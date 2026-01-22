deNutrients - News to Use

deNutrients - News to Use

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
kitten seeking answers's avatar
kitten seeking answers
Jan 22

I think having “purpose” is also key to longevity.

I can think of a few instances of acquaintances where once their “purpose” was removed (like due to fake COVID restrictions), they declined rapidly. something that fake healthcare doesn’t care about.

Reply
Share
Timothy Winey's avatar
Timothy Winey
Jan 22

https://timothywiney.substack.com/p/jack-kruse-on-quantum-biology

https://timothywiney.substack.com/p/bell-vs-bohm

Reply
Share
1 more comment...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Jennifer Depew, RD · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture