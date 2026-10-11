Shigella is a bacteria that can cause diarrhea illness in humans.

2026 Shigella Outbreak

— Key Facts and Public Health Concerns

In 2026, the U.S. is facing a significant resurgence of Shigella infections, driven by the rapid spread of extensively drug‑resistant (XDR) strains, with most cases now in adult men and no FDA‑approved oral treatments available theworlddata.com+2.

Current Situation

According to the CDC’s April 9, 2026 Morbidity and Mortality Weekly Report, XDR Shigella — resistant to ampicillin, azithromycin, ceftriaxone, ciprofloxacin, and trimethoprim‑sulfamethoxazole — rose from 0% of isolates in 2011 to 8.5% in 2023 CDC+1. This marks a dramatic shift from earlier outbreaks, which were mostly in children and caused by drug‑susceptible strains theworlddata.com.

*There is additional risk of the drug resistance change in the bacterial gene sequence to transfer/be shared with other bacteria in the person’s microbiome, leading to drug resistance in other species too.

“Shigella species are highly infectious gram-negative bacteria that cause acute diarrheal illness and spread easily from person to person through fecal-oral transmission or sexual contact, or through contaminated food, water, or fomites. Infection can occur with as few as 10 organisms. Most infections resolve without requiring treatment with antimicrobial agents; however, antibiotics are indicated for severe illness or to reduce transmission in high risk settings (1). In the United States, shigellosis is a nationally notifiable disease. Extensively drug-resistant (XDR) Shigella (defined as Shigella species isolates that are resistant to ampicillin, azithromycin, ceftriaxone, ciprofloxacin, and trimethoprim sulfamethoxazole) is a public health concern because no Food and Drug Administration–approved oral antimicrobial agents are available, alternative oral treatment options are limited, and resistance genes can spread to other enteric bacteria.” Logan, et al., ‘Emergence of Extensively Drug-Resistant Shigellosis — United States, 2011–2023’, MMWR, 75(13), April 9, 2026, https://www.cdc.gov/mmwr/volumes/75/wr/pdfs/mm7513-H.pdf

Key Statistics (CDC, 2026) theworlddata.com+2

Annual U.S. shigellosis cases: ~450,000 (reported + unreported)

XDR proportion: 8.5% of isolates in 2023 (up from 0% in 2011–2015)

Most common species: S. sonnei (65.9%), S. flexneri (34.1%)

Patient profile: Median age 41 years; 86% male; ~46% HIV‑positive

Hospitalization: ~1 in 3 XDR patients admitted

Transmission: Fecal‑oral and sexual contact; as few as 10 organisms can cause infection

*Image from a social media post — Shigella infection is endemic problem among homosexual male populations:

2015 to 2020 there was observed to be a 15% increase in spread of Shigella between sex partners than other routes such as nursery, travel, or food sources. ( x.com/OlgaBazova )

Public Health Concerns re XDR Shigella

No FDA‑approved oral antibiotics for XDR Shigella CDC+1

High transmission potential in both community and high‑risk settings

Shift in demographics from children to adult men, especially in immunocompromised populations theworlddata.com+1

Limited treatment options increase risk of prolonged illness and spread Fox News

Prevention and Control of XDR Shigella

CDC recommendations include CDC+1:

Enhanced surveillance and timely reporting of XDR cases

Antimicrobial susceptibility testing for all Shigella isolates

Targeted prevention in high‑risk groups (e.g., HIV‑positive individuals, sexual contact networks)

Hygiene measures to interrupt fecal‑oral and sexual transmission

Bottom Line

While total case numbers may not have surged, the rise of XDR Shigella in 2026 is a major public health threat due to its drug resistance, changing patient profile, and lack of effective oral treatments. Public health agencies stress early detection, strict hygiene, and targeted interventions to curb spread theworlddata.com+3.

Better Line: Pomegranate peel

The more optimistic idea … Pomegranate peel would likely help as an antimicrobial against the Shigella and other negative species or cross infection with candida yeast, but also support beneficial species and restoration of a normal gut microbiome.

