Aflatoxin increase in the peanut production was mentioned as there was a wet growing season, so peanut butter may increase in price and decrease in availability. More peanuts are being used to make peanut oil as well

Vegetable oil is increasing in price because more is being used to make biofuel. Also sunflower oil had largely been produced in the Ukraine region and that is no longer being produced at international food supply levels.

Wheat for pasta is lower protein content (glyphosate!) so more wheat is needed for the same pasta.

Tomatoes are mainly grown in California and water restrictions for farmers have led to farmers drastically reducing the acreage of tomatoes they are planting, so all canned tomato products are decreasing in availability.

Powdered dry milk, oats, rice, coffee, butter and canned beans and fish are also mentioned in the video below.

Butter will freeze well in its original wrapping placed in a freezer Ziploc. Farmers can earn more money by selling the high fat cream to ice cream type producers rather than for butter production. Butter stores long-term well in a freezer and therefore can be stocked up when lower in price.

Canned beans and fish have high production costs and labor shortages were mentioned. Tuna, sardines, salmon and canned beans are ready to eat high protein foods and therefore good for emergency needs. Rotate stock and eat some of your pantry items regularly to keep the expiration dates from getting too old. Histamine issues increase as food gets older but generally canned goods that are not dented or bulging and were in cool storage will remain safe for a few years.

Coffee has a limited growing region and weather has affected supplies.

Rice is less available because I did reduced export if a few types to preserve their national food supply and India has been a major exporter.

Glass or food grade plastic buckets in cool dry storage will help preserve pantry staple items.

If you like tomatoes consider playing a garden this summer and canning some of your own.

And remember to be grateful for farmers as it is a hard job with a low profit and a lot of hope for good weather.

11 Foods Quietly Disappearing From Stores, YouTube channel: Secret Prepper

Peanut butter, Sunflower oil and other vegetable oils, Pasta, Oats, Rice, Powdered Milk, Butter, Canned Tomatoes, Beans and Fish, Coffee.

The video stresses this is not about panic buying but instead shifting to buying 10 cans of staples each shopping trip while also using some of your back stock. Slowly build up a “Hedge Fund” of foods that last a while and use some of the supply regularly so your family is used to it and it isn't just a box of emergency food getting too old and needing to be discarded and replaced all at once.

If you really don't like or can't tolerate a food, then creatively figure out what foods you do it that store well and stock up a bit extra of those foods.

Moisture absorbing packets within a food grade bucket will help preserve oats, dry pasta, or dry beans or rice for longer than the expiration date might suggest, but cool temperatures and dry conditions are essential to prevent mold.

Spring time is a good time to plan a home garden. Learn what your local growing conditions support naturally for best results and consider sunlight. Some crops like leafy greens might grow with less sunshine than fruiting crops like tomatoes which need a lot of sun.

Corn on the cob seems picturesque, but generally seems to need a large plot of it to pollinate well and thanking organic farmers for growing it for us may be better use of your time than adding a row to a small home garden.

To help reduce negative fungus in the soil, it might help to add a mulch of leaves from edible sumac as the ellagitannins are similar to pomegranate and support beneficial soil microbes while inhibiting negative fungal species.

