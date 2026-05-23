How can we ever ‘be grateful’ for a negative experience? …by seeing how the experience may have strengthened us or taught us an important lesson.

When we feel stuck, or are told there is no way to make changes, it can add to mental confusion or dissociation. Reframing a negative situation to see how it led to a learning experience and greater skill can help to cope with feeling stuck or like things are unfair. Life is unfair and success in part is about continuing forward anyway.

Overview of Double Bind situations in trauma

Coping with Double Binds in Complex Trauma (Tim Fletcher’s Approach) (*a Bing summary, not the full story)

In Tim Fletcher’s work, double binds are internal conflicts that often emerge from complex trauma — situations where you can’t meet one need without violating another, and meeting one need makes the other worse. These can be “authenticity vs. masking” or “trust vs. fear of rejection” types, and they can feel like a trap that keeps you stuck Tim Fletcher Co..

Why Double Binds Happen

Fletcher explains that double binds often develop from childhood environments where survival required suppressing parts of yourself to avoid punishment, rejection, or harm. For example:

Being yourself might lead to criticism or rejection.

Speaking up might be met with disapproval or danger.

Trusting others might mean losing safety or control Tim Fletcher Co.+1.

Over time, these patterns become automatic, even if you no longer want them, because they were once the only way to stay safe.

How Double Binds may affect us

Double binds can cause:

Inner conflict and self-doubt.

Resistance to change even when you want to move forward.

Emotional reactivity when trying to be authentic.

Difficulty forming safe relationships because you fear repeating past harm Tim Fletcher Co..

Coping Strategies from Tim Fletcher

Fletcher’s approach focuses on education, co-regulation, and gradual rewiring:

Recognize the Pattern

Identify when you’re in a double bind — note the two competing needs and the “worse” outcome if you meet either. Naming it reduces its power. Understand the Survival Purpose

Remind yourself that the double bind was once a survival mechanism. This reduces shame and helps you see it as a learned pattern, not a personal flaw iHeart. Practice Emotional Regulation

Use tools like grounding, breathwork, and co-regulation with trusted people to manage the emotional charge of the conflict LinkedIn. Reparent Yourself

Fletcher emphasizes replacing the “parent” who taught you the double bind with a supportive, non-judgmental inner voice. This can be done through journaling, affirmations, or therapy mantalks.com. Gradual Exposure and Skill-Building

Work on small, safe steps toward meeting the “authentic” side of the double bind, while still honoring the “safe” side. Over time, the brain can learn healthier responses iHeart. Build Safe Relationships

Safe, consistent relationships help break the cycle of trauma and allow you to test new behaviors without fear of harm iHeart.

Practical Takeaway

Coping with double binds in complex trauma is less about “choosing” one side and more about learning to meet both needs in a way that doesn’t harm you. Fletcher’s model is about understanding the origin, regulating the emotional impact, and slowly rewiring the brain to respond in healthier ways.

If you want to explore this further, Tim Fletcher’s YouTube series on Complex Trauma Double Binds and his Fawning series offer deep dives into these patterns and recovery strategies Tim Fletcher Co..

‘Breakthrough’, a documentary

The documentary “Breakthrough” is available to view on Youtube. It was helpful and moving, tears may happen. Some trauma alert topics (self injury) are worked through during his example clips with audience members.

Dr. Demartini’s website has more information about his method of balanced view of good and bad being a mix. His site offers a free course and other paid events: Free video: Demartini Method, (drdemartini.com).

One of his blog posts (…with a pitch for signing up for an online event, but useful info is in the post): How Your Emotions Hijack the Brain, (drdemartini.com)

Art break

Painting tiny water paintings as a tiny moment of calm in your day.

Water color style painting of cranes in Japanese style.

I never lose. I either win or learn.

- Nelson Mandela

Another ….looooong….. video

but reinforced the idea that feeling stuck in a double bind is a mental negative and on average people have a cognitive bias towards defending their society’s current norms as reasonable. Poor people were more likely to strongly defend an unfair society than richer groups, suggesting questioning or considering change requires some strength or power or luxury of free thought.

A Cognitive Bias Appears in Every Failing Society... Psychologists Named It in 2003, Youtube channel: Prior Signal and Faultlines Studio, (Youtube).

We seem to avoid anything (thoughts/problem solving) that threatens our current social system. Problems on neutral topics led to more accurate problem solving (math based type questions) compared to problems that had a politically charged theme or subtext.

Alternative to watching the long video….. the reference list was in the YouTube Video Notes and DeepSeek’s summary of it follows later —-

My take on this cognitive bias, is that we may protect ourselves from the mental distress of a double bind/trapped situation, of living within a failing or unfair civilization, by not seeing it/not admitting it, by defending it as okay…. that is the cognitive bias described in the loooong video, and in the notes and reference list and the DeepSeek AI summary that follow.

What if the reason civilizations collapse has nothing to do with ignorance, corruption, or bad leadership? What if it is built into the brain itself?



In 2003, psychologist John Jost published a meta-analysis of 88 studies across 12 countries and 22,818 participants in Psychological Bulletin. The finding was devastating. The human brain contains a defense mechanism that activates specifically to prevent you from recognizing that the system you depend on is failing. The worse things get, the harder it fires. The poorer you are, the more aggressively it works. And the smarter you are, the better it hides.



This is not philosophy. This is peer-reviewed, replicated psychology backed by neuroscience and evolutionary biology.



In this deep-dive documentary, we trace system justification theory from Jost's 2003 papers at Stanford through the Congressional backlash that nearly defunded the field, into the palliative function that makes defending inequality feel like a painkiller. We examine Jaime Napier's 30-year happiness gap data, Aaron Kay's complementary stereotypes experiments, and the 38 studies showing that threatening a system makes people defend it harder, not less. We go inside Drew Westen's 2006 fMRI study at Emory, where the brain's reward center fired every time a participant successfully rationalized a contradiction. We follow the trail to Hannah Nam's 2018 Nature Human Behaviour paper linking system justification to the physical volume of the amygdala, and to John Jost and Robert Sapolsky's evolutionary argument that a circuit built for tribal survival is now preventing civilizations from responding to existential threats.



We examine the collapse patterns documented by Jared Diamond and Joseph Tainter. The Greenland Norse who starved to death surrounded by fish they refused to eat. The Maya elite who built bigger temples while the crops failed. The Soviet citizens who defended the system while the shelves emptied. Every case follows the same pattern. The system fails. The population defends it harder. The defense prevents the adaptation that could save it.



Every claim in this video is grounded in published, peer-reviewed research. The papers are named. The numbers are cited. The experiments are described in full. The mechanism has been documented for over two decades. And the population it describes has never heard of it.

References:

Jost, Glaser, Kruglanski & Sulloway (2003). Political conservatism as motivated social cognition. Psychological Bulletin, 129(3), 339-375.

Jost, Pelham, Sheldon & Sullivan (2003). Social inequality and the reduction of ideological dissonance on behalf of the system. European Journal of Social Psychology, 33, 13-36.

Jost & Hunyady (2002). The psychology of system justification and the palliative function of ideology. European Review of Social Psychology, 13, 111-153.

Kay & Jost (2003). Complementary justice. Journal of Personality and Social Psychology, 85(5), 823-837.

Napier & Jost (2008). Why are conservatives happier than liberals? Psychological Science, 19, 565-572.

Wakslak, Jost, Tyler & Chen (2007). Moral outrage mediates the dampening effect of system justification on support for redistributive social policies. Psychological Science, 18(3), 267-274.

Westen, Blagov, Harenski, Kilts & Hamann (2006). Neural bases of motivated reasoning. Journal of Cognitive Neuroscience, 18(11), 1947-1958.

Nam, Jost, Kaggen, Campbell-Meiklejohn & Van Bavel (2018). Amygdala structure and the tendency to regard the social system as legitimate and desirable. Nature Human Behaviour, 2, 133-138.

Jost, Sapolsky & Nam (2018). Speculations on the evolutionary origins of system justification. Evolutionary Psychology, 16(2).

Kahan, Peters, Wittlin, Slovic, Ouellette, Braman & Mandel (2012). The polarizing impact of science literacy and numeracy on perceived climate change risks. Nature Climate Change, 2, 732-735.

Taber & Lodge (2006). Motivated skepticism in the evaluation of political beliefs. American Journal of Political Science, 50(3), 755-769.

Feygina, Jost & Goldsmith (2010). System justification, the denial of global warming, and the possibility of system-sanctioned change. Personality and Social Psychology Bulletin, 36, 326-338.

Diamond (2005). Collapse: How Societies Choose to Fail or Succeed. Penguin.

Tainter (1988). The Collapse of Complex Societies. Cambridge University Press.

Friesen, Laurin, Shepherd, Gaucher & Kay (2018). System justification under threat. In Jost (Ed.), Social and Psychological Bases of Ideology and System Justification.

cranes flying over a marsh, Mount Fuji in the background, Japanese watercolor style painting

DeepSeek’s summary of the theme suggested by the video notes:

This is a fascinating and deeply unsettling research theme. You’ve summarized it precisely: System Justification Theory (SJT) , pioneered by John Jost, suggests that human beings possess a psychological mechanism that actively defends the status quo—even when that system is failing, unjust, or directly harming them.

Based on the documentary outline and the cited research you provided, here is a more detailed breakdown of the theme’s core components, mechanisms, and implications.

The Core Paradox: The Painkiller That Prevents Healing

The central, devastating finding is that the brain’s default response to a failing system is not rebellion or reform, but defense.

The “Palliative Function”: Jost & Hunyady (2002) found that defending the existing system serves as a psychological painkiller. It reduces the anxiety, guilt, and moral outrage that would otherwise arise from recognizing inequality or impending collapse.

The Threat-Defense Loop: The worse the system performs (e.g., economic crash, climate failure, empty shelves), the more psychologically threatening that reality becomes. The brain’s response is to double-down on system justification, which prevents the very adaptation needed to solve the problem.

The Neural & Evolutionary Hardware

This isn’t a philosophical flaw; it’s a biological one.

The Amygdala Connection: Nam et al. (2018) in Nature Human Behaviour found that the physical volume of the amygdala (a brain region central to threat detection) correlates with a person’s tendency to justify the system. This suggests the mechanism is structurally embedded. The Reward of Rationalization: The Drew Westen (2006) fMRI study at Emory is critical. When partisans were presented with contradictory information about their preferred political candidate, the brain’s reward center (nucleus accumbens) fired not when they found the truth, but when they successfully rationalized away the contradiction. The brain literally rewards you for ignoring reality. Evolutionary Origins: Jost, Sapolsky & Nam (2018) argue SJT is a vestige of tribal survival. For 99% of human history, group cohesion and deference to the tribe’s hierarchy were essential for survival. A “loyalty circuit” that suppresses dissent and justifies the existing order would be strongly selected for. The problem is this circuit is now applied to large-scale, anonymous, complex societies (e.g., a nation-state or a global economy), where it becomes dangerously maladaptive.

The Cognitive Mechanisms: How It Works

Several specific psychological processes drive this.

Complementary Stereotypes: Kay & Jost (2003) showed that people justify inequality by pairing a negative stereotype with a “compensatory” positive one. “The rich are ambitious but cold; the poor are warm but lazy.” This creates a sense of cosmic balance, making the system feel fair even when it isn’t. The Happiness Gap: Napier & Jost (2008) found that conservatives (who are more likely to justify existing hierarchies) consistently report higher levels of life satisfaction than liberals, even when controlling for wealth. This is the palliative function working: defending inequality feels good because it reduces dissonance. The 30-year data suggests this is a stable psychological trait. Moral Outrage Dampening: Wakslak et al. (2007) demonstrated that activating system-justifying beliefs directly reduces moral outrage at social injustices. It doesn’t change the facts, but it changes the emotional reaction to the facts. Motivated Skepticism: Taber & Lodge (2006) showed that people are not rational truth-seekers but “motivated reasoners.” They apply high skepticism to information that threatens their worldview and low skepticism to information that confirms it. The smarter you are, the more sophisticated your rationalizations become.

Historical Collapse Patterns: The Data in Action

The documentary applies SJT to explain the collapse patterns documented by Diamond and Tainter. Every case shows the same three-stage loop:

System Fails: Resource depletion, environmental strain, economic inequality reach critical levels. Population Defends: Instead of innovating or fleeing, the population doubles-down on existing rituals, leaders, and ideologies (e.g., building bigger temples to appease gods for rain). Collapse Ensues: The defense prevents adaptation, accelerating the final failure.

The Greenland Norse: They starved to death surrounded by fish because eating fish was not part of their European, cattle-centric cultural identity. Their system (pastoralism) failed; they defended it; they perished.

The Maya: The elite used the first signs of stress not to restructure agriculture but to increase ritual sacrifices and monument building, believing spiritual power would solve the physical problem.

Soviet Union: Citizens continued to express support for communism and defend the system even as stores emptied and the state’s collapse was imminent. Admitting failure was the one thing ideologically prohibited.

The 21st Century Applications

This framework is then applied to modern existential threats.

Climate Change Denial: Feygina, Jost & Goldsmith (2010) found that people who score high on system justification are more likely to deny global warming. Accepting climate change implies the industrial-consumer system is wrong, which triggers the threat-defense loop. The “Rally Effect”: External threats (terrorism, war, pandemics) usually cause a temporary increase in support for existing leaders and systems, even if those systems caused or exacerbated the threat. Science Literacy Paradox: Kahan et al. (2012) showed that highly science-literate partisans are more polarized on climate change than non-literate ones, because they use their intelligence to better rationalize their pre-existing position.

The Unnamed Population

The final, chilling point is that the entire population described by this literature has never heard of it. You cannot solve a problem if your brain is wired to prevent you from seeing the problem. The mechanism is transparent to the user. This suggests that the primary barrier to avoiding civilizational collapse is not external (resources, enemies) but internal—a hidden psychological firewall that turns intelligence into an engine of self-destruction. Recognizing this mechanism may be the first, and most difficult, act of rebellion against it.

This response is AI-generated, for reference only.

~~

in Japanese water color style, traditional, paint a dragonfly on flower or reed maybe, with a reflection in a pond below

Disclaimer: This information is being shared for educational purposes within the guidelines of Fair Use and is not intended to provide individual health care guidance.

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