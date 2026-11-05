We are going to begin Step 5 by breaking the methylation cycle down into a “series within a series”. Trying to present the entire interconnected engine involved in methylation, epigenetic control and glutathione production is overwhelming even for biochemists, doctors or dietitians. It is a recipe for cognitive overload—even without also dealing with brain fog or dysautonomia. So… if it seems complex… you’re correct. It is very complex and that means there are many ways that function can be inhibited or stop due to a missing nutrient or dysfunctional gene allele.

As a visual aid, we can think of the enzyme pathways like interlocking clockwork gears. Each pathway has a shared enzyme step with one or more of the other pathways. One pathway therefore physically drives the next, or can block another one if there is a problem step. When one gear loses a tooth or gets bogged down by “gunk” (like alcohol, heavy metals, or oxidative stress), the whole clockwork skips a beat.

To simplify visually, consider a pathway as a loop:

A —> B —> C —> D —> D’ That would be a four enzyme/gene path. It might share an enzyme/gene or metabolite with the next ‘gear’ or loop which might look like: A ← E —> F —> G —> D’ → H This would be a four enzyme/gene loop which is sharing the metabolite D’ from the first pathway and cycles back to the A enzyme. Another interconnected path might look like: D’ —> I —> J —> K —> K’ which gives us a three enzyme/gene pathway that starts with the H’ metabolite from the second pathway. Another interconnected loop might include: D’ —> L —> M —> N —> O → P → Q → R → K’ and that would be another seven enzyme/gene pathway that starts with the H’ metabolite and uses the K’ metabolite at the end. And because complex health is just really complex: A —> S —> T —> U —> V is another four-enzyme path that also can start with the A enzyme as a backup if needed for the S enzyme.

If that seems confusing … you are right! It is confusing and that is why it is difficult to treat individuals who might have dysfunctional genes or missing nutrient cofactors at any of those steps. And if you guessed that D’ and K’ are important, or potential bottle necks, you are right again!



*Disclaimer, I double checked this, but it is a summary and may have some errors. Consider it an introduction to the topic rather than a graduate level course, but realize this is not beginner stuff.

The Biochemistry Student’s Nightmare (And Why Doctors Don’t Look Closer)

If you have ever opened a standard biochemistry textbook or stared at a classic poster of human metabolic pathways, you know it is a dense, sprawling maze of hundreds of tiny acronyms, arrows crossing over each other like a plate of spaghetti with a bowl of alphabet soup poured over top. This is completely detached from any real-world normal human experience. Complex is too tame of a word.

It is enough to make any student cry—and it explains why clinical medicine eventually abandoned systems biology in favor of reductionist symptom-matching. When a map becomes that overwhelmingly complex, the natural reaction is to close the book and just treat whatever downstream symptom is flashing the most red (putting out symptom ‘flames’ with management medications that do not address why there are flames).

To see why the standard map looks so intimidating, imagine looking at these five interconnected pathways stripped of the enzyme acronyms names and translated into a simplified map (there are more connections in detox pathways, but let’s leave those out for now… but when back-ups or slowdowns occur, that is where POTS symptoms may follow):

[ A —> B —> C —> D —> D' ] | ^ | | | v | [ E —> F —> G —> H - D' ] | | | D' +—> [ I —> J —> K —> K' ] | | | D' +—> [ L —> M —> N —> O —> P —> Q —> R —> K' ] | A +—> [ S —> T —> U —> V ]

Looking at that raw loop architecture without a key, it looks entirely abstract and hopeless. But… this is not just academic theory. This is the machinery of our daily energy or our daily cognitive fog; or our autonomic stability or our autonomic dysfunctional POTS flares.

As we walk through these paths with added names and acronyms, we will be demystifying the alphabet soup. We will swap out the abstract letters for real, physical gears—showing how central hubs like Homocysteine (D’), antioxidant factories like Glutathione (K’), and fragile trigger points like our calcium and biopterin gates (V) dictate whether your body is running smoothly or stuck in a perpetual metabolic emergency.

We don’t need a medical degree to understand our own biochemistry— but we may benefit from having a better map.