Pomegranate extract has also shown benefit as an anti-diarrheal aide, and specifically the ethyl acetate containing the punicalagin, corilagin and ellagic acid provided the anti-diarrheal benefits:

Anti-diarrheal Animal study, juice and a juice extract. (Souli, et al, 2015)

Pomegranate peel aqueous extract has anti-diarrheal potential. The extract was divided into separate fractions which were analyzed by HPLC/ESI-MS and it was found that only the ethyl acetate fraction containing punicalagin, corilagin and ellagic acid retained anti-diarrheal benefits. The n-butyl alcohol and residual fraction did not. (Zhao et al, 2018)

Antibiotics kill off all species or leave some drug-resistant strains leading to an ongoing dysbiosis and infectious risk and symptoms.

Pomegranate peel extract (hydro alcoholic method) has been found effective against Shigella and other intestinal bacterial strains in a study by Mousavi, et al., (2024). Stronger concentrations, higher ‘doses’ of the polyphenol rich pomegranate extract was needed for antibacterial efficacy:

“The MIC of pomegranate peel extract for Shigella dysentery, Escherichia coli, Klebsiella pneumoniae and Enterobacter aerogenes bacteria were 12.5%, 12.5%, 25% and 6.25%, respectively. Also, the MBC of pomegranate peel extract for Shigella dysentery, Escherichia coli, Klebsiella pneumonia and Enterobacter aerogenes bacteria were obtained 25%. The zone of inhibition for Shigella dysentery, Escherichia coli, Klebsiella pneumoniae and Enterobacter aerogenes bacteria was 18, 19, 16 and 22, respectively.” (Mousavi, et al., )

*All four are Gram‑negative, rod‑shaped bacteria belonging to the family Enterobacteriaceae and the order Enterobacterales. Shigella dysenteriae is similar to E. coli species.

Yersinia pestis (black plague, recent post) is also a gram-negative coccobacillus bacterial species. Pomegranate peel extract has shown efficacy against gram-negative bacteria. (Joshi, et al., 2019) *Gram-negative or positive refers to staining/dye differences in species. I forgot to mention that in the recent post:

While Y. pestis was not tested directly, these effects are mechanistically relevant because Y. pestis is also a Gram‑negative bacterium that uses quorum sensing and forms biofilms, and is susceptible to serum‑mediated lysis. (Joshi, et al., 2019)

Biofilm and Akkermansia muciniphila

Pendulum Probiotic company sells Akkermansia muciniphila in capsules and a prebiotic with pomegranate and green tea polyphenols. That would help establish a beneficial microbiome species which also helps reduce biofilm risk from species that form a protective mucus layer that they can ‘hide’ within. The Akkermansia species consumes the biofilm for its own food usage.

And it is a species that can convert pomegranate polyphenols into urolithin-A, which can enter the blood stream and cross the blood brain barrier to help reduce inflammation within the brain. More about pomegranate and Akkermansia:

Pomegranate peel/fruit, also support the beneficial Bifidobacterium species which the chimeric spike of the SARS-CoV-2 seems to deplete according to research by Sabine Hazan.

Gram-Positive bacteria: MRSA and S. aureus

Pomegranate peel is such a broad-spectrum anti-microbial that it also is effective against some gram-positive bacterial species including S. aureus and drug-resistant MRSA.

“Aqueous, ethanolic, and methanolic extracts of pomegranate peel were prepared and tested against Gram-positive and Gram negative bacteria, including clinical isolates, and Candida albicans. Antimicrobial activity was assessed using well diffusion, minimum inhibitory concentration (MIC), and minimum bactericidal concentration (MBC) methods. […] Notably, all extract types demonstrated antimicrobial activity against Candida albicans [yeast], with the methanolic extract being the most potent.” (Alnees, et al., 2023)

*Pomegranate peel is particularly effective against Candida albicans yeast because it directly inhibits some Candida protein: Anti-fungal phenol, ellagic acid inhibits an aspartic protease secreted by Candida albicans. (Polya, 2003, viewable at Corilagin)

