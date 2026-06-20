deNutrients - News to Use

deNutrients - News to Use

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Thomas Ehmer's avatar
Thomas Ehmer
2d

Thanks, If you / readers are curious about the science of energy healing and the biofield, this conversation with Dr. Shamini Jain on my Entangled Health podcast might be a valuable complement, it explores what we can currently measure, where the evidence is strongest, and what questions remain genuinely open. Would be cool to see you over there - Cheers

https://thomasehmer1.substack.com/p/from-chaos-to-coherence-how-science

Reply
Share
1 reply
1 more comment...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Jennifer Depew, RD · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture