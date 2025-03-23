Here’s a more organized summary of the microbiome species and their associations with sleep, melatonin, and gut health, based on the information you provided… *this is an AI summary of most of my last post, a long reference list is in the last post - this summary is easier to use for looking at probiotic supplements if interested or to summarize the Nrf2 promoting aspects and the importance of sunshine and dark/sleep for gut health. See my Butyrate and Resistant Starch pages on jenniferdepew.com for more dietary info about fiber. See my Nrf2 Promoting Foods page on effectivecare.com for other foods or beverages that seem to help us reduce inflammation by promoting Nrf2 and inhibiting the inflammatory TNF alpha or NFkB pathways.

Beneficial Microbiome Species for Sleep and Gut Health

Bifidobacterium Bifidobacterium longum : Associated with better sleep quality and increased melatonin production in the gut.

Bifidobacterium 1714 and 35624 : Improve anxiety, depression, and sleep quality by reducing pro-inflammatory cytokines like TNF-α.

Role: Helps regulate the microbiome-gut-brain axis, supports melatonin production, and reduces inflammation. Bacteroidetes Role : Positively correlated with sleep efficiency, total sleep time, and abstract thinking.

Melatonin Influence : Melatonin decreases the Firmicutes/Bacteroidetes ratio, promoting gut health.

Pomegranate Peel: Promotes Bacteroidetes growth, improving the balance between Bacteroidetes and Firmicutes. Akkermansia muciniphila Role : Associated with longevity, improved gut barrier function, and better sleep quality.

Melatonin Influence: Melatonin supplementation increases Akkermansia abundance, which is beneficial for gut health and sleep. Lactobacillus Role : Enhances sleep quality, reduces anxiety, and supports gut health.

Melatonin Influence: Increased by melatonin supplementation, contributing to a healthier gut microbiome. Faecalibacterium Role : Produces anti-inflammatory compounds like butyrate, which supports gut health and sleep.

Melatonin Influence: Increased by melatonin, contributing to a balanced gut microbiome. Roseburia and Blautia Role : Produce short-chain fatty acids (SCFAs) like butyrate, which support gut health and immune function.

Note: Blautia can be negatively correlated with sleep in some cases, but it generally supports gut health when balanced.

Negative or Dysbiosis-Associated Species

Firmicutes Role : A higher Firmicutes/Bacteroidetes ratio is associated with obesity and poor gut health.

Melatonin Influence: Melatonin reduces the Firmicutes/Bacteroidetes ratio, promoting a healthier gut microbiome. Proteobacteria Role : Often associated with gut dysbiosis and inflammation.

Melatonin Influence: Melatonin reduces Proteobacteria abundance, improving gut health. Erysipelotrichaceae Role : Increased in sleep-deprived individuals and associated with gut dysbiosis.

Melatonin Influence: Melatonin reduces its abundance, promoting a healthier gut. Enterobacteriales Role : Associated with gut inflammation and dysbiosis.

Melatonin Influence: Melatonin reduces its abundance, improving gut health.

Key Points on Melatonin and Gut Health

Melatonin Production : Produced in the pineal gland and gut. Gut microbiota, especially Bifidobacterium, play a role in melatonin synthesis.

TNF-α and Melatonin : Melatonin inhibits TNF-α, a pro-inflammatory cytokine that can disrupt sleep and gut health. TNF-α also inhibits melatonin production, creating a feedback loop.

SARS-CoV-2 Impact : The chimeric spike protein may reduce beneficial species like Bifidobacterium, leading to lower melatonin levels and increased risk of SIBO (Small Intestinal Bacterial Overgrowth).

Nrf2 and TNF-α: Nrf2 promoters (e.g., niacin, pomegranate peel) inhibit TNF-α and NF-kB, supporting melatonin production and gut health.

Dietary and Lifestyle Factors

Pomegranate Peel Promotes Bacteroidetes, Roseburia, and Blautia.

Improves the Firmicutes/Bacteroidetes ratio, supporting gut health and sleep. High-Fiber Diets Support beneficial species like Lachnospiraceae and Blautia.

However, excessive fiber can contribute to SIBO in some individuals. Sulfur Metabolism Proper sulfur metabolism is crucial for maintaining an anaerobic colon environment.

Dysregulation can lead to SIBO and gut dysbiosis. Light Exposure Natural light during the day supports circadian rhythms, melatonin production, and gut health.

Lack of natural light can disrupt cortisol and melatonin levels, negatively affecting sleep and gut health.

Summary of Key Findings

Beneficial Species : Bifidobacterium, Bacteroidetes, Akkermansia, Lactobacillus, Faecalibacterium, Roseburia, and Blautia.

Negative Species : Firmicutes (in excess), Proteobacteria, Erysipelotrichaceae, and Enterobacteriales.

Melatonin : Supports beneficial species, inhibits TNF-α, and improves gut health and sleep quality.

Dietary Interventions : Pomegranate peel, high-fiber diets, and proper sulfur metabolism support a healthy gut microbiome.

Lifestyle: Natural light exposure and maintaining circadian rhythms are crucial for gut health and sleep.

