Resting with a quartz crystal might help entrain the body rhythms to a relaxed state and be helpful for a person with dysfunction in the parvalbumin interneurons. This post is related to the last couple posts on gamma brain waves as a critical feature of rational thought (cognition/conscious control). “Mental Illness” seems to be a disruption in generation of gamma waves or poor modulation of gamma wave generation within the larger framework of brain wave types (roughly/short story). Anything that is inflammatory with TNF-alpha/NFkB and inflammatory cytokines would be disruptive of this sensitive brain wave “symphony”.

Using crystal absorbers to calm or resonators to synchronize our own energy patterns would be helping ‘entrain’ our brain wave patterns to more coherent frequencies. Listening to chaotic music would be entraining the brain toward decoherent/not rational patterns. And lots of flashing lights triggers mast cell degranulation which is directly inflammatory and disrupting the delicate balance with an excess of histamine. Histamine is normally a modulatory, like the transmission system of a car, but an excess of it might be more likened to having the foot on the accelerator with no brake pedal at all.

If food allergies or food sensitivities are identified then it is important to avoid the triggers as they are increasing histamine release and other inflammatory cytokines … (and pomegranate peel or other polyphenols would likely help ‘stomp down the brake pedal’.

Rose quartz, large crystal, polished palm stone heart, and tinier crystal point.

Related post about Tibetan singing bowls and healing with frequencies:

Quartz Therapy and Brain Waves

Quartz-based sound therapy — especially quartz crystal singing bowls — is used to influence brainwave patterns through a process called brainwave entrainment. This occurs when the brain’s electrical activity synchronizes to the rhythm of external stimuli, such as pure, sustained tones Rainbow Sounds Australia.

Video: Spiritural Detox Sound Bath - Eliminating Negative Energy with Singing Bowls, Channel Healing Vibrations, YouTube.

How Quartz Bowls Work

Quartz is a piezoelectric material, meaning it generates small electrical charges when mechanically stressed (e.g., struck or vibrated) Rainbow Sounds Australia. When played, quartz bowls produce pure, long-sustained tones with rich harmonic overtones. These tones can:

Trigger the frequency-following response (FFR) , where brainwaves align with the bowl’s pitch Rainbow Sounds Australia.

Create resonant harmonics that stimulate multiple neural areas Rainbow Sounds Australia.

Generate standing wave fields that may support parasympathetic activation and stress reduction Rainbow Sounds Australia.

Brainwave States Induced

By entraining brainwaves, quartz bowls can shift the mind from high-beta (active, stressed) states to:

These shifts are linked to reduced anxiety, improved focus, and emotional regulation Rainbow Sounds Australia+1.

Scientific and Clinical Evidence

Brainwave entrainment is a measurable EEG phenomenon, studied in cognitive training, anxiety reduction, and trauma recovery Rainbow Sounds Australia.

40 Hz stimulation (often via sound or light) has shown promise in improving cognitive function and reducing Alzheimer’s-related pathology in animal and early human studies AANMC.

Vibroacoustic therapy (low-frequency vibrations) can activate gamma waves, enhance memory, and reduce pain perception AANMC.

Crystal sound bathing studies suggest it can slow brainwaves, reduce stress markers, and promote meditative states verybigbrain.com.

Practical Benefits

Mental wellness : Supports meditation, creativity, and focus.

Emotional balance : May help with anxiety, PTSD, and emotional regulation.

Physical effects: Can lower heart rate, reduce tension, and improve sleep verybigbrain.com.

Considerations

While the effects are supported by neuroscience principles and some clinical research, many benefits are still being explored. Quartz therapy is generally considered non-invasive, low-tech, and complementary to other treatments Rainbow Sounds Australia.

In summary: Quartz therapy uses the piezoelectric properties of quartz to produce pure, resonant tones that can entrain brainwaves, promoting relaxation, creativity, and cognitive balance. It’s backed by principles of brainwave entrainment and vibroacoustic research, making it a growing tool in integrative wellness.

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I have a post series on crystals including quartz in process.

The Shungite post has a list of ways to make structured water which is like a crystalline/liquid crystal form of water molecules and provides a ‘slippery’ mouth feel, like the difference between drinking vodka or a good wine compared to water or a bad wine (don’t drop the wine bottle or shake it violently).

Disclaimer: This information is being provided for educational purposes within the guidelines of Fair Use and is not intended to provide individual health care guidance.

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