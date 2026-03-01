In an interview by Diary of a CEO the topic of dementia risk with AI use is the main topic being discussed and early in the video an alarming rate of dementia risk with SSRI use is mentioned. I have pointed out that psychiatric medication use was a risk factor for dementia with a possible pitstop first at Bipolar disorder or schizophrenia. The use of many medications causes depletion of critical nutrients needed for mitochondrial function and those are our energy producers which are needed for cognitive nerve flow.

The AI risk to cognition seems to be a laziness type of factor, doing less thinking leads to less thinking skill, meaning that how you use an AI tool may be critical, but total EMF exposure might be part of the risk involved. People who use devices a lot are going to be exposed to more EMF than someone who isn't sitting near or carrying an EMF device many hours of the day. The bright blue light in evening hours is also likely a risk factor so wearing blue light blocking glasses might help.

The video mentions a study that was based on participants being asked to write an essay with ChatGPT, or with just a Google search engine, or with no additional digital aids and shockingly, the AI essay writers didn't feel like it was their own work.

GIGO applies, Garbage In, Garbage Out.

Human creativity is the director of where the AI may go depending on its programmed limits. Some AI I have worked with are more leashed to Wikipedia type sources and therefore “creativity” is in a former cage than a search engine or AI that has fewer limits.

Using the AI to stretch your knowledge base and to play word games might also lead to more cognitive strength rather than less. Learning a second language or other skill has been linked to retaining cognitive function. *I didn't watch all of this video.

We have arrived at the game section of this post.

Pop quiz, name words of internal personality characteristics that are associated with having greater authority, for the following letters: E. G. L. D. C.. There are a variety of possible answers for each letter.

“Use it or lose it” is a phrase associated with improved function in many areas of life.

Then I will give you a gold star for your sticker chart, or a fossilized crinoid, a sea lily type of animal related to sea urchins but looks like a branching plant. The segments fossilize into what are known as star stones.

Addition — critical thought may be helpful practice for retaining critical thinking function.

