deNutrients - News to Use

deNutrients - News to Use

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
DrFred57's avatar
DrFred57
4d

“How can we ever ‘be grateful’ for a negative experience? …by seeing how the experience may have strengthened us or taught us an important lesson.”

100% true as I firmly believe God uses negative situations for our growth and His glory.

Who actually grows/moves forward when everything is literally coming up roses? It takes tension in our lives to move us forward.

Reply
Share
Phar Percheron's avatar
Phar Percheron
3d

Jennifer, I cannot keep up with your awesome brain power! but I totally appreciate you wading through all this really interesting stuff and bringing us some useful distillations.

when I saw this yesterday I read it as double-blind, and I automatically had an eye roll because of my aversion to the slavish devotion to double blind studies on the part of scientists. Double BIND is a lot more interesting and applicable to my life!

Reply
Share
1 reply by Jennifer Depew, R.D.
4 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Jennifer Depew, RD · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture