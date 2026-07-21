Questions to Ask for Creating Change; Example: preventing diet related "Hangry" moods.
Low Glycemic Index meal planning and preventing low blood sugar or magnesium related mood meltdowns is focus of the post.
When considering targeted change strategies, investigate the problem first.
Ask:
What are they/you doing currently?
What should they/you do instead?
What are the steps to do this thing in a more effective way?
What do they/you need to do after learning the new methods in order to help anchor the strategies as habit?
An example I worked on was for low blood sugar/low magnesium mood crashes — the “hangry” or “hanxious” mood which can follow a few hours after the last sugary snack or if meals or snacks were missed.
What are people doing if they experience frequent food related mood crashes?
Skipping meals, or imbalanced intake of just sugary coffee and/or a carbohydrate rich granola bar or donut. Or drinking alcohol or overusing nicotine or GLP-1 promoting medications.
Mood crashes can follow lack of food or carbohydrate rich meals or snacks. Anger or anxious fear may a few hours after the sugary food or missed meal. By that point of mood collapse, queasiness and no desire for food is also normal. Prevention is the best strategy — eat small mixed macronutrient meals and snacks more often throughout the day rather than having a habit of eating a large dinner and minimal other food.
What should we do instead, to prevent diet related mood meltdowns?
Plan and pack snacks and meals, to have stable moods and balanced energy, and keep some salt, water, and shelf stable foods in your car or day bag. Potassium rich fruits are also helpful to have along during hot weather and magnesium rich nuts or seeds or even salty corn chips.
Low Glycemic Index meal and snack planning helps slow digestion so the carbohydrate or sugar in the mix will reach the blood sugar more gradually. Use fats, protein, and fiber and bitter tasting phytonutrients along with carbohydrate foods, or sugary treats, to help the body cope better with the carbohydrate load.
Moderate Carbohydrate intake: Reducing overall balance of carbohydrates (~ 35%) to the fat (~ 45%) and protein (~ 20%) ratios in the diet may also be helpful compared to the high carbohydrate diet (45-55% carb / 25-30% fat / 20% protein) which is recommended as standard within the US and elsewhere.
What are the Steps for doing this?
Pack snacks and meals. Have some emergency food, salt and water in your car or day bag — eat before you are overly exhausted or already irritated or anxious. Our body’s stress response include the queasiness and even diarrhea if severe or chronic stress.
Eat meals and snacks that are balanced in macronutrients and/or have some fiber and bitter plant phytonutrients.
Bitter phytonutrients help our leptin and insulin metabolism and may help prevent or reverse insulin and leptin resistance.
Zinc is needed for us to be able to make our bitter taste receptors which have important roles throughout the body rather than only being on the tongue. Our tongue tastes the bitter as a signal to eat a bit more of that herb or plant when we need the medicinal effects or to avoid eating any of the more potent bitter chemicals that are toxic in small amounts.
Learn about Low Glycemic Index meal planning and … and realize that the bitter phytonutrient aspect is unlikely to be mentioned in most literature on the topic as it is my own research insight and my recommendation.
Magnesium rich beans, nuts, seeds, and whole grains, on average are a good choice as magnesium protects against inflammation and excitotoxic effects of glutamate and aspartate or excess free calcium; and the foods are naturally rich in fiber, phytonutrients, and have a mix of protein with the carbohydrate content.
Avoiding glutamate or aspartate rich foods may also be helpful as they are excitotoxins which encourage us to eat more, but then can overstimulate brain cells to the point of cell death. Processed foods may have both, but glutamate is also naturally rich in tomatoes and cheese …. explaining why we all love cheesy tomato dishes so much. Glutamate is excitatory! Fun! Tasty! …but too much may increase risk of hippocampal damage and long-term risk for Alzheimer’s dementia.
How much to eat? Portion size varies with a person’s age, activity level and DNA-based gender. Illness or a fever also effects energy needs. Individual guidance is needed for specific calorie goals and the need may vary based on exercise.
Our calorie needs decrease over the decades leaving older adults needing less total calories, but also needing quality protein throughout the day rather than one large dinner serving as the main protein intake.
What do we need to anchor our new habits?
Continue planning and packing meals and snacks as a routine daily or weekend task.
Individual servings of some things can be frozen to pack in a lunch or road trip bag and it will thaw gradually and can be eaten cold or reheated later in the day or the next day while having kept other food cool in an insulated pack.
Writing a weekly or monthly menu plan and a grocery list based on the plan can help save time and money. Impulse purchases or frequent restaurant meals can add up in price and in unwanted additives or excess sugar and carbohydrates.
*This post was expanded from a page of notes I wrote while working on this presentation canva.com/Hangry and Hanxious Preview.
….and I am now recycling the page of notes :-)
My archives have quite a few posts that mention ‘Hangry’.
Disclaimer: This information is being provided for educational purposes within the guidelines of Fair Use and is not intended to provide individual health care guidance.