Pomegranate peel has antiviral, antibacterial, antiparasitic, antihelminth, and antifungal benefits. Treatments are limited for fungal pathogens and more resistant strains are becoming a problem per a recent report by the World Health Organization. (WHO fungal, 2022) In a fresh produce application, PPE aqueous extract reduced quorum sensing activity by C. violaceum and was antimicrobial against Listeria monocytogenes, Salmonella Typhimurium, and Candida tropicalis at Minimum Inhibitory Concentrations (MIC) of 19–30 mg/mL, (Table 2), and at 25 mg/mL psychrophilic bacteria (1.12 Log CFU/100 g) and total coliforms (1.23 Log CFU/100 g) were reduced. The antioxidant capacity of the treated sprouts was also increased compared to control, around 138-200% more. (Figure 3). (Cruz-Valenzuela, et al, 2022)

The Real Bottom Line ….

the lack of antibacterial treatment for drug-resistant bacterial strains is largely a problem of the medical industry looking at drugs for the problem of “drug-resistance” instead of looking at nature for how nature handles bacteria.

Polyphenol dosing estimates calculated from measurements from a home kitchen experiment:

Disclaimer: This information is being provided for educational purposes within the guidelines of Fair Use and is not intended to provide individual health care guidance.

References

Alnees, M., et al., 2023, Antimicrobial activity of pomegranate peel extract against various type of microorganism, MedNEXT, https://staff.najah.edu/media/published_research/2024/09/09/23409-original-antimicrobialactivityofpomegranate.pdf.

‘Corilagin’, ScienceDirect.com, Available at: https://www.sciencedirect.com/topics/chemistry/corilagin.

Cruz-Valenzuela, M.R., Ayala-Soto, R.E., Ayala-Zavala, J.F., et al., 2022. ‘Pomegranate (Punica granatum L.) Peel Extracts as Antimicrobial and Antioxidant Additives Used in Alfalfa Sprouts’. Foods. Aug 26;11(17):2588. doi: 10.3390/foods11172588. PMID: 36076774; PMCID: PMC9455905. Available at: https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC9455905/.

Joshi C, Patel P, Kothari V. Anti-infective potential of hydroalcoholic extract of Punica granatum peel against gram-negative bacterial pathogens. F1000Res. 2019 Jan 18;8:70. doi: 10.12688/f1000research.17430.2. PMID: 30828441; PMCID: PMC6392158. https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC6392158/.

Logan, et al., ‘Emergence of Extensively Drug-Resistant Shigellosis — United States, 2011–2023’, MMWR, 75(13), April 9, 2026, https://www.cdc.gov/mmwr/volumes/75/wr/pdfs/mm7513-H.pdf.

Mousavi H, Mohammadzadeh E, Badri H, Najafi E, Mousavi Tekantapeh G, Nazari S. Investigating the Antibacterial Properties of the Hydroalcoholic Extract of Pomegranate Peel and Phenol on a Group of Intestinal Bacteria in Vitro. CMJA 2024; 13 (4) :65-73

URL: http://cmja.arakmu.ac.ir/article-1-970-en.html.

Polya, G.M., 2003. ‘Protein and Non-Protein Protease Inhibitors from Plants’, Editor(s): Atta-ur-Rahman, ‘Studies in Natural Products Chemistry’, Elsevier, 29(J):567-641, ISSN 1572-5995, ISBN 9780444515100, https://doi.org/10.1016/S1572-5995(03)80015-7. Available at: https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S1572599503800157. Viewable at (Corilagin)

Souli, A., Sebai, H., Rtibi, K., et al., 2015, ‘Inhibitory Effects of Two Varieties of Tunisian Pomegranate (Punica granatum L.) Extracts on Gastrointestinal Transit in Rat’. J Med Food. 18(9):1007–1012. doi:10.1089/jmf.2014.0110 Available at: https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC4580143/.

World Health Organization, (WHO), Ed. (2022) ‘WHO fungal priority pathogens list to guide research, development and public health action’, who.int, ISBN: 978-92-4-006024-1, Available at: https://www.who.int/publications-detail-redirect/9789240060241.

Zhao, S.S., Ma, D.X., Zhu, Y., et al., 2018. ‘Antidiarrheal effect of bioactivity-guided fractions and bioactive components of pomegranate (Punica granatum L.) peels’. Neurogastroenterol Motil. Jul;30(7):e13364. doi: 10.1111/nmo.13364. Epub 2018 May 2. Available at: https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pubmed/29717519.

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