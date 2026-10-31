deNutrients - News to Use

deNutrients - News to Use

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CST4U
6h

I don't think I have what you are describing. However, I have a Bipap machine as I have Central Sleep Apnea. I sometimes wake up with a feeling of not getting enough oxigen. I try to breath through machine but it is not enough. I eventually take the Bipap off and finally breath and leave it off the rest of the night. do you have a suggestion to tell my primary. I tried to tell her and it wasn't resgistering with her. Not sure what it is and hard to describe to her about it.

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