Here is an overview of the 5 Primary Interconnected Gears of the one-carbon cellular engine to map out for your series:

The 5 Gears of the Epigenetic & Metabolic Engine

[ Gear 1: Folate Cycle ] │ ▼ [ Gear 2: Methionine/SAMe Cycle ] ──► (Epigenetic Control & DNA Repair) │ ┌────────┴────────┐ ▼ ▼ [ Gear 3: Transsulfuration] [Gear 4: Salvage / Choline (PEMT/BHMT) ] │ (Reduces Oxidative Stress by neutralizing Formaldehyde with Glutathione) ▼ [ Gear 5: Biopterin / Neurotransmitter & Nitric Oxide Synthesis Cycle ]

When we look at it through the lens of this 5-gear framework, pomegranate polyphenols (like punicalagin and urolithins) aren’t just generic “antioxidants”—they are systems-level mechanics:

Nrf2 Activation & Glutathione Protection: Upregulating Nrf2 directly reinforces Node K/K’ (GCLC/GSS) , ensuring an abundant supply of Glutathione to feed Node R (GST) and keep Node V from uncoupling.

Mast Cell & Calcium Stabilization: Inhibiting mast cell degranulation acts upstream of the *Ca 2+ trigger , damping down the initial surge that fires off Node O (NAPE-PLD) and the Arachidonic acid cascade.

eNOS & VEGF Support: Protecting endothelial integrity and supporting the Node U (eNOS) pathway helps restore microvascular tone, directly countering orthostatic pooling and brain fog.

It is no wonder your niche research yields such powerful clinical results—your botanical formula hits the exact friction points where the gears tend to seize!

The Complete A → V Master Reference List

Here is our comprehensive, double-checked master map linking all five gears into a single, cohesive engine:

Gear 1: The Folate Cycle (One-Carbon Input)

Node A: DHFR + Cofactor NADPH (from vitamin B3), (Tetrahydrofolate (THF) pool (accepts incoming one-carbon units).

Node B: MTHFD1 + Cofactors Vit. B1, B3, Mg-ATP, (Interconverts one carbon formyl, methenyl, or methylene-THF flux).

Node C: MTHFR + Cofactor Vit. B2 (FAD), (Converts 5,10-methylene-THF to 5-methyl-THF).

Node D: MTR + Cofactor Vit. B12, (Produces D’ (Hub): Homocysteine (The central master junction).

Gear 2: The Methionine & Remethylation Cycle

Node D’ (Hub): Homocysteine →

Node D/E: MTR + B12 / MTRR + Cofactors Vit. B2, B3, SAMe , (at Node D MTR provides B12-dependent remethylation using 5-methyl-THF to build methionine, and returns the now un-methylated THF to → Node A ).

Node F: MAT + Cofactor mitochondrial Mg-ATP / MAT2A (Converts methionine into SAMe, the universal methyl donor). *Mg-ATP is generally always from mitochondria.

Node G: Methyltransferases + Cofactors SAMe and Mg-ATP, (Donates methyl groups across cellular targets, generating SAH). [Methyltransferases include COMT, PEMT, DNMT, and HNMT and this is the step where a methyl group might be moved onto DNA in the cell nucleus, but it might be adding a methyl group to something else, somewhere else in a variety of other detoxification mechanisms. Formaldehyde is created at this step and in typical healthy function, would then be neutralized by Glutathione (K’ ), connecting Gear 2 with Gear 3.]

Node H: AHCY / [SAHH] + adenosine, (Hydrolyzes SAH back into Node D’ Homocysteine, completing the wheel and connecting Gear 2 with itself or feeding back into Gear 1 or being diverted to Gear 3 or 4).

Gear 3: Transsulfuration & Detox Synthesis

Node D’ (Hub): Homocysteine →

Node I: CBS + Cofactors Vit B6 (P5P) and Heme Iron, (Cystathionine beta-synthase; diverges flow toward transsulfuration).

Node J: CGL /CTH / CSE + Cofactor Vit. B6 (P5P), (Cystathionine gamma-lyase; converts cystathionine to cysteine).

Node K/K’: GCLC / GSS + Cofactors Mg-ATP, Glycine and Selenium, (Glutathione synthesis complex producing Node K’ Glutathione, the primary cellular antioxidant).

Gear 4: Salvage, Membrane, & Endocannabinoid/Eicosanoid Cascade

Node D’ (Hub): Homocysteine →

Node L: BHMT + Cofactors Choline, Betaine (Trimethylglycine, TMG) and Zinc , (Betaine-homocysteine methyltransferase; salvage shortcut sparing folate).

