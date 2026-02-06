Child trauma, in part, can be intergenerational. Our parents may raise us similarly to how they were raised, passing forward difficulties they faced as “normal life”.

Skewed media perspectives, societal expectations may be part of it…. Everyone raises their kids in this way! I have to raise mine that way too! It is just normal!

Or is it? And how does the child cope as an adult with the varied baggage they are hauling around from their childhood and their parents’ and grandparents’ childhood or even more ancient ancestors’ difficulties?

Pile of intergenerational trauma symbolized by luggage from different eras all piled up in a big heap. (Substack AI image)

Epigenetic trauma can linger into future generations as a more frugal metabolism leading to increased risk for becoming overweight when food is plentiful instead of scarce. Reframing a Depression era mindset may be needed to not overeat or over collect or save excess to a point of lack of space, and a resulting scarcity of time to manage it or space to walk around easily.

EMDR therapy helped me reframe a negative toddler memory that had become a recurring nightmare for me, but in breaking old trauma walls, I didn't have training in rebuilding some healthy normal boundaries. I went from having a fear fortress keeping most everyone out, to having no boundaries and a toddler trained or child trained to be compliant and submissively obedient to any more dominant person or even pets or I had difficulty directing a horse to follow my lead.

A skewed media message that I’ve been hearing lately is that of “she left her husband because she had daddy issues” and daddy as the sugar daddy who treats a woman in ways no daddy should…. U.S. media distorts what is beautiful and highlights unhealthy themes as if normal, adding to the intergenerational trauma patterns.

In sharing my own family photos in a few posts, I was trying to show appreciation for how marriage can be a wonderful, even if difficult, partnership. My parents were human, with feet of clay, and so am I. In my toddler nightmare the memory was of two ogres….no loving parents in the room with the sacred toddler. I wasn't left with “daddy issues”, I was left with survivor fear and constant scanning of mood in the room, How should I handle the current mood? Is it safe to be myself or should I be cautious? What behavior is acceptable right now?

Chase Hughes has a helpful discussion of trauma past and the patterns it can leave in someone.

And a channeler/card reader has a similar but different perspective about reframing past trauma by consciously revisiting with a new outlook. *Embedded below.

Cognitive therapy, the EMDR was similar…from my now adult mind, how can I help my toddler self feel safer? How can I help my toddler self understand that my parents were once just dumb kids/young adults who didn't know how to handle strong emotions either? They were just doing what the De. Spick parenting book recommended ((dump water in a tantrumming child)…. I couldn't breathe well and think it was a Near Death, out of body experience leaving me with dissociative tendencies in fearful situations into my adulthood)

*Addition: that video refers to Standard Model astrophysics view of time as a linear dimension and my quantum hydrogen model instead suggests time is a spiral that overlaps a bit as reflected in the seasonal cycles. The seasons move forward but present, past, and future may occasionally peep through to some people as the quantum field is quark entangled and spirals. This might explain how “ghosts” seem able to remain at a certain location but reappear only occasionally or only to perceptive people.

Returning to a Chase Hughes lesson, what should the toddler, now adult, do about dominant, disrespect? Stay composed and silent.

Disrespect is about trying to get a reaction which reveals trigger points, sensitive areas that can lead to a controllable trigger into the future as long as the triggered person remains in discomfort over the issue instead of working through it and reframing it somehow to be less emotion finally volatile (hot amygdala memory, still tied to the Fear Response instead of stored in calmer long term memory). Emotional people are viewed as less powerful because they can be “controlled”… triggered at any time by an abuser into an emotional reaction. …Another boy dary to recognize is that of not hurting others on purpose by “pushing their buttons” …encouraging them to lose control instead of helping them gain more calm understanding that life isn't easy but there is joy and beauty within us and the world, along with the difficulties.

Similar but additive video based on Chase Hughes lectures:

If someone “pushes your emotional buttons” to try to get a reaction and/or to control you, then recognize they are a sadist.

I learned to walk away from sadists. Supporting a sadist just because of shared gender suggests that you support sadism….is that really who you are?

National Propaganda Radio has earned themselves a new title, National Pedo Radio…. Turn the dial, sadism is uncool. Pedophilia and abuse of children, or of wounded adult survivors of child abuse, is sadism by another name.

Addition: “Nancy Guthrie search angers man whose daughter is missing: ‘I’m not rich’,” by Jenna Sundel— a TV news anchors mother is missing, alleged to be kidnapped for ransom, and a nation-wide media blitz is now occurring … and yet a half million or more children and other females or low-income adults go missing annually in the U.S with very little outcry or search. The stepfather of a Hawaiian native daughter has a right to be angry about the lack of search for his missing daughter (young adult age, missing for over a year, absent during a beach shellfish gathering task where she was with another relative also focused on gathering shellfish.) Read more: (msn.com), outside of active warzone type of locations, the United States is just about the least safe nation on the planet to be a child. And that is sad. And it says a lot about the nation’s priorities…. which do not seem to be that of protecting children, or young women.

A lecture by Jordan Peterson adds that ill intent can be disguised as the nice guy who seems flattering and maybe even kind while also gaslighting and subtly undermining you. People who were raised to truly be kind and forgiving are at risk from these manipulative types. Learn to walk away.

Sadists don't deserve a second chance, or ongoing hope that maybe they are that seeming nice guy. If someone resents you, it is likely self loathing for something in themselves that they see in you. Don't try to fix them as they have to work on their own intergenerational or personal traumas. They will likely keep repeating the emotional manipulation of you no matter, or because, you try to be understanding. Walk away. Others need to work on their own growth

Toddler trauma often leaves an adult at risk of accepting abuse as normal or even feeling that they deserve abuse. Toddlers hadn't learned yet that the world is outside of themselves, so anything that happens they tend to take as their own fault. Dr. Spock wrote the bad parenting advice, my often loving parents followed bad parenting advice sometimes, or sometimes just lost their own composure. Today is a good day to recognize intergenerational trauma and societal trauma and walk away from it…detach your emotional composure and stop participating in unhealthy rituals just because it is a societal norm.

Recognizing your own trauma leads to the next step, responsibility to work on your own growth with courage and not with self pity or dwelling on victimhood.

Neither a bully, nor a victim be;* instead, learn better communication and healthy boundaries.

*Paraphrase of Shakespeare “Neither a borrower, nor a lender be…”

Growing up with abuse can leave someone at risk of being revictimized repeatedly, or of becoming a bully or abuser of some type…the responsible path is to recognize that neither is healthy even if normalized by your family and society. Causing pain may be treated as funny prank TV shows but what does that say about the society who laughs at pain?

Sadism isn't cool. See it and walk away.

Addition, a trauma past can leave skill in seeing through masks and strength in coping with difficulty:

