4‑OH estrogen metabolites) (Goldstein and Eisenhofer, 2026; MyBioHack).

Clinical relevance: COMT activity influences stress response, cognitive performance, and drug effects on the adrenergic system (Goldstein and Eisenhofer, 2026)

COMT/Gear 2 Dysfunction and POTS Symptoms

When looking at the broader physiological picture, COMT function and its required cofactors play a direct role in modulating the autonomic and vascular symptoms seen in conditions like Postural Orthostatic Tachycardia Syndrome (POTS).

The Goldstein and Eisenhofer review (2026) highlights that symptoms of POTS features distinct alterations in catecholamine dynamics—such as elevated standing plasma norepinephrine and tonic sympathetic adrenergic (adrenomedullary) activation driving symptoms like tachycardia and surges. Because COMT is the primary enzyme responsible for clearing and inactivating circulating catecholamines (like norepinephrine and epinephrine) and dopamine by transferring a methyl group from SAMe, any bottleneck in COMT activity or a lack of its required cofactors (like magnesium and clean/active methyl donors*) can impair the efficient breakdown of these compounds.

*Methionine (via SAMe) and methyl-folate (5-MTHF) can donate a methyl group but folic acid and homocysteine do not have a methyl group to donate. Homocysteine is a methyl acceptor and folic acid is a synthetic chemical that needs multiple enzymatic steps before it becomes 5-MTHF.

When catecholamine clearance slows down due to reduced methylation capacity or genetic variations (like the Met/Met genotype of COMT), those active signaling molecules linger longer in the circulation and synaptic clefts, directly contributing to hyperadrenergic surges, autonomic friction, and the characteristic rapid heart rate upon standing common to POTS or other autonomic dysfunction.

Self-Care Summary for COMT Support

Anticipatory Regulation (Allostasis): The body does not just react to stress after it happens; it prepares in advance based on habits, environment, or expectations. Recognizing this allows us to intentionally use calming routines (like pre-effort pacing or grounding) to temper anticipatory stress responses. (Goldstein and Eisenhofer, 2026) “I think I can do this as long as I take it slow and rest whenever I need to AND laying down briefly IS the quickest way to help my body restore circulation.”

The “Gearing Down” Role of Storage Leakage: A large portion of catecholamine turnover under resting conditions comes from a natural, slow “leak” of neurotransmitters out of storage vesicles rather than firing off active signals. (Goldstein and Eisenhofer, 2026) This clever baseline mechanism allows our nervous system to sustain its capacity for longer periods of daily stress without burning out its synthesis engine.

Different Systems for Different Demands: Our bodies utilize distinct systems depending on the type of stressor: Sympathetic Noradrenergic (SNS): Manages routine physical adjustments of daily life, such as standing up (orthostasis) or moderate exercise. Sympathetic Adrenergic / Adrenomedullary (SAS): Manages global, heavy-duty threats, intense metabolic demand, or acute emotional distress using epinephrine. (Goldstein and Eisenhofer, 2026)

The Posture and Movement Connection: Transitioning to upright posture (orthostasis) and dynamic exercise naturally triggers the SNS to maintain blood pressure and circulation, which is why gentle, consistent movement is a key physiological stabilizer. (Goldstein and Eisenhofer, 2026) Depending on severity of symptoms, it can help to do some stretches and repetitive movement while still laying down, and then sit up and do some more in the sitting position … and then stand up.

The Gut-Brain and Local Context: Splanchnic organs (the gut and mesenteric tissues) handle a massive amount of peripheral dopamine production and metabolism, underscoring how deeply gut function and local autocrine-paracrine signals intertwine with overall homeostasis. (Goldstein and Eisenhofer, 2026) Gut dysbiosis and/or a stressed-out gut is not helping. A calm mind helps calm the gut. Vagal nerve activities and breathing exercises may be helpful; resistant starches and zinc; probiotics or live culture fermented foods if not histamine sensitive; and other gut healing strategies are worth pursuing, but that is a different series of topics. See my pages on jenniferdepew.com about Butyrate and Resistant Starches or check my archives here for ‘resistant starches’, ‘gut dysbiosis’, Bifidobacterium, Akkermansia muciniphila, and/or Lactobacillus subtilis.



Eating a variety of foods is an important part of health-care and self-care. The evergreen sprig on the plates, is likely the herb rosemary which is a phytonutrient rich herb (Ghasemzadeh Rahbardar and Hosseinzadeh, 2020 ) that is typically sold as a dry herb but can also be grown as a kitchen herb. Add it near the end of cooking a stew or entree to preserve flavor and phytonutrients. The fresh herb could be eaten as a garnish in small amounts (not that whole sprig for one person) Photo by Jed Owen on Unsplash

Looking Ahead to Gear 3 & Gear 4

At the bottom of Gear 2, we are left with homocysteine. The cell now stands at a major biological crossroad with two choices:

Divert to Gear 3 (Transsulfuration): Send homocysteine down to produce glutathione, taurine, and sulfate for detoxification. Divert to Gear 4 (Salvage / Choline): Use betaine/choline to bypass the Folate Cycle and recycle homocysteine straight back into methionine.

Disclaimer: This information is being provided for educational purposes within the guidelines of Fair Use and is not intended to provide individual health care guidance. Google Gemini AI and Microsoft Copilot AI assisted with the research synthesis, structural editing, and formatting of this post.

References

Dankner R, Chetrit A, Lubin F, Sela BA. Life-style habits and homocysteine levels in an elderly population. Aging Clin Exp Res. 2004 Dec;16(6):437-42. doi: 10.1007/BF03327398. PMID: 15739593. https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/15739593/.

Dickinson D, Elvevåg B. Genes, cognition and brain through a COMT lens. Neuroscience. 2009 Nov 24;164(1):72-87. doi: 10.1016/j.neuroscience.2009.05.014. Epub 2009 May 13. PMID: 19446012; PMCID: PMC2760675. https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC2760675/.

Ghasemzadeh Rahbardar M, Hosseinzadeh H. Therapeutic effects of rosemary (Rosmarinus officinalis L.) and its active constituents on nervous system disorders. Iran J Basic Med Sci. 2020 Sep;23(9):1100-1112. doi: 10.22038/ijbms.2020.45269.10541. PMID: 32963731; PMCID: PMC7491497. https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC7491497/

Goldstein DS, Eisenhofer G. Catecholamine metabolism revisited: from neurochemistry to integrative physiology and pathophysiology. Physiol Rev. 2026 Oct 1;106(4):2521-2578. doi: 10.1152/physrev.00005.2026. Epub 2026 Jun 26. PMID: 42359916; PMCID: PMC13401249. https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC13401249/pdf/nihms-2191758.pdf.

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