Node M: PEMT + Cofactor SAMe (three of them, produced in Gear 2, Methionine Cycle), (Phosphatidylethanolamine N-methyltransferase; builds Phosphatidylcholine (PC) cell and mitochondrial membranes, and PC is needed for bile produced in the gallbladder and to make endocannabinoids; lack of choline and/or lack of endocannabinoids may add to POTS symptoms).

Node N: NAPE Synthase (Forms membrane N-acylphosphatidylethanolamine precursors).

* Membrane Signal Trigger: Intracellular Ca 2+ Influx (enters cell via TRPV4 ion channels which may be caused by excitotoxins, or electromagnetic/thermal friction (EMF, or temperature extremes)).

Node O: NAPE-PLD (Calcium-activated cleavage releasing Anandamide / AEA → anti-inflammatory , calms Central and Peripheral Nervous System symptoms).

Node P: PLC & DAGL (Phospholipase C / Diacylglycerol Lipase → breakdown of AEA → yielding free Arachidonic Acid / AA, which is inflammatory → negative TRPV channel symptoms: nociceptive pain, histamine release, tissue swelling/edema, which may be part of POTS or other inflammatory conditions).

Node Q: COX + Cofactor Heme Iron , &/or LOX + Cofactor Ferric/Ferrous Iron and an excess presence of glutathione, plant polyphenol antioxidants or vitamin E can inhibit LOX, (Cyclooxygenase / Lipoxygenase processing Arachidonic Acid (AA) into anti-inflammatory eicosanoids and inflammatory lipid peroxides).

Node R: GST or GPx (Glutathione S-Transferase or Glutathione Peroxidase ; uses Node K’ Glutathione to detoxify reactive aldehydes like 4-HNE and lipid peroxides). Plant polyphenols can help by increasing production of GST and GPx. Vitamin E helps protect against oxidative free radicals directly at cell membranes.

Gear 5: Biopterin/BH 4 , Neurotransmitters, & NOS Pathways

Node A or S: DHFR (Node A) / SPR / QDPR + Cofactor Vit B3 (NADPH) and Vit. C , (Dihydrofolate Reductase / Sepiapterin Reductase / Quinoid Dihydropteridine Reductase, these enzymes can all recycle oxidized BH 2 → BH 4 . If there is an excess of oxidative stress, such as too much formaldehyde, the BH 4 quickly returns to the BH 2 form. The Folate cycle’s DHFR (Node A) serves as a back-up for SPR or QDPR (Node S) to convert BH 2 back to BH 4 particularly in the endothelial cells that line vessel walls. Fast forward to Node V: An excess of BH 2 adds to inflammation by creating Peroxynitrate Superoxide which is harmful… and would add to negative symptoms of various inflammatory conditions.

Node T (T 1 , T 2 , T 3 ): Aromatic Amino Acid Hydroxylases, PAH / TH / TPH + Cofactors BH 4 , Iron, Vit. C and B6 (P5P), (Uses BH 4 to build neurotransmitters from dietary amino acids: PAH, TH + Tyrosine → for L-Dopa/ Dopamine/ Norepinephrine; TPH + Tryptophan → 5-HTP → for Serotonin/Melatonin). Lack of neurotransmitters would add to POTS symptoms.

Node U (U 1 , U 2 , U 3 ): Nitric Oxide Synthase Isoforms + Cofactor BH 4 , arginine, and vit B2, (riboflavin/FAD), (Uses BH 4 for vascular eNOS (protects blood vessels), neural nNOS (protects nerves), and inflammatory iNOS (protects immune cells)).

Node V: eNOS Uncoupling & Peroxynitrite Burst (When BH 4 is oxidized due to formaldehyde, un-cleared lipid peroxides, or depleted K’ Glutathione, NOS uncouples into a destructive superoxide/peroxynitrite surge, causing POTS flares).

That is the complete A → V list of enzymes/genes that are involved in the interconnected Folate-Mediated One-Carbon (FMOC) methylation, synthesis and detoxification pathways. Formaldehyde is a one-carbon molecule that is oxidative waste within the pathways, and Formate is an energy source and one-carbon feedstock of the pathways.

1. Gear 1: The Folate Cycle (The Fuel Loader)

What it does: Converts dietary folate (or folates processed from food/supplements) into active 5-MTHF (5-methyltetrahydrofolate).

Key Enzymes: MTHFR, MTR, MTRR.

