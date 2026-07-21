Eat meals and snacks that are balanced in macronutrients and/or have some fiber and bitter plant phytonutrients.

Bitter phytonutrients help our leptin and insulin metabolism and may help prevent or reverse insulin and leptin resistance.

Zinc is needed for us to be able to make our bitter taste receptors which have important roles throughout the body rather than only being on the tongue. Our tongue tastes the bitter as a signal to eat a bit more of that herb or plant when we need the medicinal effects or to avoid eating any of the more potent bitter chemicals that are toxic in small amounts.

Learn about Low Glycemic Index meal planning and … and realize that the bitter phytonutrient aspect is unlikely to be mentioned in most literature on the topic as it is my own research insight and my recommendation.