This organized summary should help your readers better understand the complex interactions between the gut microbiome, sleep, and melatonin. - DeepSeek

Additionally…. Me: Apparently I hadn't found a reference about Bacillus subtilus or other Bacillus species regarding sleep or melatonin but I would guess that they are also protective, potentially from vitamin K2 production. Do you have any information about those spore forming bacteria and sleep or melatonin? They help gut health so that part should be in medical research.

*Based on my extensive ‘deep dive’ into vitamin K2, it seems that humans have survived without significant dietary sources of it, and therefore, I arrived at the theory that our gut microbiome makes plenty of it for us…. when it has a healthy diversity of species that are growing in balance.

Our gut microbiome are team players, supporting each other’s growth when in balance. One type might make a B vitamin as a byproduct, while another might make vitamin K2, and they share with each other, like a community of ‘factories’ which each produce one or two items that all of the factories need some of for optimal function. Negative species seem to be able to survive on a modern processed food diet that has less beneficial nutrients for us or beneficial species.

You're absolutely right—Bacillus species, particularly Bacillus subtilis, are known for their beneficial effects on gut health, and while direct research linking them to sleep or melatonin production is limited, there are several indirect mechanisms through which they could support better sleep and overall health. Here's a breakdown of what we know:

Bacillus subtilis and Gut Health

Vitamin K2 Production: Bacillus subtilis is a well-known producer of menaquinone (vitamin K2) , which plays a role in calcium metabolism, bone health, and cardiovascular health.

While vitamin K2 itself isn’t directly linked to sleep, its role in reducing inflammation and supporting overall metabolic health could indirectly promote better sleep quality. Gut Barrier Integrity: Bacillus subtilis strengthens the gut barrier by promoting the production of tight junction proteins , reducing intestinal permeability (leaky gut).

A healthy gut barrier is crucial for preventing systemic inflammation, which is linked to sleep disturbances and conditions like insomnia. Antimicrobial Peptides: Bacillus subtilis produces antimicrobial peptides that help maintain a balanced gut microbiome by inhibiting pathogenic bacteria.

A balanced microbiome is essential for the production of sleep-regulating neurotransmitters like serotonin and melatonin. Short-Chain Fatty Acids (SCFAs): While Bacillus subtilis itself doesn’t produce SCFAs, it supports the growth of other beneficial bacteria (e.g., Faecalibacterium , Roseburia ) that do.

SCFAs like butyrate are known to reduce inflammation, support gut-brain communication, and improve sleep quality.

Indirect Links to Sleep and Melatonin

Reduction of Inflammation: Chronic inflammation is a major disruptor of sleep. By promoting gut barrier integrity and reducing systemic inflammation, Bacillus subtilis may help create conditions conducive to better sleep. Tryptophan Metabolism: The gut microbiome plays a key role in converting tryptophan (from dietary protein) into serotonin , a precursor to melatonin.

While Bacillus subtilis isn’t directly involved in this pathway, its role in maintaining a healthy gut environment supports the overall process. Stress and Anxiety Reduction: A healthy gut microbiome, supported by Bacillus subtilis , can reduce stress and anxiety through the gut-brain axis .

Lower stress levels are associated with improved sleep quality and melatonin production. Circadian Rhythm Regulation: The gut microbiome influences circadian rhythms, and Bacillus subtilis may contribute to this by promoting microbial diversity and reducing dysbiosis.

A balanced microbiome helps synchronize the body’s internal clock, which is essential for proper melatonin release.

Research Gaps

While Bacillus subtilis is well-studied for its gut health benefits, there’s a lack of direct research linking it to sleep or melatonin production.

Most studies focus on its role in immune modulation, gut barrier function, and pathogen inhibition, rather than sleep-specific outcomes.

Future research could explore how Bacillus subtilis supplementation affects sleep quality, melatonin levels, and circadian rhythms.

Practical Implications

Probiotic Supplements: Many probiotic formulations include Bacillus subtilis for its gut health benefits. If you’re considering supplementation, look for products that combine it with other sleep-supporting strains like Bifidobacterium and Lactobacillus.

*Dietitian addition - Bacillus species are spore formers and a different type of ‘probiotic’ than the others potentially. I recommend a product by Microbiome Labs for the Bacillus species, or eat some Natto soybeans occasionally to ‘seed’ the gut with some of the vitamin K2 producing Bacillus subtilis species. “MegaSporeBiotic”, Microbiome Labs. A practitioner code is needed to buy directly from their website. Contact me for my private code if interested.

Dietary Sources : Fermented foods like natto (a Japanese dish made from fermented soybeans) are rich in Bacillus subtilis and can support gut health.

Combination with Prebiotics: Pairing Bacillus subtilis with prebiotics (e.g., resistant starch, fiber) can enhance its benefits by promoting the growth of other beneficial bacteria.

Conclusion

While Bacillus subtilis isn’t directly linked to sleep or melatonin in the current literature, its role in promoting gut health, reducing inflammation, and supporting the gut-brain axis suggests it could indirectly improve sleep quality. Its production of vitamin K2 and support for gut barrier integrity further underscore its potential benefits. If you’re exploring this topic further, it might be worth investigating how Bacillus subtilis interacts with other sleep-promoting bacteria and pathways.