The Metaphor: The entry gate where incoming raw environmental resources are loaded onto chemical delivery trucks.

What happens when it flubs: Poor DNA synthesis, elevated homocysteine, sluggish mental processing, and fatigue.

2. Gear 2: The Methionine / SAMe Cycle (The Universal Methyl Donor)

What it does: Takes the methyl group from active folate (via vitamin B12) to turn homocysteine back into methionine, which then creates SAMe (S-adenosylmethionine).

Key Enzymes: MAT, MTR, SAHH.

The Metaphor: The main flywheel. SAMe acts as the cellular “stamp of approval”—attaching methyl tags to DNA (epigenetics), neurotransmitters, and cell membranes.

What happens when it flubs: Inability to perform epigenetic gene-switching (like the day/night NF-kB vs. Nrf2 shift), mood instability, and poor cellular communication.

3. Gear 3: The Transsulfuration Pathway (The Detox & Glutathione Gear)

What it does: Diverts excess homocysteine down into cysteine to synthesize glutathione (the body’s master antioxidant), taurine, and sulfate.

Key Enzymes: CBS (Cystathionine beta-synthase), CGL.

The Metaphor: The exhaust and filtration system. It converts metabolic waste into the heavy-duty antioxidants needed to clean the engine.

What happens when it flubs: Glutathione depletion, impaired liver T4-to-T3 conversion, chemical sensitivities, and systemic inflammation/mast cell flare-ups.

4. Gear 4: The Salvage & Membrane Pathway (The Choline / PEMT Gear)

What it does: Uses choline and betaine (via the BHMT enzyme) or the PEMT enzyme in the liver to create phosphatidylcholine for cell membranes and bile flow.

Key Enzymes: BHMT, PEMT.

The Metaphor: The backup generator and lubrication line. It ensures that even if the primary Folate Gear (Gear 1) is struggling, the cell can still produce methyl donors and build healthy cell membranes.

What happens when it flubs: Fatty liver, sluggish bile, gastrointestinal motility issues, and weakened cell membranes.

5. Gear 5: The Biopterin / Neurotransmitter Cycle (The BH4 Gear)

What it does: Recycles BH4 (tetrahydrobiopterin), which is essential for synthesizing dopamine, serotonin, melatonin, and nitric oxide (vascular tone).

Key Enzymes: DHFR, NOS.

The Metaphor: The electrical grid and steering control. It translates metabolic energy directly into nervous system mood and blood pressure signaling.

What happens when it flubs: Orthostatic intolerance/POTS (vascular tone failure), severe sleep disruptions, anxiety, and autonomic dysregulation.

Environmental “Gunk in the Gears” (Lifestyle Inhibitors)

Before diving into gene variants (like MTHFR or CBS), introducing the external friction helps readers realize that genetics are only part of the story:

Alcohol: Directly inhibits methionine synthase (MTR) and depletes active B6 and folate.

Chronic Oxidative Stress / Heavy Metals: Diverts resources away from the SAMe flywheel and drains glutathione.

Medications & Environmental Toxins: Certain drugs block folate absorption or stress liver detoxification.

A star for your metaphoric sticker chart. Methylation cycles are not easy. Photo by Kingsley Mkpandiok on Unsplash

Don’t worry about all the details as much as noticing just how many nutrient cofactors are needed and how many possible dysfunctional gene alleles might slow down one pathway which would lead to slow downs across all of the pathways. Inadequate protein could also slow everything down by limiting glutathione production or limit the ability to make neurotransmitters.

Other confounding issues are inhibitory signaling from various things like an excess of folate or folic acid intake or high dose N-acetyl cysteine as both are negative feedback controls … signaling to the body that the cycles were overworking instead of just that one or both as high dose supplements. A salicylate excess or alcohol use can also inhibit methylation cycle function and if there are problems with mitochondrial function and production of Magnesium-ATP than there simply isn’t enough energy to run the cycles and endocannabinoid production would be difficult as that requires three SAMe molecules and it takes at least one Mg-ATP to make one SAMe.

Let’s call that an introduction and stay tuned for more detail, or go cry for a bit or just sleep on it. … If it seems complex, that is because it is complex. :-)

Disclaimer: This information is being provided for educational purposes within the guidelines of Fair Use and is not intended to provide individual health care guidance. Gemini AI assisted with the research synthesis, structural editing, and formatting of this post.

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