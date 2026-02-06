deNutrients - News to Use

Phar Percheron
Feb 6

"or even pets or I had difficulty directing a horse to follow my lead. " okay, you got me there. very relatable post!

The AI Architect
Feb 6

Powerful framing on how intergenerational patterns can trap us without realizing it. The shift from trauma walls to no boundries after EMDR really shows why therapeutic work needs to include rebuilding phase, not just breaking down defenses. I've seen people get stuck in that middle space where they're finally open but don't know how to protect themselves. Learning to spot when someone's testing emotional buttons vs genuinely engaging is huge.

