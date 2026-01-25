Titanium dioxide is commonly used as a whitening agent in foods like boxed mashed potato flakes, or other ‘white’ foods, and may be used in cosmetic products and I’ve noticed it fairly commonly in supplement vitamin/mineral/herbal products sold in mainstream grocery or department stores, but less commonly in better brands of supplements. Like being your own patient advocate, always read the fine print when buying supplements, cosmetics and other soaps or lotions, and processed foods. Restaurant or salad bar foods that look gleaming bleached white might contain unwanted additives. If it looks like an advertisement more than mashed potatoes, it may be false advertising, disguised as ‘food’.

Can you tell which supplement is a purer source of vitamin B2, (riboflavin)? Clue… riboflavin is the B vitamin that will turn your urine bright yellow.

Riboflavin is a cofactor of the MTFR enzyme

Riboflavin, vitamin B2, has an important role to play as cofactor for the MTHFR enzyme of the methylation cycle step related to methyl folate. People with a MTHFR dysfunctional gene allele can benefit from taking a supplement of methyl folate (and avoid folic acid which needs to be methylated by the body to work as a methyl donor). The dysfunctional gene allele causes the cofactor side chain, the B2, to fall off, so taking a mega dose of vitamin B2, or 100 mg spaced out throughout the day, times 4 = 400 mg total, helps provide lots of extra cofactor B2 for the dysfunctional MTHFR gene allele to use in place. Like if a factory can only use a wrench once, then having plenty of wrenches on hand will keep the factory assembly line chugging along.

However, taking too high of a dose of folate (or folic acid) can be a natural inhibitor of the methylation cycle and mega-doses are likely a health negative. Only 400 micrograms of folate is recommended as a daily supplement, yet higher doses are commonly sold as supplements or recommended to pregnant women in hope of preventing Spina bifida, Cleft palate and other neural tube defects (NTDs). However, research shows mixed results from high dose folic acid supplementation. The woman with a risk of NTDs (history of it in an older baby) might be safer taking a lower dose of methyl folate and a larger dose of vitamin B2, however, there is likely not research on that topic (but I haven’t looked).

Negative Feedback as a natural control of methylation cycle function

A few steps along the interconnected cycle of enzymes that help us with detoxification and with mitochondrial function will inhibit the cycles, in a natural negative feedback effect …. a “Slow Down” too much is accumulating, so the production line must be over-working. Instead of the whole production line, the whole assembly line of methylation enzyme steps, a mega dose of folate (or N-acetyl cysteine (NAC)) will cause a slow down of the whole series. If the factory produces several different widgits, but there is a huge pile of Widgit C, then production of Widgit A and B will also be stopped due to the signaling from the enormous excess of Widgit C.

Back to the Titanium dioxide story

Before discarding a bottle of “migraine relief” riboflavin and herbal support for relief of migraine pain ($25.99 for 60 caplets) that I had purchased without using a magnifying glass to read first, I am sharing the story as an educational example. tip I learned from my sister… if there is tiny print and you don’t carry a magnifying glass with you, just take a cell phone photo and then look at the photo zoomed in closer to be able to read the fine print.

The MIGRALIEF, Original Patented Formula, by Akeso, contains among the “Other Ingredients:” titanium dioxide, polyethylene glycol , natural caramel color, and microfine wax, in addition to Powdered cellulose, grape seed extract, vegetable gum, hydroxypropyl methycellulose, stearic acid (vegetable stearine), sodium starch glycolate, silicon dioxide, and dextrates*, (*sugars).

If a product label says something like “…recommended by top headache doctors…” without naming a specific neurologist, then it is likely an advertising crutch/ploy/gimmick.

The patented blend “Triple Therapy with Puracol (C) and Proprietary Complex, includes

Riboflavin (Vitamin B-2) - 400 mg, 30,769% of the US % Daily Value (the recommended minimal amount to have in a daily diet);

Magnesium, (citrate and oxide) - 360 mg, 86% of the US% Daily Value;

Puracol Feverfew (whole leaf and extract) - 100 mg — no standard recommended intake exists for the herbal supplement.

These three ingredients have support in medical research for use as a prevention for migraine history, but titanium dioxide may accumulate as a heavy metal nano-particle, there is no real need for caramel color, and polyethylene glycol was discussed in a recent post in association with early onset dementia when used daily for extended time periods (in Colace as a stool softener, or Miralax).

The bottle does name the patent holder: “MigreLief is recommended by neurologists and headache specialists. Formulated by original patent holder, research chemist and clinical nutritionist Curt Hendrix.

“Recommended Use: Teens and adults take 1 caplet twice daily with food. Designed to provide ongoing benefits within a 90 day build up period. Continue daily use. For on-the-spot support, use MigreLief-Now as needed.”

“Caution: This product is not recommended during pregnancy and lactation. Consult with your healthcare professional before use. For children ages 2-12 use Children’s MigreLief.”

“NO wheat, corn, sugar, soy, dairy, yeast, or synthetic colors.

“*These statements have not been evaluated by the FDA. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any disease.”

Quality/Certified type symbols suggest/claim GF - Gluten Free, Vega/vegan, and GMP Certified.

The bottle does name a name… “MigreLief is recommended for twice daily use for extended periods of time, so titanium dioxide and polyethylene glycol might accumulate and add to a neurotoxic symptom profile. Buyer be wary. Read the fine print.

“GMP‑certified means a product was made in a facility that follows strict, internationally recognized “Good Manufacturing Practices” to ensure safety, quality, and consistency. It’s a quality‑control standard used for supplements, foods, cosmetics, and pharmaceuticals, and it signals that an independent auditor has verified the manufacturer’s processes.” (halalfoundation.org; usetorg.com; trustworksmfg.com) What’s Checked During GMP Certification “Facility design and cleanliness

Equipment maintenance

Raw material quality

Staff training and hygiene

Documentation and record‑keeping

Product testing and labeling

Handling of complaints and recalls” (trustworksmfg.com)

What are dextrates?

“Dextrates is a purified mixture of saccharides developed from the controlled enzymatic hydrolysis of starch.” (drugs.com)

That means the label falsely claimed “No Sugar” … when dextrates are a sugar substance, and the claims: “No Wheat or Corn” and “Gluten Free,” are probably, chemically true, but the dextrates might have been refined from wheat or corn starch.

The Polyethylene glycol in a product being recommended for twice daily use is likely a large negative for health. The other issue with the large tablet is the question of how well it dissolves in the digestive system. Powdered capsules in a cellulose or gelatin capsule are more likely to dissolve well and a glaring omission on a supplement bottle for “Certification” symbols is “USP” … not on the bottle.

“The dissolvability symbol used on supplements or medications is associated with the United States Pharmacopeia (USP), which outlines standards for dietary supplements. The USP provides guidelines for the disintegration and dissolution tests to ensure that supplements are effective in delivering their active ingredients. These tests are crucial for assessing the quality and bioavailability of dietary supplements, ensuring they dissolve properly in the body for effective absorption.” (uspbpep.com/usp29; quizlet.com/pharmacology flash cards)

The other glaring omission on the MigreLief product is lack of a Lot number or Expiration Date. I have no idea how old this bottle is, except I know I bought it over a year ago and just never discarded it until today’s mission to clean out my kitchen cupboard. ***Addition, I found the Lot #J3677 and Exp. Date (12/2026) stamped on the bottom of the bottle.

Who is Curt Hendrix?

“Long Life 911 | Curt Hendrix Long Life Health Report our expert medical researcher, chemist and clinical nutritionist Curt Hendrix, M.S., C.C.N., C.N.S. Learn how to protect yourself from the ravaging effects of illness, disease and aging.” “Curt Hendrix‬ - ‪Google Scholar‬ Curt Hendrix Chief Scientific Officer, Akeso Health Sciences, LLC Verified email at AkesoHealth.com ... Articles 1–20” *— list copied below. https://www.migrelief.com › about-us About Us - MigreLief: Akeso Health Sciences Co-founder and Chief Scientific Officer, Curt Hendrix, MS, CCN, CNS, has an unwavering commitment to help people with chronic health …

Returning to our initial quiz question… which supplement did you guess was a purer source of vitamin B2?

If you guessed the yellow-orange capsules, you are correct. I award you a Gold Star for your sticker chart (metaphorical or give yourself a bonus sticker on your own sticker chart).

Solgar gets a Gold Star on their sticker chart for clearly labeling the bottle of Vitamin B2, (Riboflavin), 100 MG, with the Lot number and Expiration date: Exp. 10/2028

100 mg vitamin B2 with minimal Other Ingredients. Cellulose capsule, and Magnesium stearate and silaca are anti-caking type of ingredients, if I remember correctly/based on memory.

“ Serving Size: 1 Vegetable Capsule”

“ Amount Per Serving: Vitamin B2 (riboflavin) - 100 mg - 7,692% of the U.S. % Daily Value.”

“ Other Ingredients: Vegetable Cellulose, Micro crystalline Cellulose, Vegetable Magnesium Stearate, Silica.”

“FREE OF: Gluten, Wheat, Dairy, Soy, Yeast, Sugar, Sodium, Artificial Flavor, Sweetener and Color.”

I do have a dysfunctional MTHFR gene allele and I use the Solgar brand 100 mg Vit. B2 product four times per day and occasionally take 3 or 4 capsules at once for acute migraine relief. … I also take higher than normal amounts of the other B vitamins except I only take a microgram amount of methyl folate. The B vitamins are a team, a factory assembly line, so they need their team mates to be in balanced amounts, roughly.

The Solgar product purchased through iherb.com costs ~ $9.88 for a bottle of 100 capsules.

Curt Hendrix is a prolific writer of supplement compounding type research:

It is just too bad that he uses potentially neurotoxic ingredients with recommendations for ongoing daily use and doesn’t include Lot number or Expiration Date of the product bottle while also claiming no sugar in a product with Dextrates.

Disclaimer: This information is being provided for educational purposes within the guidelines of Fair Use and is not intended to provide individual health care guidance.

