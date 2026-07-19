More than one is a problem.

Little drops make an ocean. Baby steps start a journey.

Long term gain = Short term restraint.

A destination can set a path.

“Just do it!” Come on and do it! Do it!

Here is the place.

Now is the time.

Someone else could do great things with this, not just me.

Don’t just think; Do.

Possessions are things, not identity.

I am me. I am my daily actions and interactions. I am not my stuff.

Take care. Be aware. Brush your hair.

Letting go is okay.

I am not responsible for everything and everyone.

I am conquering clutter today.

I am aware of my problem with clutter and I want to change.

Clutter is a problem in my life.

Clutter in my life bothers me.

I am changing my hoarding habits every day.

“More than one is a problem.”

Hmmm. I’m still a work in progress. That was an old series of notes from over a decade ago. I will recycle the paper now »> Step one in being more clutter free.

Other notes:

Current special diets used for special need children is limited in that Retinoid Toxicity or Histamine Excess are not directly addressed.

GFCF (SF) = Gluten and Casein Free (and often needed too, Soy Free). This is a starting point for many special need diets as these three protein groups cause ‘Leaky Bowel Syndrome’ by making intestinal membranes more porous and whole proteins may enter the blood stream and add to allergy or autoimmune molecular mimicry diet sensitivities. This diet may increase use of corn flour and corn products and corn also contains a protein that adds to the more porous intestinal membranes. Gluten containing grains include: wheat, rye, barley, spelt, kamut, and oats (minimal; risk tends to be a few wheat plants in the oat field. ‘Gluten free oats’ may be available for sale). At the end of the post is a video comparing wheat flour brands and discussing label reading for brand, price, and artificial ingredients. Gluten Free Grains and Foods include: Rice (brown rice is high oxalate), wild rice, millet, quinoa, amaranth, buckwheat (high oxalate), teff, sorghum, tapioca, yucca/cassava, root vegetables (taro, sweet potato), chestnuts/flour, coconut/flour, and higher protein bean, nut and seed flours. Montana gluten free oats/flour mix. (montanaglutenfree.com) Thickeners/starches that are gluten free include: Agar, Arrowroot starch, Gelatin (*bovine protein, may be a glyphosate source), Guar gum, Kudzu powder, Sweet Rice Flour, Tapioca starch, Xanthan Gum ( xanthan gum is such a strong emulsifier, industrial strength uses, that I do not recommend it. Stronger commercial emulsifiers like carrageenan and xanthan gum can cause digestive symptoms because they may ‘emulsify’ the intestinal gut lining’s electrically charged surface proteins. Casein is one of the main proteins in dairy milk. Clarified ghee might be tolerated while butter, milk, buttermilk, Kefir, cream, sour cream, Cool Whip, cheese (all), and ice cream, sherbet and other frozen dairy products might be problems. Other ingredients on a Nutrition Label might include whey, galactose, casein or caseinate, lactose, lactalbumin, lactic acid, artificial butter flavor, also canned tuna. Goat milk products might be tolerable for some people who are otherwise sensitive to cow’s milk products. Soy products include: tofu, soy sauce, miso, tempeh, and products containing soy protein or “Texturized Vegetable Protein” (TVP). Low Salicylate = Many, many fruits and vegetable and the majority of herbs and spices and vinegars need to be avoided. Lab tests may be false negatives as the medical system looks for overt toxicity, “took too many aspirin”. Correcting underlying over-acidity within the body and increasing use of glycine can help the body to process/deactivate and remove salicylates more normally. When the body isn’t breaking down the dietary salicylates, negative symptoms can occur at below normal ‘safe’ levels. Grain Free = No grains (gluten and non-gluten). The diet is not necessarily low carbohydrate though. Root vegetables and monosaccharides are still used. Tapioca starch or tapioca pearls might be tolerated. Grains are removed to reduce seed coat proteins and/or more complex grain starches. This diet might help during initial recovery from Small Intestine Bacterial Overgrowth (SIBO). IgG = an allergy sensitivity diet. The foods that are restricted would be based on the individual’s allergy test results. Low Oxalates = particular types of produce have protective crystals which feel like little needles within your gut or bladder. Black beans, brown rice seed coat, dried blueberries, Cactus fruit/peel, kale, spinach, almond peels — and other foods. Oxalates tend to be found in the leaves, seed coat or peel. Blanched almonds or white rice may be tolerated or a few fresh blueberries versus a larger amount of dried ones. Lacinato kale (flatter type) has a little less than other types of kale. Bok choy and mustard greens have a lower amount of oxalates. Dark chocolate is an oxalate food. FODMAPS = Individually specific types of fiber are restricted and some might be tolerated while other types cause digestive bloating. This diet may be helpful during early stages of healing SIBO.

An Elimination Diet removes a variety of more typically problematic foods for a few weeks until symptoms improve. Then gradually one food or food group is added back while watching for symptom return. This list of Special diets might be started one at a time to watch for improvement and then the retrial of foods can identify which are the problem foods.

Elimination Diets typically remove gluten grains, dairy/casein, soy, corn, and eggs, as a starting point. Shellfish/fish, peanuts and tree nuts, and citrus are also common allergen foods. Chocolate and cane sugar, processed foods and artificial ingredients may also be removed.

My archives would have other posts on some of these special diets.

The problem with the typical special diets is that all of them do include ingredients that some people (like me) would still have negative symptoms from consuming. The Elimination Diet approach and a lot of patience and logging daily symptoms might achieve better results and peeling/seeding some produce items might be tolerated while the whole food remains a problem food.

May peace find you this restful Sunday.

Autoimmune molecular mimicry is the most restrictive as any tiny amount that leaks whole into the blood stream may trigger another load of autoimmune antibodies which take about six months to fade away again (with very restrictive avoidance of the trigger food and continuing the low gluten/casein/soy/corn diet to reduce proteins that cause a more porous intestinal membrane.

Beans that are ‘kidney bean’ shape are all of the same species, with different seed coat colors and patterns. They also contain lectin proteins that may add to a ‘leaky gut’ membrane. Safer bean choices include round green or black-eyed peas, aduki beans, moong dal and red or brown lentils, and garbanzo beans. My archives have a post on bean lectins.

Wheat flour comparison shopper video by Youtube channel BecomingaFarmGirl, highlights additives and price differences per ounce/pound in eight brands of basic All Purpose Flour. Brand investigation revealed that the eight brands more likely were from only four grain mills.

The difference in protein content is discussed. Higher protein/higher gluten flour is needed for yeast bread or pizza dough, while lower protein flours are helpful for delicate pastry flour.

AVOID “Bromated Flour” and commercial bakery products which are likely using bromated flour. Bromides compete with our body’s need for iodine and can add to hypothyroid risk.

BecomingaFarmGirl also reminds us that package deception may mean that the reliable recipe based on ‘one package’ of something may no longer owrk or might seem different in flavor because a 12 ounce package might look similar but be a 10 ounce package now. “Shrinkflation” is deceptive packaging designed to look the same but is a smaller amount of food now.

Spoiler — the employee-owned King Arthur and Bob’s Red Mill seemed the best in a bread loaf bakeoff and she points out that while the price is more expensive, it is still a lot less expensive to bake your own fresh bread rather than paying for fresh baked bakery bread whether a gourmet or commercial bakery.

Disclaimer: This information is being provided for educational purposes within the guidelines of Fair Use and is not intended to provide individual health care guidance.

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